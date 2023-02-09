Derrick Nnadi does it again. He's a big man with a big heart. After Kansas City's big win in Super Bowl LVII, the defensive tackle is making an even bigger difference. The shelter said in a release on Sunday that in celebration of winning the Super Bowl, Nnadi is again sponsoring the adoptions of all dogs available in the shelter on or before Super Bowl Sunday.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO