ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Abby Joseph

Man Refuses to Stop Giving His Daughter Lunch Money After His Ex-wife Complained It’s Upsetting Her Step-Daughter

Splitting up as a couple is never easy. Yet when children are involved, the process can be more complicated and emotionally taxing. Even though they're now divorced, parents need to remain connected and work together to raise their children properly. And to do this effectively, both parties must be respectful of one another and be willing to compromise. Unfortunately, as you're about to read, that isn't always the case.
Distractify

TikToker Shares “Pregnancy Test Roulette” Game From Her Girls' Night, Sparking Debate

Childbirth can be a beautiful thing. The idea that two people, who love each other so much that their love creates another individual is nothing short of magical. How another human being can grow over the course of 40 weeks or so inside of another human being, screaming and gasping for air and immediately seeking the comfort of their mother, while a common occurrence, is nothing short of breathtaking.
Distractify

A Look at 'The Wedding Singer's' Loud '80s Fashion 25 Years Later

On Feb. 13, 1998, The Wedding Singer, a rom-com starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, premiered in theaters. Its hilarious and adorable scenes have continued to resonate with moviegoers 25 years later. The film, directed by Frank Coraci, was Adam’s first role as a romantic lead. Adam played Robbie Hart,...
Distractify

Is Anastasia on 'The Bachelor' to Fall in Love or Find Social Media Followers?

Season 27 of The Bachelor has already gotten rid of one bad girl when Zach Shallcross sent home Christina Mandrell during the third rose ceremony. In what felt like déjà vu, Christina was previously seen sobbing on a set of stairs after Zach found out she was a bit of a bully. Now that she's gone, a new villain must enter the chat. Some fans think it's Anastasia Keramidas and that she might have ulterior motives for competing on the show. Could her job be a clue as to what's going on? Here's what we know.
Distractify

Caroline Polachek Is in a Relationship With Her Creative Collaborator Matt Copson

Ever since she rebranded to her birth name in 2019, Caroline Polachek has been building quite a following thanks to her eccentric brand of alternative pop music. The singer already has some pretty big accomplishments under her belt such as ghostwriting for Elon Musk, touring with Dua Lipa, and collaborating with Charli XCX. Now, Caroline is delivering her latest and greatest full-length work to fans: "Desire, I Want to Turn Into You," and it's already a certified hit.
Distractify

Rihanna Announces Second Pregnancy During Halftime Show Performance

Looks like Rihanna had the best guest star ever at the Super Bowl Halftime Show — her second child! The superstar, 34, confirmed her second pregnancy by debuting her baby bump during the Big Game’s musical performance (which, tbh, is the main event for most many of us). The exciting news was later confirmed by a rep for the singer to The Hollywood Reporter.
Distractify

Why Are Bots Liking Your Instagram Story? Here’s What We Found

Ah, the Instagram story “like” button. Introduced last February, the feature is a simple way to show creators some quick love and attention on their social stories. However, it seems that close friends and followers aren’t the only ones utilizing this innocent feature. Article continues below advertisement.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
32K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy