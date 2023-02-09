Column: Ohio State’s season comes down to a matchup against Northwestern. If they lose, there is nothing left to salvage

ATHENS, OH – While growing up in Whitehall, Ohio, Jarrett Dunbar vividly remembers watching ESPN’s Sportscenter for the very first time. “I was 13 years old, and I knew I wanted to do that for a career. I was slow and short, so I knew I wasn’t going to play basketball professionally. But I liked to talk and had an outgoing personality,” said Dunbar. “So, a teacher told me to think about sports journalism.”

ATHENS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO