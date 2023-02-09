Read full article on original website
County meetings set for later today; Budget & Finance plus workshop
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Budget & Finance Committee meets Monday afternoon at 5:30pm while the Campbell County Commission holds its workshop at 6pm. Both meetings take place at the courthouse. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/13/2023-6AM)
Day Planner: Monday & Tuesday, Feb. 13-14
Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new work week!. Weather: We’re starting to get a better handle on how the mid-week storm system is going to behave, and the primary take-away is that we’re going to be mostly dry this week. A slight chance of showers during the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday shouldn’t amount to too much, and it’ll otherwise be dry through the first half of the week. We’ll also continue to see very mild temperatures for this time of year; Wednesday should be very warm, with temps in the mid 60s once the southerly winds get cranked up ahead of the incoming storm system.
wvlt.tv
Boy surprised by Loudon Co. officers for birthday
No injuries were reported, but the building sustained heavy fire damage. Tennessee plays two more games on Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m. ET against South Alabama. Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests for his birthday party. Knox County middle school students win science competition. Updated:...
Inspector finds lack of handwashing at Hardin Valley pizza place
The pizza place with the low inspection score is in West Knoxville. Overall, half a dozen critical violations were checked off in the report.
Crossville, February 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wymt.com
Bell Co. fire department responds to reports of early morning explosion
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of an explosion in Bell County. The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook a caller reported hearing an explosion shortly after 5:00a.m. Monday around Smith Cemetery on Highway 190. Crews responded to the scene and began looking for the...
A Knoxville Couple Bought Their House Off Craigslist Based Solely on the Dog Door
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Amanda Wilson Carter; husband, Justin; and pups, Dakota and Maisey. Location: Knoxville, Tennessee. Type of home: House. Size: 1100 square feet. Years...
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: A lot of rain may be headed our way over the next couple of weeks
It might be a little hard to believe, but it’s been a fairly dry start to the year. That might soon change, though, with a potentially wet and stormy pattern taking shape for the second half of February. I say “hard to believe” because we’ve had a lot of...
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
wvlt.tv
Claiborne County 911 lines down
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Claiborne County officials announced that the 911 lines in Claiborne County were down due to a problem with the phone provider. The 911 lines in the county have been rerouted to Union County dispatch, which will relay information to Claiborne County dispatch. Claiborne County officials...
1450wlaf.com
Firefighters save homes and a barn from a brush fire
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Firefighters from multiple agencies battled a brush fire early Friday afternoon not far from Norris Lake on the south side of Campbell County. At 12:55pm, the Campbell County Rural Fire Service responded to the fire on Cove Pointe Road just off Murrayville Road in the Grantsboro community. Mutual aid from the La Follette and Caryville Fire Departments along with the Tennessee Department of Forestry soon arrived.
WATE
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 10-12
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Temperatures have been changing this week and there are more opportunities to enjoy free events happening in East Tennessee. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for these events. The Dark Market. Join the Surpassing Fancy in Knoxville...
WATE
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close some TN stores including one in Knoxville
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close some TN stores including …. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at...
WATE
Bringing an old school back to life
A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School in south Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next, and WATE's Dominic Webster shares more about this project. Bringing an old school back to life. A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School...
wvlt.tv
Brush fire out after spreading to ‘several structures:’ Rural Metro
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a brush fire that spread to “several structures” in North Knox County, according to department officials. The fire is located on the 8600 block of Foust Hollow Road, and officials are asking people to avoid the area. WVLT News...
1450wlaf.com
WLAF celebrates World Radio Day as WLAF marks 70 years in 2023
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – World Radio Day is an annual event that is celebrated globally to recognize the unique power of radio to bring people together, create a sense of community, and promote freedom of speech. Today, we invite you to celebrate World Radio Day by tuning in to your local radio stations, FM 100.9 and AM 1450 WLAF.
WATE
Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box to open in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Fire Department station will be the home of Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box in order to save the lives of newborns and give parents an option to surrender their baby with anonymity. A ceremony is set for next week. Tennessee has...
Multiple people, Knoxville officer injured in wrong-way crash on Pellissippi Parkway
A wrong-way crash on the highway near Blount County left multiple people injured, including an off-duty Knoxville police officer.
