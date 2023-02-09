ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kevin Campbell
3d ago

you can buy all your machine gun parts from eBay and other places on the internet this is ridiculous bothering this guy that owns a gun shop the government is too much in our business gun control is a joke and it needs to be done away with

kttn.com

Two from Kansas City sentenced to a combined 42 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute meth and illegal firearms

Two Missouri men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a nearly $10 million conspiracy that distributed almost 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine. Fahrudin F. Fejzic, also known as “Frank,” 51, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Thursday, Feb. 9, to 24 years and two months in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Fejzic to pay a monetary judgment of $325,000, which represent the proceeds of illegal drug trafficking.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City Police say officer shot outside police headquarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police said an officer was shot Sunday night outside KCPD headquarters. Police said an officer was struck by gunfire just before 9:30 p.m. outside the building on Locust Street. In a release, a Kansas City Police spokesperson said they did not know...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Kansas man accused in series of burglaries jailed in Missouri

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts in Kansas have a suspect in custody. Just after 2:30a.m. Friday, police in St. Joseph police arrested 39-year-old Joshua L. Hosier of Atchison on an Atchison District Court warrant charging him with three counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, and theft related to unlawful entries and criminal damage to vehicles parked in the area of 9th and Commercial in Atchison that occurred on January 2, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Two men arrested after shots fired in Mission

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - On Sunday, around 9:30 a.m., Mission Police officers responded to shots being fired on the 5400 block of Russell Street in Mission, Kansas. Nicholas McPheron of Kansas City, Missouri, and Robert Velock of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, were arrested and booked into Johnson County Jail on a charge of premeditated murder in the first degree.
MISSION, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested following overnight armed robbery, assault

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint and assaulted him overnight. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday, Feb. 12, that Howard R. Quigley, 24, of Topeka has been arrested following an aggravated robbery incident in the 9000 block of SE California Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
kmmo.com

CLINTON MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY AFTER AN UNDERCOVER OPERATION

A Clinton man has been charged with a felony for attempted enticement of a child in Johnson County on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, an affiant was conducting undercover operations on a dating website, where James Manning made contact with the affiant. The affiant established the age of the undercover identity as a 14-year-olf female from Warrensburg.
CLINTON, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police investigate double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Wednesday night. According to the police, it happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of 28th Terrace. Officers went to the scene after receiving a call about the sound of gunshots.
KANSAS CITY, MO

