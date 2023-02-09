Season 27 of The Bachelor has already gotten rid of one bad girl when Zach Shallcross sent home Christina Mandrell during the third rose ceremony. In what felt like déjà vu, Christina was previously seen sobbing on a set of stairs after Zach found out she was a bit of a bully. Now that she's gone, a new villain must enter the chat. Some fans think it's Anastasia Keramidas and that she might have ulterior motives for competing on the show. Could her job be a clue as to what's going on? Here's what we know.

