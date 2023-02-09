Two Missouri men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a nearly $10 million conspiracy that distributed almost 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine. Fahrudin F. Fejzic, also known as “Frank,” 51, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Thursday, Feb. 9, to 24 years and two months in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Fejzic to pay a monetary judgment of $325,000, which represent the proceeds of illegal drug trafficking.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO