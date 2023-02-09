ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip had quite a memorable time playing slots after they hit a massive jackpot. According to IGT, the unidentified winner was playing the “Wheel of Fortune” Triple Gold Gold Spin Slot when they won a $3,257,830 progressive jackpot.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

U2 Super Bowl Ad Confirms ‘Achtung Baby’ Las Vegas Residency Plan At The MSG Sphere

A Super Bowl commercial confirmed today what has long been suspected: U2 will take up residency in the brand-new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas for an immersive show that mines the band’s catalog. U2 has been in a retrospective mood of late. Lead singer Bono has been making the rounds to promote his memoir, Surrender. On Friday, the band will release its long-awaited Songs Of Surrender ― a collection of 40 songs from across the band’s catalog, re-recorded and reimagined. And now, the band has confirmed the Vegas residency that will be focused on one of its most iconic albums. Dubbed “U2:UV Achtung Baby...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas

A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas. A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Comedian John Mulaney announces Las Vegas debut at Wynn Resorts

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready for a week of laughs when a “Saturday Night Live" icon makes its debut. Comedian John Mulaney announced his upcoming performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas this April. “John Mulaney: Hiatus in Vegas” is kicking off five...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

U2 confirmed to open MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock band U2 dropped the ultimate sneak peek during the Big Game on Sunday. The global band announced they'll be performing the first shows in the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas. The 15-second ad during the game showed the band walking through the desert toward...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New rooftop pop-up restaurant over at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new pop-up restaurant is calling Larry Flynts Hustler Club home. The Marrakech Mediterranean Restaurant is now open at the club starting Friday, February 10. “We are elated to call Terrace Mediterranean our temporary home while our original location undergoes necessary renovations and remodeling,” said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas ranks least safe for online dating in new study

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Romance scams are on the rise, even during the season of love. BestVPN.org analyzed identity theft reports, fraud cases, the number of registered sex offenders, violent crime rates, and sexually transmitted diseases to determine the safest cities for online dating. According to the study, Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Major Problems Hit Gas Stations in Vegas

If you have noticed much longer lines at gas stations in Las Vegas, don’t worry you are not the only one. A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix gas stations. but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – A week-long shutdown of a near-east valley street

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It won’t have nearly the impact of shutting down the I-15 freeway, and probably not even as much as closing Tropicana. *But* an upcoming week-long closure in the near-east valley is for sure worth a heads-up: Starting tonight at 8 the Nevada Dept of Transportation is closing east and westbound Stewart between Pecos and Sandhill as part of the big project around Charleston and the 95/515.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD: Man shot, killed in far east Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the intersections of Los Feliz Street and Lake Mead Boulevard just after 4:00 Friday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Los Feliz. Officers arrived to find an adult man suffering from injuries. Police tell...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas family favorite Farm Basket hatches a second spot

It’s all about the Clucketos. Friendly neighborhood drive-thru Farm Basket has been serving the addictive, rolled-and-fried chicken tacos since 1973 at its throwback eatery at 6148 W. Charleston Blvd., along with chicken and turkey sandwiches, fried chicken meals and the super-sweet, country-style orange rolls. One of the oldest restaurants...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Little White Chapel prepares for Valentine's Day weddings

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wedding chapels around Las Vegas are gearing up for their version of the Super Bowl. They're expecting to be super busy with couples getting married on Valentine's Day. The Little White Chapel in Downtown Las Vegas anticipates between 100 and 150 weddings. That doesn't count...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Costco set to expand gas station at Henderson location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More gas pumps are coming to a Costco location in Henderson. The expansion of the gas station was announced in notices that were attached to the pumps at the location on St. Rose. FOX5 saw the announcement posted on Feb. 12. According to Costco’s notice,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Silverado Ranch Community Center kicks off groundbreaking

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new community center is making its way to serve the Silverado Ranch valley. Clark County broke ground on the first new community center in nearly a decade on Monday. The project will feature a two-story, 37,000-square-foot space with an indoor walking track, a state-of-the-art...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

