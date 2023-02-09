Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Prepare for strong winds on Tuesday morning: NWS warns Southeast California and South Central Nevada, Las Vegas, NVStanleyCalifornia State
Wine Spectator's annual Grand Tour will stop in South Florida featuring over 200 top-rated winesBest of South FloridaHollywood, FL
Parents worried about outbreak of Norovirus at Las Vegas elementary schoolAmanda MichelleLas Vegas, NV
Man Arrested in 42-Year-Old Las Vegas Cold Case MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Las Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip had quite a memorable time playing slots after they hit a massive jackpot. According to IGT, the unidentified winner was playing the “Wheel of Fortune” Triple Gold Gold Spin Slot when they won a $3,257,830 progressive jackpot.
Las Vegas, Las Vegas Strip About to Solve a Big Problem
You can buy marijuana in Las Vegas, but there's no place tourists can actually smoke it. That's about to change.
Biggest Big Game Bash returns to Downtown Las Vegas
Need plans for the Big Game? The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is returning with its annual Biggest Big Game Bash watch party Sunday.
U2 Super Bowl Ad Confirms ‘Achtung Baby’ Las Vegas Residency Plan At The MSG Sphere
A Super Bowl commercial confirmed today what has long been suspected: U2 will take up residency in the brand-new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas for an immersive show that mines the band’s catalog. U2 has been in a retrospective mood of late. Lead singer Bono has been making the rounds to promote his memoir, Surrender. On Friday, the band will release its long-awaited Songs Of Surrender ― a collection of 40 songs from across the band’s catalog, re-recorded and reimagined. And now, the band has confirmed the Vegas residency that will be focused on one of its most iconic albums. Dubbed “U2:UV Achtung Baby...
8newsnow.com
Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas
A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas. A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Las...
news3lv.com
Comedian John Mulaney announces Las Vegas debut at Wynn Resorts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready for a week of laughs when a “Saturday Night Live" icon makes its debut. Comedian John Mulaney announced his upcoming performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas this April. “John Mulaney: Hiatus in Vegas” is kicking off five...
news3lv.com
Beyoncé adds second show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Renaissance World Tour
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beyoncé added a second show at Allegiant Stadium for her Renaissance World Tour. On Saturday, Allegiant Stadium announced due to high demand, Beyoncé will be in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, and the newly added date Aug. 27. According to the Twitter announcement,...
news3lv.com
U2 confirmed to open MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock band U2 dropped the ultimate sneak peek during the Big Game on Sunday. The global band announced they'll be performing the first shows in the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas. The 15-second ad during the game showed the band walking through the desert toward...
news3lv.com
New rooftop pop-up restaurant over at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new pop-up restaurant is calling Larry Flynts Hustler Club home. The Marrakech Mediterranean Restaurant is now open at the club starting Friday, February 10. “We are elated to call Terrace Mediterranean our temporary home while our original location undergoes necessary renovations and remodeling,” said...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas ranks least safe for online dating in new study
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Romance scams are on the rise, even during the season of love. BestVPN.org analyzed identity theft reports, fraud cases, the number of registered sex offenders, violent crime rates, and sexually transmitted diseases to determine the safest cities for online dating. According to the study, Las...
jammin1057.com
Major Problems Hit Gas Stations in Vegas
If you have noticed much longer lines at gas stations in Las Vegas, don’t worry you are not the only one. A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix gas stations. but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – A week-long shutdown of a near-east valley street
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It won’t have nearly the impact of shutting down the I-15 freeway, and probably not even as much as closing Tropicana. *But* an upcoming week-long closure in the near-east valley is for sure worth a heads-up: Starting tonight at 8 the Nevada Dept of Transportation is closing east and westbound Stewart between Pecos and Sandhill as part of the big project around Charleston and the 95/515.
North Las Vegas missing man, 62, found
Danny Conn, 62, went missing from an area near North Decatur Boulevard and West Cheyenne Avenue at about 9 a.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department said on Twitter early Sunday morning.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: Man shot, killed in far east Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near the intersections of Los Feliz Street and Lake Mead Boulevard just after 4:00 Friday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Los Feliz. Officers arrived to find an adult man suffering from injuries. Police tell...
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas family favorite Farm Basket hatches a second spot
It’s all about the Clucketos. Friendly neighborhood drive-thru Farm Basket has been serving the addictive, rolled-and-fried chicken tacos since 1973 at its throwback eatery at 6148 W. Charleston Blvd., along with chicken and turkey sandwiches, fried chicken meals and the super-sweet, country-style orange rolls. One of the oldest restaurants...
Zip Korean BBQ Looks to Be Opening at The Boulevard Mall
It would be the barbecue brand’s fourth location, and its first in Vegas
8newsnow.com
Lombardo: Operator says pipeline that supplies Southern Nevada repaired, normal flow of fuel has resumed
The Southern California pipeline that supplies two storage tanks in Southern Nevada with gasoline and diesel fuel has been repaired and has resumed normal operations, Gov. Joe Lombardo said Saturday. Lombardo: Operator says pipeline that supplies Southern …. The Southern California pipeline that supplies two storage tanks in Southern Nevada...
news3lv.com
The Little White Chapel prepares for Valentine's Day weddings
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wedding chapels around Las Vegas are gearing up for their version of the Super Bowl. They're expecting to be super busy with couples getting married on Valentine's Day. The Little White Chapel in Downtown Las Vegas anticipates between 100 and 150 weddings. That doesn't count...
Fox5 KVVU
Costco set to expand gas station at Henderson location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More gas pumps are coming to a Costco location in Henderson. The expansion of the gas station was announced in notices that were attached to the pumps at the location on St. Rose. FOX5 saw the announcement posted on Feb. 12. According to Costco’s notice,...
news3lv.com
Silverado Ranch Community Center kicks off groundbreaking
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new community center is making its way to serve the Silverado Ranch valley. Clark County broke ground on the first new community center in nearly a decade on Monday. The project will feature a two-story, 37,000-square-foot space with an indoor walking track, a state-of-the-art...
