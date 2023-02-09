Read full article on original website
Related
stmarynow.com
Gun, drug, theft charges after Bayou L'Ourse traffic stop
Assumption Parish deputies made a pair of arrests in the Bayou L’Ourse area Sunday, one of a man wanted in Morgan City on unauthorized use and theft charges, the other of a man booked on marijuana and weapon charges. Assumption. Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:. --Kenneth John Scott...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City man indicted on seven rape counts
A Morgan City man has been indicted by a St. Mary grand jury on seven counts of rape, the Morgan City Police Department said Monday. Johnell Thomas, 52, Leona Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:31 p.m. Friday on seven counts of aggravated first-degree rape. Thomas had been arrested April...
brproud.com
Body found in vehicle at Port Allen truck stop, sheriff’s office says
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – A body was found inside a vehicle at Super Lucky Louie’s truck stop on Sunday, Feb. 12. Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office made the discovery around 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of Highway 190. According to the West...
stmarynow.com
Berwick, Gibson residents arrested on heroin charges
Assumption Parish deputies reported the arrests of Berwick and Gibson residents on heroin possession charges. --Craig Michael Free, 36, River Road, Berwick, was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice, possession of heroin, possession of Suboxone, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, owner to secure registration and no insurance.
houmatimes.com
Two adults, one teen shot at Main and Polk Streets in Houma
On February 11th, 2023 at approximately 11:18pm officers responded to a report of gunshots near the intersection of Polk and Main. Upon arrival officers located three victims suffering from gunshot injuries and the suspects had already fled from the area. The victims were a 35 year old male with a gunshot to the upper body, a 47 year old female with a gunshot to the leg and a 15 year old male with a gunshot to the leg.
wbrz.com
Body found in car at Port Allen truck stop, may be linked to missing person case in another parish
PORT ALLEN - A body found at a truck stop in Port Allen late Sunday morning appears to be linked to a missing person investigation in the Lafayette area. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the person was found dead in a car at the Super Lucky Louie's truck stop along U.S. 190 around 11 a.m. The department did not immediately identify the person but said the vehicle was tied to a missing person case being worked by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested following ATV chase
On February 9th, 2023 at approximately 7:24 p.m. the Houma Police Department uniform patrol division responded to a report of a suspicious subject at a business on St. Charles Street. It was reported that there was a subject sitting on an ATV in the parking lot of the business, while in possession of a rifle and was alarming the customers.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police make 2 arrests in nightclub shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a January shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub. The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Nikeal Franklin, 19, and Jy’Shaun Jackson, 19. Franklin was charged with 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. Jackson was charged with 12 counts of principal first-degree murder.
brproud.com
Two women hurt in overnight shooting at apartments in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were taken to a local hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex around midnight, according to EMS. The shooting happened at The Hub, which is located at 5151 Highland Road. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the two victims were...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of February 2-9
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of February 2-9: Douglas Savoy, 61, Rte. 2, Box 43, Westlake was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Jermaine Jones, 28, 1409 W St. Mary Blvd, Lafayette was charged w/ Aggravated Assault w/ Firearm;. Wendy Wilson, 41266 Knollwood Dr, Sorrento...
wbrz.com
Man wanted for alleged vehicle theft shoots, kills self after hours-long standoff with Livingston Parish deputies
DENHAM SPRINGS - Sheriff's deputies and the Livingston Parish SWAT Team were shot at by a wanted suspect Saturday morning. According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the LPSO arrived to carry out a search warrant on Austin Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday for 39-year-old Rocky Lecamus on reports of a stolen vehicle. When deputies arrived, Ard said, Lecamus fired shots at responding law enforcement. No one was injured.
wbrz.com
Police make arrests in mass shooting at BR nightclub; gunmen reportedly snuck weapons in through patio fence
BATON ROUGE - Police announced two arrests Friday in a shooting that left a dozen people hurt at a Baton Rouge nightclub last month, adding that investigators are still working to find two other people responsible for the attack. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the arrests late Friday night....
brproud.com
EBRSO investigating overnight ATM theft at Baton Rouge gas station
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An ATM is missing from a business in the 14000 block of Old Hammond Highway. The machine was stolen from a Mobil Gas Station around 1:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. EBRSO says, “The suspects arrived...
wbrz.com
Man accused of shooting into crowded bar after fight led to gunshots in parking lot
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly shot into a sports bar after a fight broke out in the parking lot early Sunday morning. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it responded to the gunfire around 2 a.m. Sunday at Tiger Paw Grill & Daiquiris on Coursey Boulevard, less than a mile away from Jones Creek Road.
houmatimes.com
Houma Police to conduct DWI Saturation Patrols
The Houma Police Department announced that during the 2023 Mardi Gras season saturation patrols throughout the city limits will be conducted in an effort to combat issues surrounding impaired driving. If anyone decides to consume alcoholic beverages, to please have a designated driver available. Impaired driving is one of the highest contributing factors in accidents surrounding major events such as Mardi Gras. Please partner with our agency to ensure that the roadways are safe.
Iberia Parish Sheriff deputy helps save man’s life
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – James Duhe Jr. says he was driving around New Iberia not knowing that he was in the initial stages of having a stroke. “A flushed feeling came upon me from my hip to my foot. Then I realized something was obviously very wrong.” Duhe says he pulled over in a […]
brproud.com
Man accused of attempted murder after shooting at Baton Rouge restaurant
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A popular Baton Rouge restaurant became the scene of a shooting Sunday after a large fight, detectives say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office investigators, 29-year-old Jacob Covington appeared to attempt to break up a physical altercation between several people around 2 a.m. Feb. 12.
brproud.com
Man found shot in car in Central identified
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The victim found shot in his car in Central on Feb. 10 has been identified. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man, now identified as Roberto Ramos Jr., 21, was found shot in a car in the 13000 block of Greenwell Springs Road. The road was shut down for several hours as deputies investigated the scene.
theadvocate.com
Man fatally shot in vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road identified, EBRSO says
A man found fatally shot in his vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road on Friday has been identified as a Walker man, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. Roberto Ramos Jr., 21, was found fatally wounded by gunfire in the 13000 block of Greenwell Springs Road, EBRSO said Sunday. His...
Comments / 0