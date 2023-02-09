Hear 911 call audio of a man admitting he shot at a semitruck; see a reporter get tackled by police, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

CINCINNATI — At the start of 2019 — as work was beginning on a corrupt $1.3 billion bailout — a senior official with the state's utility regulator sent his resume to a top lobbyist at one of the utilities he was supposed to be regulating. That might seem improper, but the top person charged in a federal racketeering case related to the bailout is using that resume in his defense.

