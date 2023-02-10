What public can expect at Chamber’s annual Business Expo on Feb. 16

Visitors to the new Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, take in the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce annual Business Expo. - photo by Scott Rogers

Accompanied by interactive exhibits, 58 area companies are expected at the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Expo on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The event, which is open to the public at no charge, is set for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Lanier Technical College’s Ramsey Conference Center at 2535 Lanier Tech Drive, Gainesville.

A shuttle service will be available, as well.

The event allows businesses to showcase their products and services and will offer prizes and giveaways.

Also featured is a luncheon at noon. Amanda Wilbanks, founder and CEO of Southern Baked Pie Company, is the main speaker. Reservations are required, as space is limited. The charge is $15 for Chamber members and $25 for non-members.