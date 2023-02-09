ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear 911 call audio of a man admitting he shot at a semitruck; see a reporter get tackled by police, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

 4 days ago
Related
Brown on Cleveland

Car Wraps May Be a Scam; If You Are Suspicious, Call the Office of the Ohio Attorney General

State of Ohio - People often complain about unwanted phone calls, emails, mail, robocalls, and unsolicited text messages. There is a federal DO NOT CALL list registry; according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Ohio does not have a separate Do Not Call law. However, the federal laws may be enforced in federal or state court by the Attorney General.
PUCO advisor sent resume to utility he was supposed to be regulating, according to testimony at Ohio corruption trial

CINCINNATI — At the start of 2019 — as work was beginning on a corrupt $1.3 billion bailout — a senior official with the state's utility regulator sent his resume to a top lobbyist at one of the utilities he was supposed to be regulating. That might seem improper, but the top person charged in a federal racketeering case related to the bailout is using that resume in his defense.
Northeast Ohio's 'A Special Wish Foundation' aims to create special moments for children, teens fighting life-threatening illnesses

CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio non-profit is creating special moments for children who are going through the toughest battles anyone will go through in their life. Founded in 1982, A Special Wish Foundation aims to grant the wishes of children between birth and 20-years-old who have been diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses. The Cleveland chapter opened its doors in 2013.
Man arrested for allegedly scrapping copper wire inside Maui Sands

SANDUSKY – A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly entered the abandoned Maui Sands hotel and attempted to steal copper wire from inside. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers were patrolling the parking lot of the Milan Road building and observed a vehicle parked near the south side of the building. Soon after, according to the report, they observed a man, identified as 40-year-old Chad Burdue, of Berlin Heights, walking out of the abandoned building to the vehicle.
Driver flees after crashing car at Mentor Beach Park

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An abandoned car was found at Mentor Beach Park Pavilion Sunday morning. Mentor-on-the-Lake police said the car was found up on the rocks in the 7700 block of Lakeshore Blvd. Police do not believe anyone was injured. At this time, it is not known if the...
