Three counties see first cases of CWD in deer
DNR state deer biologist, Jace Elliott, says testing during the recent season found more cases of chronic wasting disease. “Unfortunately, about 84 deer tested positive across the state this year. Now keep in mind, that’s out of about 5000 deer that were sampled statewide this year alone,” Elliott says. “So our prevalence is still relatively low statewide, although there are areas in the state where it’s much higher.”
Driver in custody following Cedar Falls car chase
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning a Cedar Falls Police Officer tried to begin a traffic stop with 22-year-old Jalen Jones who was driving a black Lincoln MKS that was traveling through a parkade in Cedar Falls. Jones tried to escape the officer. The officer chased the Jones through the intersection of 1st Street and Main Street. The chase continued along Lincoln Street and ended when Jones stopped at Lincoln Street and Leversee Road. Jones was taken into custody.
Iowa Ag Secretary Naig Weighs in on Carbon Pipelines Targeting North Iowa Counties
Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig is trying to take an objective look at the possible construction of underground carbon capture pipelines in the state, including two projects targeting Floyd County. Naig says it certainly appears the carbon pipelines are important to the ethanol industry. Naig notes that some three dozen...
North Iowa Woman Arrested in Death of 3-Month-Old
Two years after a three-month-old infant died, allegedly in her care, a north Iowa woman has been charged in the death of the child. On February 28, 2021, Mason City Police were called to the 100 block of 6th Street Southwest on a report of an unresponsive child that was not breathing. The Mason City Fire Department also responded and transported the child to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, where the infant was pronounced dead upon arrival.
North Iowa woman charged in death of 3-month-old, court docs cite lack of nutrition
MASON CITY, Iowa - A north Iowa woman has been arrested concerning the death of a 3-month-old child and the near death of another child. Allyssa Luke, 29, of Plymouth, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Thursday on two counts of child endangerment, one resulting in death.
Jail Smuggling Attempt Stopped
The new body scanner at the Black Hawk County Jail has caught its first smuggling attempt on Wednesday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The device, known as an Amani Clearpass, which is similar to an airport screening machine, found a glass pipe on Maria Carrillo, of New Hartford, who had been brought in on driving charges. They also found a small bag of marijuana on Carrillo. The non-invasive, low dose X-ray machine was bought last year with proceeds from inmate commissary funds.
Two hurt, one critically in Cedar Falls rollover crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — An early morning crash in Cedar Falls left two people hurt. Authorities tell us the driver is expected to recover while their passenger is now fighting for their life. It happened just before 2:30am Sunday morning at the intersection of Highway 58 and Ridgeway Road...
Mexican Drug Dealer Convicted In Iowa
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A jury in federal court in Cedar Rapids has convicted a drug dealer found with 200 pounds of meth and 23-pounds of fentanyl. Investigators say 31-year-old Luis Carlos Corral Lopez of Sonora, Mexico faces up to 10-years in prison when he's sentenced. Evidence at trial showed Lopez was sent by a Mexican drug cartel to Waterloo to run the organization's meth operation between 2020 and last year.
One dead following Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of West Cedar Wapsi Road and Leversee Road in Cedar Falls. Deputies were dispatched to the area around 10:20 Saturday night. Officials say a car traveling north on Leversee road ran the stop sign and was...
A Hidden Secret Lies Underneath This Iowa Town
It's a small town with deep roots. In fact, some of those deep roots can be found underneath the town itself. It's a special place that only a few have been lucky enough to see up close. A Town on Top of a Town. From the outside, Independence looks like...
Altoona man dies in two-vehicle crash near Sumner
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and another person was injured, in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner on Sunday afternoon. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway C33 and County Highway V56. ISP said...
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State
For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
Small Iowa Town Makes ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ List
If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
Nashua-Plainfield Sends 13, Osage 10 to Boys State Wrestling Tournament
Nashua-Plainfield will send the most wrestlers among area schools to the boys State Wrestling Tournament this week in Des Moines. The Huskies, which placed third in the Class 1A State Duals Tournament earlier this month, qualified 13 wrestlers from district competition Saturday (02.11) for the individual state tournament starting on Wednesday. Osage, which won the 2A State Duals title, has qualified 10 wrestlers in Class 2A individually, including defending state champs Nick Fox at 160-pounds and Barrett Muller at 220.
Cyclones Take Down Panthers
It was a packed house in the McCloud Center on UNI campus as Northern Iowa hosted the Iowa State wrestling team in a Big 12 Conference dual. 5,754 people were announced as the official attendance and they were treated to a dandy, including a meeting between two top 5 ranked wrestlers in the 184 weight class. It also featured recognition for the seniors on the team, including New Hampton’s Noah Glaser.
