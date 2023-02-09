Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’ delivers the perfect Valentine’s Day gift with this Rip and Beth video
Paramount’s number one series — Yellowstone — delivers drama and a compelling cowboy storyline like nothing else, following the Dutton family as they strive to find peace and solace in a world that seems hell-bent on destroying them. In addition to the fights, trips to the train station, and laughs; it also highlights the kind of romance many dream of in the form of Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ben Affleck’s Super Bowl commercial shows what he likes to do when JLo’s not around
Could it be a smiling Ben Affleck? The Super Bowl LVII made it happen as everyone’s favorite moody Batman found a reason to smile as his wife and long-time love, Jennifer Lopez, pulled up to a Dunkin’ Donuts location he happened to be manning. Okay, so maybe the smiles were more on the side of the patrons pulling up and being surprised by Affleck in the window, but there was tangible happiness nonetheless.
In the 2014, a Couple Realized That They Were Actual Siblings. They Decided to Stay Together Anyways
In a tale of love, loss, and family reunions, a Brazilian couple's lives were forever changed when they discovered the shocking truth about their relationship. Adriana and Leandro, who met in the early 2000s and quickly fell in love, were married and had a daughter together.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest romance sequel is a Valentine’s Day dud for the platform
It appears that Netflix‘s romance feature Squared Love All Over Again hasn’t been receiving as much love as the streamer would hope in the lead-up to the romantic comedy’s release on Feb. 13. The limited interest in Squared Love All Over Again could stem from the film’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ themed strawberry pie goes viral, leaving fans impressed and hungry
Here’s an idea for all The Last of Us fans out there struggling to come up with a romantic dessert for their Valentine’s Day dinner (because we believe the majority of TLOU fans are smart enough to avoid the outrageous price markups of dining out on the holiday): Make an intricately-detailed pie that pays tribute to the surviving and enduring love (sob) of everyone’s favorite postapocalyptic and uninfected couple, Bill and Frank.
Comments / 0