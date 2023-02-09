ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

WBIR

6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness. As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:. Anderson County...
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Day Planner: Monday & Tuesday, Feb. 13-14

Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new work week!. Weather: We’re starting to get a better handle on how the mid-week storm system is going to behave, and the primary take-away is that we’re going to be mostly dry this week. A slight chance of showers during the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday shouldn’t amount to too much, and it’ll otherwise be dry through the first half of the week. We’ll also continue to see very mild temperatures for this time of year; Wednesday should be very warm, with temps in the mid 60s once the southerly winds get cranked up ahead of the incoming storm system.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Boy surprised by Loudon Co. officers for birthday

No injuries were reported, but the building sustained heavy fire damage. Tennessee plays two more games on Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. ET against South Alabama. Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests for his birthday party. Knox County middle school students win science competition. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Crossville, February 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Clarkrange High School basketball team will have a game with Cumberland County High School on February 11, 2023, 17:30:00.
CLARKRANGE, TN
wymt.com

Bell Co. fire department responds to reports of early morning explosion

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of an explosion in Bell County. The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook a caller reported hearing an explosion shortly after 5:00a.m. Monday around Smith Cemetery on Highway 190. Crews responded to the scene and began looking for the...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Claiborne County 911 lines down

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claiborne County officials announced that the 911 lines in Claiborne County were down due to a problem with the phone provider. The 911 lines in the county have been rerouted to Union County dispatch, which will relay information to Claiborne County dispatch. Claiborne County officials...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Firefighters save homes and a barn from a brush fire

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Firefighters from multiple agencies battled a brush fire early Friday afternoon not far from Norris Lake on the south side of Campbell County. At 12:55pm, the Campbell County Rural Fire Service responded to the fire on Cove Pointe Road just off Murrayville Road in the Grantsboro community. Mutual aid from the La Follette and Caryville Fire Departments along with the Tennessee Department of Forestry soon arrived.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 10-12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Temperatures have been changing this week and there are more opportunities to enjoy free events happening in East Tennessee. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for these events. The Dark Market. Join the Surpassing Fancy in Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Bringing an old school back to life

A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School in south Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next, and WATE's Dominic Webster shares more about this project. Bringing an old school back to life. A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

WLAF celebrates World Radio Day as WLAF marks 70 years in 2023

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – World Radio Day is an annual event that is celebrated globally to recognize the unique power of radio to bring people together, create a sense of community, and promote freedom of speech. Today, we invite you to celebrate World Radio Day by tuning in to your local radio stations, FM 100.9 and AM 1450 WLAF.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box to open in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Fire Department station will be the home of Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box in order to save the lives of newborns and give parents an option to surrender their baby with anonymity. A ceremony is set for next week. Tennessee has...
KNOXVILLE, TN

