Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Former adult star Ron Jeremy committed to a state mental health hospital
Former adult film star Ron Jeremy was declared incompetent to stand trail on rape and other charges by the Los Angeles District Attorney and was committed to a state mental hospital.A spokesperson for the district attorney's office said Jeremy can be held for up to two years, with a hearing to assess his progress set for May 8.Jeremy faces 30 counts of rape and sexual misconduct allegations, spanning a 23-year period. He pleaded not guilty.In January, a judge declared the 69-year-old incompetent to participate in his defense due to 'severe dementia,' according to his lawyer, Stuart Goldfarb.Jeremy rose to fame in the adult film industry with over 2,000 movie appearances since the 1970s. He has been in prison since his arrest in 2020.
Native dancers want Arizona gallery owner held on hate crime
Native American dancers who were the target of a suburban Phoenix gallery owner's racist rant are pushing for hate crime charges.
Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi
In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.
Convicted Jan. 6 Capitol rioter caught secretly filming woman undressing at tanning salon owned by his father: Police
An Iowa father who recently pleaded guilty to interfering with police during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has found himself once again embroiled in scandal for allegedly using his cell phone to surreptitiously record a woman as she was changing clothes at a tanning salon. Daryl Eugene Johnson, 52, was taken into custody late last month and charged with one count of invasion of privacy for the purpose of arousing or gratifying a sexual desire and one count of interference with official acts, court records show.
Family of 3 found dead in apparent suicide pact were 'hell-bent' on Trump winning, thought it could be 'the end' if he lost: reports
A family of three was found shot dead in their Pennsylvania backyard last week. Police are describing it as a suicide pact, citing handwritten notes.
Judge sentences Jan. 6 rioter who pepper sprayed Brian Sicknick to 80 months in prison
A federal judge sentenced a man to 80 months in prison for using pepper spray during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot against officer Brian Sicknick, who died hours later of natural causes. Dozens of Sicknick’s former colleagues gathered in D.C.’s federal courthouse on Friday as U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Hogan handed down Julian Khater’s […]
A Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis was robbed and devasted after the attack
Recently, a Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis experienced a traumatic incident where two men robbed him at gunpoint. He had been trying to sell his PC game to the two potential customers, who then suggested going to their apartment to test it out. However, once they arrived, one of the men pulled out a gun and robbed the refugee of his PC game, which was worth around $700.
Republican Group Ambushes Kentucky Diners With Breonna Taylor Killing Footage
Diners in a Kentucky restaurant were left aghast when a Republican group ambushed them with police body-cam footage of the death of Breonna Taylor. The clip was played by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky, who held an event in the restaurant with John Mattingly, a now former cop who raided Taylor’s apartment and has become a conservative commentator. The event took place on the balcony of Anna’s Greek Restaurant in Bowling Green, but patrons of the restaurant with no connection or knowledge of the event were made to listen to audio and watch footage of the graphic scene as lights went out in the building, according to witness accounts. “We were no longer able to even hear people at our table and barely could see our food,” Cayce Johnson, a patron of the restaurant, said in a Facebook post. Diners also reportedly faced hostility from event attendees, the NAACP said in a statement admonishing the restaurant for failing to notify customers of the event. The Republican Women’s Club branch has since deleted their Facebook page.Read it at NBC News
