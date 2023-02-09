Read full article on original website
kswo.com
12th annual Destry Horton Fire School, hosted in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On behalf of deceased firefighter Destry Horton, firefighters from across the state of Oklahoma learned how to battle fires and medical emergencies in his honor. Training officer Mark Huff has dedicated forty-five years of service and he says the job involves far more than just fighting...
newschannel6now.com
Arrest made in fentanyl-related death of MSU Texas student
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has brought murder charges against a man they said supplied the fentanyl-laced pill that killed a 21-year-old MSU Texas student. Adam Daniel Sattler, of College Station, was a student of the University; he was found dead at Mustang Village Apartments...
Man on bicycle hit by truck, taken to hospital
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a truck Sunday evening in Wichita Falls while riding a bicycle. It happened just before 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Kell West and McNiel. A Wichita Falls Police sergeant said the man was riding his bike and pulled […]
kswo.com
One person flown from Lawton Correctional Facility via air ambulance
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An incident at the Lawton Correctional Facility sent one person to the hospital via helicopter on Monday. Around noon first responders were called to the prison for a possible stabbing. 7News is reaching out to prison officials from GEO and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to...
kswo.com
Woman charged with recent Lawton arson
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman is charged with arson. According to court documents, 21-year-old Nadia Marie West faces one count of second degree arson. Fire investigators believe West started a fire at an unoccupied home in the 1700 block of SW 6th Street on February 1. Documents say...
Fire damages old Hawk Ridge Clubhouse
*Updated at 10:15* WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire at the old Hawk Ridge Golf Course Sunday morning. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, around 5:30 a.m., fire crews got a report of a grass fire at the old golf course on Loop 11. They discovered […]
newschannel6now.com
Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man early Friday morning after over three pounds of methamphetamine was found in his possession, according to an arrest affidavit. James Vanover was arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. Court documents state police...
kswo.com
NAACP donates care packages to Comanche County Detention Center
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-branch NAACP is reaching out to the community by giving out Valentine’s Day care packages to inmates. They lived up to their mission today by giving out those care packages to the inmates of the Comanche County Detention Center. “I love giving back to...
Suspect said stabbed ex-boyfriend was ‘playing the victim’
Heather Wahlstom was arrested Feb. 8 for allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend.
Man who broke crying infant’s bones sentenced
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who broke more than a dozen of an infant’s bones and caused brain bleeding in 2019 has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Rakim Smith, 23, made a plea deal in 78th District Court this morning, February 10, 2023.The baby was taken to the emergency […]
kswo.com
Lawton now requiring license for businesses
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton now requires businesses to have a license to operate within the city’s limits. The Lawton City Council originally approved the new ordinance in July of 2022 but delayed enforcing the law for six months. Now, six months has passed, and all...
Wichita Falls Woman Charged With Assault After Throwing Vanilla Wafers
One thing I will not tolerate is people throwing food at me. If any of my vanilla wafers would be damaged, I would be pissed. Well we had a very interesting arrest this week. Apparently on Monday, Wichita Falls police got a call about an argument that took place at an apartment off of Nunneley Place. The victim told police her mother threw a box of vanilla wafers at her head. I may not agree with the violence in this household, but I do enjoy a good vanilla wafer.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 10, 2023
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
5 City View ISD personnel arrested for failure to report
More warrants have been issued after five current and former administrators at City View ISD were booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday.
marlowreview.com
BREAKING NEWS: Arrests made in Bray-Doyle area burglaries
Two arrests were made this week in the ongoing investigation of a string of thefts and burglaries throughout the Bray-Doyle community, east of Marlow, in recent weeks. Stephens County Undersheriff Rick Lang said because the case is ongoing, with the possibility of more arrests, he couldn’t provide detailed specifics or release the names of the individuals who were arrested.
kswo.com
Keikukan Dojo hosts kickathon
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Keikukan Dojo hosted a kickathon in honor of 3-year-old Beckham who is fighting cancer. Beckham was diagnosed with LCH, a rare cancer in kids that attacks the body and bones. Each child had a sponsor that either donated a flat rate or per kick. They had...
City View ISD board set to discuss arrests
CITY VIEW (KFDX/KJTL) — While the Wichita Falls Police Department continues its investigation into City View ISD, and administrators and their alleged failure to report years of sexual misconduct, the school board is seeking legal help. The City View board of trustees is planning to discuss the arrests of four current administrators who are charged […]
kswo.com
Duncan Genealogy Society gives sweet treats at community fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Stephens County Genealogy society offered sweet treats to the community at their dessert tasting fundraiser Saturday afternoon. They had 13 tables filled with homemade candies, cakes and other sweet treats. Participants had the opportunity to win prizes ranging from $25 to $100 dollars, all proceeds go...
3rd Walmart ID thief pleads guilty
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A third defendant in ID thefts in which victims included the city manager and an assistant city manager of Wichita Falls has been sentenced. Candice Moodie pleaded guilty to three charges according to court documents. For Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity fraud she received 10 years, suspended to five years probation. […]
kswo.com
Comanche Nation Elderly Center hosts garage and bake sale to fund trip
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Comanche Nation Elderly Center held a garage and bake sale fundraiser on Saturday in support of their annual cultural tour. They received an outpour of donations from members of Comanche county and surrounding areas. Things like clothes, shoes and baked goods were just some of the...
