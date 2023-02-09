Read full article on original website
ESPN Becomes Separate Unit in Disney Reorganization
The Walt Disney Co. has announced a sweeping corporate reorganization that makes ESPN one of the three pillars of the global entertainment giant. There’s been speculation the Mouse would spin off the sports network, but ESPN and chairman Jimmy Pitaro are emerging as key power players in the reorganized $82 billion company.
Activision Blizzard Sets Records, Nintendo Flops
Activision Blizzard can boast some company bests in its fourth-quarter report. The video game giant recorded $2.33 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, up from the $2.16 billion it generated during the same period last year — and reported record quarterly net bookings of $3.57 billion, a 43% year-over-year increase from $2.49 billion.
Premier League Nearing $600M Extension with EA
The Premier League and Electronic Arts are reportedly nearing an extension doubling the rights fees paid under the current deal. The league’s 20 clubs were briefed last week on a six-year extension worth nearly $600 million, Sky News reported on Friday. The Premier League will receive $97 million annually — nearly $5 million per team — over the course of the yet-to-be-announced deal.
Disney Has No Plans to Spin Off ESPN
Disney CEO Bob Iger said there were no plans to spin off ESPN despite calls from activist investors. “ESPN is a differentiator for this company,” said Iger. “It is going through some obviously challenging times because of what’s happened in linear programming. But the brand of ESPN is very healthy, and the programming of ESPN is very healthy.”
Elon Musk Reportedly ‘Monitoring’ Potential Bid for Manchester United
As potential buyers for Manchester United continue to line up, a certain eccentric billionaire is reportedly kicking the tires on the historic European soccer club. Elon Musk is “believed to be monitoring the situation closely” and weighing putting in a bid for the club ahead of Friday’s deadline, per The Daily Mail.
