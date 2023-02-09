Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Two adults, one teen shot at Main and Polk Streets in Houma
On February 11th, 2023 at approximately 11:18pm officers responded to a report of gunshots near the intersection of Polk and Main. Upon arrival officers located three victims suffering from gunshot injuries and the suspects had already fled from the area. The victims were a 35 year old male with a gunshot to the upper body, a 47 year old female with a gunshot to the leg and a 15 year old male with a gunshot to the leg.
wbrz.com
Fatal hit and run investigation leads to arrest of Gretna woman
JEFFERSON - A Louisiana State Police investigation into a fatal hit and run on US 90 in Jefferson has led to the arrest of 37-year-old Brittany Jackson of Gretna. On February 11, around 7:30 pm, State Police responded to reports of a pedestrian-involved crash on US 90 near Shrewsbury Road in Jefferson. The crash resulted in the death of 55-year-old Christiene Rome of Jefferson.
wbrz.com
Man wanted for alleged vehicle theft shoots, kills self after hours-long standoff with Livingston Parish deputies
DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies and the Livingston Parish SWAT Team were shot at by a wanted suspect Saturday morning. According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the LPSO arrived to carry out a search warrant on Austin Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday for 39-year-old Rocky Lecamus on reports of a stolen vehicle. When deputies arrived, Ard said, Lecamus fired shots at responding law enforcement. No one was injured.
WDSU
Houma police investigate fight at bar that left man with serious injuries
HOUMA, La. — The Houma Police Department is investigating a bar fight that left a man with life-threatening injuries Saturday. Police say the fight happened in front of the Balcony bar during the Hercules parade. According to police, the victim was walking down the stairs of the bar when...
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Other Crimes After Posting Videos of the Alleged Crime on Social Media
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Other Crimes After Posting Videos of the Alleged Crime on Social Media. St. Mary Parish, Louisiana – A 45-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested for animal cruelty, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and illegally capturing non-game animals after the man was caught on video gaffing a nutria, chopping off its tail, and releasing the maimed animal while alive.
WWL-TV
State lawmaker wants mandatory jail for car burglaries
NEW ORLEANS — A lot of people will be coming to New Orleans these next couple of weeks to enjoy the parades and other Mardi Gras festivities. Unfortunately, along with the Carnival revelry, comes the risk your vehicle may be broken into while you’re having a good time.
‘Vulture Gang’ member in St. Tammany sentenced to 18 years in prison
A Covington man has been sentenced to prison, after pleading guilty to racketeering and other charges involving a street gang known as the "Vulture Gang."
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell refuses to answer questions surrounding the conflict of interest NOPD investigation of officer Vappie
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor Cantrell refuses to answer questions about the police monitor’s concerns over a conflict of interest in the NOPD’s investigation into officer Jeffrey Vappie. The police monitor says she’s concerned about a directive from the mayor that NOPD officers not participate in the investigation...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fire to His Estranged Wife’s Vehicle
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fire to His Estranged Wife’s Vehicle. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM), a New Orleans, Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to his estranged wife’s automobile. Thursday, February 9th, 31-year-old Troy Ross...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Lopsided investigations and inconsistent punishment alleged within NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The public integrity bureau is the branch of the NOPD responsible for investigating complaints against officers. Some say the outcome of those investigations boils down to who you know. They say while some officers receive strict punishments for minor infractions, others have dozens of complaints against them, and only receive a slap on the wrist.
WDSU
Houma police investigate after fight leads to three innocent bystanders being shot
HOUMA, La. — Three people were shot in Houma Saturday night at the intersection of Polk and Main streets, according to the Houma Police Department. The shooting happened around 11:18 p.m. According to police, the three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. The suspects ran away from the...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana man used info of inmates, dead people to collect $95K in COVID benefits, feds say
A Springfield man has pleaded guilty to using Louisiana residents' personal information — including that of prison inmates and dead people — to collect $95,000 in COVID unemployment benefits, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday. Chaz Ryan Watkins, 35, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and could get up...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff: 4 dead, including former St. Charles deputy, in Harvey murder-suicide
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting near West Jefferson Medical Center in Harvey. According to JPSO, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Curtis Street. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide. Sources...
NOLA.com
Tired of fielding complaints, Mandeville City Council to hire expert on panhandling laws
Citing calls from unhappy constituents about the growing number of panhandlers, the Mandeville City Council voted to spend $5,000 for a New York-based attorney who specializes in 1st Amendment issues to provide an overview of what other cities have tried to do to prohibit them. Skelly Kreller was the sole...
lafourchegazette.com
Detectives Seek to Identify Man Who Used Counterfeit Bills
A reward is being offered to anyone who can assist in the identification and arrest of a man wanted for using counterfeit bills at a department store. Recently, detectives investigated an incident in which a male subject used counterfeit bills at the Walmart Supercenter in Mathews. Security cameras captured images of the man and the vehicle in which he was traveling – a light-colored SUV.
NOPD investigating back to back shootings
Two men are wounded following separate shooting incidents Sunday (Feb. 12th).
louisianaradionetwork.com
As auto burglaries burgeon in Louisiana, Metairie lawmaker proposes bill to crackdown on thieves
A Jefferson Parish lawmaker has filed legislation that would crack down on thieves who break into people’s cars, by stiffening their minimum sentence. Metairie Republican state Representative Laurie Schlegel says her House Bill 16 would impose stiffer penalties on persons who commit a string of burglaries or any burglary within a mile of any fair, festival, entertainment or sports event, or parade.
3 Suspects Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation to Remove Drugs and Firearms from Louisiana Streets
3 Suspects Arrested in Multi-Agency Investigation to Remove Drugs and Firearms from Louisiana Streets. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in Louisiana in a multi-agency investigation to remove drugs and firearms from Louisiana streets. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the Gonzales Police Department (GPD)...
theadvocate.com
Man gets 12.5 years after plotting to sell drugs from Gonzales restaurant where he worked
An Ascension Parish man suspected of planning to deal drugs at the Gonzales restaurant where he had worked at the time has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison. Ascension Parish sheriff's narcotics and Gonzales Police detectives secretly watched and followed Aquendes K. Desira, 48, on the morning of Nov. 8 as he drove from his home to work at the Walk-On's restaurant in the city, court papers say.
NOLA.com
Kenner tells IV Waste it will no longer pay for recycling, prompting lawsuit
Kenner has told its garbage contractor, IV Waste, it won't pay beyond March 1 to collect household recyclables at curbside or to operate a drop-off site, prompting the company to sue the city. The rift comes after a breakdown in negotiations between Mayor Michael Glaser’s administration and IV Waste over...
