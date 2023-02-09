Hear 911 call audio of a man admitting he shot at a semitruck; see a reporter get tackled by police, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

Read full article on original website
More chemicals found in East Palestine after train derailment as students return to school, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, February 13, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. There have been four more chemicals identified in East Palestine following a train that derailed while carrying the dangerous chemical...
Car Wraps May Be a Scam; If You Are Suspicious, Call the Office of the Ohio Attorney General
State of Ohio - People often complain about unwanted phone calls, emails, mail, robocalls, and unsolicited text messages. There is a federal DO NOT CALL list registry; according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Ohio does not have a separate Do Not Call law. However, the federal laws may be enforced in federal or state court by the Attorney General.
PUCO advisor sent resume to utility he was supposed to be regulating, according to testimony at Ohio corruption trial
CINCINNATI — At the start of 2019 — as work was beginning on a corrupt $1.3 billion bailout — a senior official with the state's utility regulator sent his resume to a top lobbyist at one of the utilities he was supposed to be regulating. That might seem improper, but the top person charged in a federal racketeering case related to the bailout is using that resume in his defense.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to lead investigation into reporter arrest at East Palestine briefing
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The investigation into the arrest of a NewsNation reporter during a train derailment briefing in East Palestine earlier this week will be conducted by the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. According to the Columbiana County Prosecutor's Office, the decision for the state to...
yourerie
Court hearing resumes in animal abuse case for owner of Liz & George Farms
Court hearing resumes in animal abuse case for owner of Liz & George Farms. Court hearing resumes in animal abuse case for owner …. Court hearing resumes in animal abuse case for owner of Liz & George Farms. Jet Pet: Tori. Plans in the works to extradite Erie man from...
Texts in Oho corruption trial show FirstEnergy executive tried to keep DeWine aide's name off $10M transaction
CINCINNATI — In October 2019, as a battle raged over an attempt to repeal a $1.3 billion utility bailout, a FirstEnergy executive worked to keep the name of a senior aide to Gov. Mike DeWine off of a $10 million infusion of corporate cash into the fight. The executive,...
Cleveland man charged after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from store in Akron
CLEVELAND — A 20-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from an Akron licensed firearms dealer in November. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Zaceeyon Teasley, whose last known address was in...
Northeast Ohio's 'A Special Wish Foundation' aims to create special moments for children, teens fighting life-threatening illnesses
CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio non-profit is creating special moments for children who are going through the toughest battles anyone will go through in their life. Founded in 1982, A Special Wish Foundation aims to grant the wishes of children between birth and 20-years-old who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses. The Cleveland chapter opened its doors in 2013.
East Palestine residents demand home air tests as the mayor calls out Norfolk Southern Railway for running trains again so soon after the derailment
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, February 10, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. East Palestine residents demand home air tests as the smell of burning vinyl chloride lingers, while the mayor calls out...
‘So-called puppy mills’ numbers continue to soar in Ohio, animal rescue groups say
The FOX 8 I-Team has found the number of high volume dog breeders registering with the state soaring.
Help for evacuees who left pets behind in East Palestine, fact checking President Joe Biden's State of the Union, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Evacuees who had to leave pets behind in East Palestine are being offered help, while people who live near the...
huroninsider.com
Man arrested for allegedly scrapping copper wire inside Maui Sands
SANDUSKY – A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly entered the abandoned Maui Sands hotel and attempted to steal copper wire from inside. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers were patrolling the parking lot of the Milan Road building and observed a vehicle parked near the south side of the building. Soon after, according to the report, they observed a man, identified as 40-year-old Chad Burdue, of Berlin Heights, walking out of the abandoned building to the vehicle.
Paramedics help Ohio mother deliver baby on way to hospital
Natay Ford gave birth to her fourth child, Daylin Cox-Ford, before the ambulance made it to the hospital.
cleveland19.com
Driver flees after crashing car at Mentor Beach Park
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An abandoned car was found at Mentor Beach Park Pavilion Sunday morning. Mentor-on-the-Lake police said the car was found up on the rocks in the 7700 block of Lakeshore Blvd. Police do not believe anyone was injured. At this time, it is not known if the...
See a string of lights in the NE Ohio sky?
Viewers from across Northeast Ohio witnessed strange lights in the clear night sky Sunday during the Super Bowl.
Rollover crash sends driver to hospital in Trumbull County
It happened on Route 82 Eastbound shortly before 3 a.m.
Toxic chemicals leave health concerns for Ohio residents returning after train crash
Experts are voicing concerns about long-term health risks caused by a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that resulted in deadly chemicals being spilled.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Groundswell Fest, Kofi B+ Friends concert, After Dark Valentine's Day at the Van Aken District
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
Ohio woman arrested; Child in vehicle with items of drug use
An Ohio woman was arrested after she was found with items of drug use in a vehicle she was driving according to deputies.
YAHOO!
Thomas Suddes: Ohioans will be left roadside to pay the tab after 3-act budget play
Thomas Suddes is a former legislative reporter with The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and writes from Ohio University. Given the history of budgeting in Ohio, at least since Ohio’s income tax was enacted in 1971 (with Republican help), there’s a kind of ritual that’ll now unfold at the Statehouse.
