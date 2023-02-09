Good Monday morning! Welcome to a brand new work week!. Weather: We’re starting to get a better handle on how the mid-week storm system is going to behave, and the primary take-away is that we’re going to be mostly dry this week. A slight chance of showers during the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday shouldn’t amount to too much, and it’ll otherwise be dry through the first half of the week. We’ll also continue to see very mild temperatures for this time of year; Wednesday should be very warm, with temps in the mid 60s once the southerly winds get cranked up ahead of the incoming storm system.

SCOTT COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO