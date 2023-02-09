ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holt County, MO

KMBC.com

Chiefs DT Derrick Nnadi again sponsoring adoption fees for all dogs at KC Pet Project after Super Bowl LVII win

Derrick Nnadi does it again. He's a big man with a big heart. After Kansas City's big win in Super Bowl LVII, the defensive tackle is making an even bigger difference. The shelter said in a release on Sunday that in celebration of winning the Super Bowl, Nnadi is again sponsoring the adoptions of all dogs available in the shelter on or before Super Bowl Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO

