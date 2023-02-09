One thing I will not tolerate is people throwing food at me. If any of my vanilla wafers would be damaged, I would be pissed. Well we had a very interesting arrest this week. Apparently on Monday, Wichita Falls police got a call about an argument that took place at an apartment off of Nunneley Place. The victim told police her mother threw a box of vanilla wafers at her head. I may not agree with the violence in this household, but I do enjoy a good vanilla wafer.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO