Read full article on original website
Kevin Campbell
3d ago
you can buy all your machine gun parts from eBay and other places on the internet this is ridiculous bothering this guy that owns a gun shop the government is too much in our business gun control is a joke and it needs to be done away with
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The owner of the Kansas City Chiefs is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Texas-Born QBs Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Shine in the Super BowlTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
‘One of the Worst Calls in Sports History’: Horrific Late Penalty Ruins One of the Great Super BowlsDaily DigestKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII... DearWiseWomen Opinion: WOW!!!DearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
kttn.com
Two from Kansas City sentenced to a combined 42 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute meth and illegal firearms
Two Missouri men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a nearly $10 million conspiracy that distributed almost 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine. Fahrudin F. Fejzic, also known as “Frank,” 51, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Thursday, Feb. 9, to 24 years and two months in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Fejzic to pay a monetary judgment of $325,000, which represent the proceeds of illegal drug trafficking.
KMBC.com
Kansas City Police say officer shot outside police headquarters
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police said an officer was shot Sunday night outside KCPD headquarters. Police said an officer was struck by gunfire just before 9:30 p.m. outside the building on Locust Street. In a release, a Kansas City Police spokesperson said they did not know...
Man allegedly made verbal threat of explosive device during KCMO bank robbery
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a bank robbery that happened on Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas man accused in series of burglaries jailed in Missouri
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts in Kansas have a suspect in custody. Just after 2:30a.m. Friday, police in St. Joseph police arrested 39-year-old Joshua L. Hosier of Atchison on an Atchison District Court warrant charging him with three counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, and theft related to unlawful entries and criminal damage to vehicles parked in the area of 9th and Commercial in Atchison that occurred on January 2, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Man accused of stabbing wife outside Highlands Ranch Target arrested in Kansas
Authorities said a man accused of stabbing his wife outside a Douglas County Target store Saturday was arrested in Kansas.
Kansas City officer wounded in shooting at police HQ after Chief’s Super Bowl win
A police officer in Kansas City, Missouri, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot at police headquarters following the Chiefs' Super Bowl win.
KCTV 5
Two men arrested after shots fired in Mission
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - On Sunday, around 9:30 a.m., Mission Police officers responded to shots being fired on the 5400 block of Russell Street in Mission, Kansas. Nicholas McPheron of Kansas City, Missouri, and Robert Velock of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, were arrested and booked into Johnson County Jail on a charge of premeditated murder in the first degree.
KMZU
KC men sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth, illegal firearms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two Kansas City men are sentenced in federal court for their roles in a nearly $10 million conspiracy that distributed almost 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine. Fahrudin F. Fejzic, also known as “Frank,” 51, was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 9, to 24 years and two months...
KC man sentenced after using fake gun in attempted Independence restaurant robbery
Bryan Byers, who attempted to rob an Independence restaurant with a fake gun, but was stopped when employees fought back, was sentenced in federal court for the robbery.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested following overnight armed robbery, assault
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint and assaulted him overnight. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday, Feb. 12, that Howard R. Quigley, 24, of Topeka has been arrested following an aggravated robbery incident in the 9000 block of SE California Ave.
Independence police officer, driver injured in crash at traffic stop
An Independence police officer and a driver are recovering after a third driver crashed into a traffic stop on MO 291 Highway near 23rd Street.
Search continues for inmate who escaped KC-area jail in December
CASS COUNTY —The search for one of two inmates who escaped Dec. 5 from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City continues. Authorities took 33-year-0ld Trevor Sparks of Kansas City into custody Dec. 30, in the 400 Block of Olive Street, according to the FBI. The...
🎙 Kansas woman who killed her rapist faces long odds for clemency
TOPEKA — Sarah Gonzales-McLinn faces long odds in her bid for clemency based on the rarity in which the Prisoner Review Board recommends approval, the willingness of governors to wield their power, the severity of her crime and opposition from those close to Hal Sasko. Gonzales-McLinn murdered Sasko in...
Man files lawsuit 5 KCMO police officers over alleged mistreatment
A man is suing five KCMO police officers, alleging he was held against his will at a deadly officer-involved shooting scene and slammed face first into the pavement.
KMBC.com
Officials promise 'substantial development' in Excelsior Springs kidnapping, rape case next week
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — After weeks of silence, the Clay County, Missouri, Prosecutor's Office says it is ready to provide the public with an update on a case that rocked the small town of Excelsior Springs. The prosecutor's office has planned a news conference for 3 p.m. on Tuesday...
1 killed in hit-and-run early Saturday morning in KCMO
One person was killed in a traffic accident around 4 a.m. Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Chiefs fans subdue man who attacked Union Station security guard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scary incident at Union Station Thursday night, right in the middle of the Chiefs fan zone part of it was captured on video. KMBC spoke exclusively to a bystander who stepped in to help a security guard who was being attacked. "When I heard...
Man charged with drug and gun crimes in KCMO federal court
A man convicted of murder in Illinois is now charged in KCMO federal court with drug and gun crimes.
kmmo.com
CLINTON MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY AFTER AN UNDERCOVER OPERATION
A Clinton man has been charged with a felony for attempted enticement of a child in Johnson County on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to a probable cause statement, an affiant was conducting undercover operations on a dating website, where James Manning made contact with the affiant. The affiant established the age of the undercover identity as a 14-year-olf female from Warrensburg.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate double homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Wednesday night. According to the police, it happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of 28th Terrace. Officers went to the scene after receiving a call about the sound of gunshots.
Comments / 8