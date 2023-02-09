Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Chiefs DT Derrick Nnadi again sponsoring adoption fees for all dogs at KC Pet Project after Super Bowl LVII win
Derrick Nnadi does it again. He's a big man with a big heart. After Kansas City's big win in Super Bowl LVII, the defensive tackle is making an even bigger difference. The shelter said in a release on Sunday that in celebration of winning the Super Bowl, Nnadi is again sponsoring the adoptions of all dogs available in the shelter on or before Super Bowl Sunday.
KMBC.com
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade scheduled for Wednesday, route to roll down Grand Boulevard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — That’s a win! And Chiefs Kingdom, that means it’s time to paint the town red. The city of Kansas City, Missouri, is set to hold a Super Bowl Victory Parade for the Kansas City Chiefs in just a few days. Here’s what we know.
