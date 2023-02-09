Read full article on original website
Reward Rises to $15,000 in Newark Girl’s Hit-and-Run Death
NEWARK, NJ — Authorities in Essex County have raised the reward to $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who killed an a 4-year-old girl on Jan. 31st and seriously injured her father and year-old sister. Meanwhile, the family of late Fanta Sangaré, 4, has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her “heartbroken family,” whose breadwinner – Fanta’s father Ousmane Sangaré – is temporarily unable to work as he recovers. Newark police along with Essex County prosecutor's detectives and sheriff’s officers have intensified their search for the driver of the runaway pickup truck – believed to...
Customer Denied Last Call Backs Car Into Jersey City Workers, Building: Police
A disgruntled customer denied last call at a bar in Jersey City got into an SUV and then backed it into employees, authorities said.Two employees at Taqueria Downtown on Grove Street were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries in the Saturday night, Feb. 11 accident, Jersey City spokeswoma…
Shooting Death Of Newark Man Rattles Community
Tributes came pouring in following the shooting death of a 45-year-old Newark man over the weekend. Keni Johnson was gunned down on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue around 8:55 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:13 a.m.
Trenton Police Involved In Crash In West Ward
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police officers were involved in a crash on Edgewood Avenue between Murray street. The crash occurred between 12:50 & 1:00Am. Trenton Ems was dispatch to the scene officers were possibly transported due to policy. It’s unknown if the other occupants of the other vehicle were injured.
Police: Woman arrested for DWI, hit-and-run in Elmont
Police say 33-year-old Zeena Loor was driving a BMW and sideswiped the driver's side of a Nassau County police ambulance.
Woman beaten while she slept in Brooklyn home invasion
BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn, Maryland woman was beaten while sleeping during a home invasion and robbery at her home in Arundel Village. According to police, on Sunday, at approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a home invasion that just occurred in the 5300 block of 4th Street in Brooklyn. “During their investigation, officers learned that the suspect, who is known to the victim, entered the unlocked rear door of the residence and began to assault the victim as she was sleeping,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a statement. “The suspect struck the victim’s The post Woman beaten while she slept in Brooklyn home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect arrested in homicide case of NJ teacher, mom: officials
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim’s family. Cesar Santana, 36, was arrested by the New York / New […]
18-Year-Old Driver Ejected, Seriously Hurt In Route 287 Crash
An 18-year-old driver from Rockaway was seriously hurt in a crash on Route 287 overnight in Somerset County, authorities said. Kamil D. Nowak was heading south in the express lanes when his Infiniti ran off the road to the left and struck multiple trees around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 in Bridgewater, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
Suspect arraigned in shooting of 2 Newark police officers
The man accused of opening fire on two Newark police officers was arraigned in court today.
NYC subway attacker took picture of injured victim, then threw baby stroller down flight of stairs
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx subway attacker kicked his victim down a flight of stairs, took a picture, then threw a baby stroller down the stairs at the victim before fleeing on Thursday. NYPD reported the attack occurred at around 8:30 pm on Thursday at the top of the stairwell entering the southbound Brook Avenue subway station. Police said the 34-year-old man was attacked, unprovoked by an unknown suspect who approached him from behind and kicked him down the stairs. After taking the picture of the man injured at the bottom of the stairwell, the suspect picked up a The post NYC subway attacker took picture of injured victim, then threw baby stroller down flight of stairs appeared first on Shore News Network.
Paterson Firefighters Protect Surrounding Community, Including Church, Battling Major Saturday Night Blaze
PATERSON, NJ - Less than 12 hours after rescuing two Paterson residents from a burning home, members of the Paterson Fire Department were fighting a massive blaze that would eventually lead to the destruction of approximately $1.8 million in property. According to Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale, the Paterson Fire Department was dispatched to 62 Garfield Ave, a one-story brick and wood commercial building of mixed use at approximately 10:37 p.m. Upon arrival, the building was fully engulfed in flames with multiple explosions from presumed acetylene tanks impinged by the fire. With Deputy Chief Orlando Rodriguez commanding the scene responding units quickly...
Stranger kicks man down Bronx subway stairs, breaks his legs: NYPD
A 34-year-old man broke both legs after he was kicked down a flight of stairs at a Bronx subway station, police said Sunday as they released a photo of the suspect.
2nd NJ councilmember fatally shot in a week in an 'isolated incident'
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting outside a PSE&G corporate headquarters in Franklin Township on Wednesday morning.
Jersey City kindergarten teacher found dead in Kearny
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found dead Tuesday.What was once a seemingly normal home is now a crime scene and memorial with mourners paying their respects."She was always happy. She loved kids. She became a teacher because she loved being around kids," said Christino Hernandez, the victim's brother.When 33-year-old Luz Hernandez didn't show up to work at Beloved Community Charter School on Monday, prosecutors say a welfare check led police to her Van Horne Street home. What they found inside led them to believe a crime had occurred."What can...
Man scammed out of $4K in Hopewell
A man was scammed out of $4,000 after he believed his bank account was compromised through a message he received on his home computer, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department. The victim told police that the notification contained a phone number to contact. He called the phone number and...
UPDATE: Gunman Found Following Fatal Shooting At PSE&G Headquarters, Police Report
UPDATE (10:40 a.m.): A gunman shot and killed another man outside PSE&G's headquarters in Somerset County early Wednesday, authorities confirmed. The shooting at the Weston Canal Road building of the utility company's Central Division Headquarters in Franklin Township occurred at 7:10 a.m. Feb. 8, according to an alert from the State Police Regional Operations & Intelligence Center (ROIC).
Missing New Jersey teacher found dead in shallow grave
The body of a kindergarten teacher was recovered Tuesday after being found in a shallow grave in a New Jersey town, police said. Luz Hernandez, a 33-year-old mother of three from Jersey City, had been reported missing Monday after she was absent from her job at the BelovED Charter School and family members realized they had not spoken with her over the weekend, NBC New York reported. Authorities performed a welfare check which led to the grisly discovery.
Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting
Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
Man, 65, beaten on Queens MTA bus, woman sought by NYPD
Police on Thursday released of a woman sought in a December assault aboard an MTA bus in Queens, authorities said.
Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into Ocean County Home
MANCHESTER – A Toms River man has been arrested after crashing into a mailbox, utility pole and house as the result of being intoxicated, police said. The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. earlier today in the area of Route 571, near the border of Jackson Township. According to police,...
