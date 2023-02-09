Column: Ohio State’s season comes down to a matchup against Northwestern. If they lose, there is nothing left to salvage

Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Softball: Buckeyes split weekend at Black & Gold ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Indiana visits No. 13 Ohio State in Big Ten rematchThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State falls flat 62-41 to Michigan State, losing streak extends to season-long 6 gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
No. 13 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. No. 2 Indiana: Game preview and prediction
The Ohio State women’s basketball team has had a tough go as of late. After a 19-0 start to the season, the Buckeyes have dropped four of six games. Part of that downfall was a defeat on Jan. 26 against the Indiana Hoosiers. On Monday, Ohio State and Indiana...
landgrantholyland.com
Dimitrious Stanley’s Ohio State legacy worthy of respect
A little-used bench option from 1993 to 1995, former OSU wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley broke out during the 1996 college football season that started just a few months after I donned cap and gown and walked for my degree in Ohio Stadium. I was at every home game in which Stanley played — in that same stadium.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State was run off the court in comical, lopsided loss to Michigan State, 62-41
Barring a four or five-day run in the Big Ten Tournament or an unbelievably hot finish, Ohio State’s NCAA Tournament hopes are dead in the water. The Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11) will need to finish 9-11 in the Big Ten to get an at-large bid, and with their current record, that’s looking...…. not great.
Eleven Warriors
Jim Knowles Plans to Be "More Demanding" of Buckeye Defense, Will "Bear Down" on Technique in Year Two
Ryan Day didn’t leave much room for misinterpretation. The Buckeye head coach was definitive and direct when asked about his tolerance for giving up big plays on defense in 2023, and the urgency in his answer conveyed just how fresh the wounds are from the end of this past season.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Izzo, Holtmann discuss Michigan State’s win, state of Ohio State program
Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. Following Ohio State’s lopsided, comical loss to Michigan State Sunday afternoon, we...
College Basketball World Calling For Chris Holtmann's Firing
The bottom keeps getting deeper for Ohio State's men's basketball program. Sunday afternoon, the Buckeyes were blown out at home by Michigan State, falling to 11-14 on the season. Chris Holtmann has led Ohio State to the NCAA Tournament every season he's been in Columbus, but the Buckeyes ...
landgrantholyland.com
Column: The next few weeks have to go nearly perfect for Ohio State
Women’s basketball is a fast growing sport. This season, multiple teams are selling out arenas for the first time in years, and the quality of the Big Ten has potentially eight teams going to the jewel of the basketball season: The NCAA Tournament. For folks new to NCAA women’s...
Eleven Warriors
Former Buckeye Wide Receiver Kamryn Babb to Work for Ohio State Athletic Department
Even though he’s no longer playing football, Kamryn Babb is staying at Ohio State. The former Ohio State wide receiver officially became an employee of the Ohio State athletic department on Monday when he started a new job within OSU’s Eugene D. Smith Leadership Institute – which provides leadership training and career development opportunities for Ohio State’s athletes – as a program coordinator.
Football World Reacts To Death Of Ex-Ohio State Star
The football world mourned the loss of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star this week. Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrous Stanley, who starred for the Buckeyes in the 1990s, passed away following a battle with cancer. He was 48 years old. Our thoughts are with his friends and family ...
WOUB
Jarrett Dunbar was able to get his dream job in sports communications twice thanks to the skills he learned at WOUB
ATHENS, OH – While growing up in Whitehall, Ohio, Jarrett Dunbar vividly remembers watching ESPN’s Sportscenter for the very first time. “I was 13 years old, and I knew I wanted to do that for a career. I was slow and short, so I knew I wasn’t going to play basketball professionally. But I liked to talk and had an outgoing personality,” said Dunbar. “So, a teacher told me to think about sports journalism.”
columbusunderground.com
Wasted Space: OSU’s Mostly Empty East Side Hospital Campus
While The Ohio State University has certainly been growing rapidly at the Wexner Medical Center main campus, the branch hospital located on the East Side of Columbus has remained relatively untouched since it was first acquired by the college in 1999. Combined with the nearby Outpatient Care East building, OSU...
spectrumnews1.com
From court to the big screen, former Buckeye is gaining new heights in Hollywood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's a success story of an Ohio man you don't hear every day. The former Ohio State basketball and track star is gaining new heights in his acting career in Hollywood. Otis Winston has appeared in the films: Greenland, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Plane.
Republican politicians in Columbus have shown ‘magical’ abilities
Republican politicians in Columbus are really an amazing bunch. Within moments of Roe v. Wade being overturned, they were able to complete their studies to be able to tack the letters MD (Medical Doctor) after their names. This allows them to be in the examining room with every Ohio woman...
Washington Examiner
Columbus City Schools sued for public records
(The Center Square) – A Columbus-based policy group sued the largest school district in Ohio after it refused to release public records related to another lawsuit over union dues. As part of The Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit filed on behalf of 10 public employees across the state against the American...
Finally, attention to the diversity and importance of Ohio’s Indigenous history and people: editorial
Three recent events highlight the opportunity Ohio now has to deepen understanding of the sophistication and creativity of some of its most ancient human cultures and of Indigenous history, both as it was two thousand years ago, and today. The first was the United States’ formal nomination last March of...
Police: 2 stabbed at warming center near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were stabbed at a church that was being used as a warming center near the Ohio State University Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to East 16th Avenue around 6:20 p.m., which is just east of North High...
cwcolumbus.com
High winds cause Galloway church steeple to fall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — High wind speeds throughout Ohio on Thursday had the potential to cause damage. A church in Galloway suffered the loss of its steeple during the winds. WSYX viewers sent in photos of Columbia Heights United Methodist Church, located along Galloway Road, showing its white steeple...
3 More Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond Locations To Close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will shutter 150 more stores across the country.
tourcounsel.com
Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio
Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
wosu.org
Central Ohio property manager, developer Borror facing real estate misconduct charges
The Borror name has been well-known on the Columbus real estate scene since it became active in the 1970s. Now, the current owner, who is the son of the company's founder, is facing real estate misconduct allegations. An Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate investigation found evidence that...
