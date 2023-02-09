Read full article on original website
Forget ‘Hogwarts Legacy’, ‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ actually knows how to do proper LGBTQ+ representation
Hogwarts Legacy has clearly cast a spell on gaming audiences within its very early days, but a great debate and shroud of controversy still encompasses it. The sole trans character was revealed just as the game launched, and given a laughably bad name which never should’ve made it to publishing.
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ scandal proves we’re lucky Stan Lee’s attempt to get J.K. Rowling and ‘Harry Potter’ in the Marvel universe failed
Harry Potter mania is now upon us yet again following the release of Hogwarts Legacy last week, with the much-anticipated video game immediately rocketing up the Steam charts like a Seeker on his Firebolt. Nevertheless, the game’s arrival has likewise been met with an unceasing tide of backlash and controversy, stemming from both creator J.K. Rowling’s personal anti-trans views and the troubling and insensitive themes that are baked into the Wizarding World’s lore.
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ mod ditches wands for something with a lot more firepower
Hogwarts Legacy is now in the hands of millions of players around the world, each of whom is going on their own magical adventure through the Wizarding World. That’s despite the ongoing controversy over J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, the furor online over whether purchasing a copy makes you a bad person, and steamers being reduced to tears after the comments section turned against them.
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ spoilers result in over 12,000 people being culled from Twitter’s rival
We know how much of a dumpster fire Twitter is, especially when it comes to spoilers. And unfortunately, Hogwarts Legacy fans couldn’t escape them in Mastodon, which led to a server shutting down, and 12,000 accounts urged to migrate. Mastodon user @nathan announced that Mastodon.lol will be shutting down...
Stew Peters called out Rihanna after suggesting that her belt buckle looked similar to a pentagram
Rihanna‘s monumental return to the music industry with the 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance following a years-long absence has now been overshadowed by a controversy surrounding the singer’s attire. The negative press stems from the belt Rihanna, who is currently expecting her second child with longtime boyfriend A$AP...
Michael Keaton’s comeback being over before it begins hits harder after jaw-dropping ‘The Flash’ trailer
Fans have been waiting for what feels like forever to catch a proper glimpse of Michael Keaton’s returning Batman in The Flash, but now that the trailer has been released, it’s immediately become a bittersweet experience. Tim Burton’s Dark Knight was announced to be returning to the cape...
Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries
The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.
‘The Flash’ fanatics weep tears of joy after Batman finally gets a blue suit
It’s perverse that the most hyped thing about The Flash‘s long-awaited solo movie is Batman. After all, since 1989 we’ve been inundated with big-screen variations on the Dark Knight, so it’s a little disappointing that Barry Allen’s moment in the spotlight will be so bat-focused.
A top tier creature feature that was almost completely buried keeps on crawling towards classic status
It goes without saying that the entire entertainment industry was ravaged beyond recognition by the onset of the pandemic, with so many top-tier movies being buried, lost, forgotten, or abandoned as a result. One of the biggest casualties – at least if we’re talking in terms of sheer quality – was director Michael Matthews’ Love and Monsters.
The giant infected in ‘The Last of Us’ episode 5, explained
Since The Last of Us first debuted on HBO five weeks ago, we’ve slowly been getting to know the nuances and characteristics of the cordyceps virus and how it affects its human hosts. The most up-close-and-personal we got with cordyceps hosts was in episode two, aptly titled, “Infected.” It...
New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer stirs up the ‘who dies?’ debate all over again
The new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer landed during last night’s Super Bowl, and as with previous trailers, it’s clear the movie will be a tearjerker. It’s looking almost certain that some of these beloved characters won’t make it to the credits, with snatches of scenes showing Star-Lord wailing in grief over what seems to be a hospital, characters solemnly carrying bodies, and visible chest wounds.
‘The Flash’ trailer debuts with the Super Bowl and everyone can only talk about one thing: Ezra Miller
The Flash trailer has finally arrived, but as much as DC have put on a brave face with star Ezra Miller’s controversies, the first reactions are tied to Miller’s past actions. There’s a heck of a lot to like about the first look at The Flash. Some interesting...
The director of the MCU’s red-headed stepchild mistakenly takes credit for the entire franchise
Although things have finally changed, it looked for the longest time that Louis Leterrier’s The Incredible Hulk would go down in the Marvel Cinematic Universe history books for all the wrong reasons. It was almost a decade until the second installment in the superhero franchise was welcomed back into...
An infamously appalling thriller dubbed one of the worst ever made greases the pole on Netflix
There’s often an air of knee-jerk hyperbole to a movie being named as one of the worst to have ever existed, but it’s hard to disagree with the label almost instantly being applied to the notoriously terrible psychological thriller I Know Who Killed Me. Unfairly, the majority of...
A dread-laden horror pits psychosis against the supernatural in streaming isolation
Atmosphere has always been one of the most important elements in horror, even if it’s slowly being forgotten about as the focus continues to shift towards jump scares, gore, and shocking twists. However, 2021’s Shepherd lathers on the dread so thickly that it becomes almost impenetrable, yielding an underrated gem as a result.
The excitement wears off in suitably speedy fashion as ‘The Flash’ gets trashed for very familiar reasons
If there’s one thing comic book fans love to do when it comes to blockbuster live-action adaptations, it’s sharpen their knives immediately after the initial buzz wears off. The Flash may have won over more than a few doubters after debuting a showstopping first trailer, but the backlash is already underway.
The creator of Netflix’s newest hit fantasy series is boldly planning for 2 more seasons as the axe looms overhead
Netflix has gained such a reputation for cancelling hit fantasy shows without a care in the world that subscribers are fully prepared for the worst-case scenario from the second a new effects-driven episodic offering set in a heightened reality lands on the platform, with Lockwood & Co. merely the latest example.
Netflix’s newest A-list waste of space weaponizes star power to reach #1 in 65 nations
It’s more than a touch ironic and definitely worth mentioning that the majority of Netflix’s best and most popular original movies to have released so far this year haven’t been glossy Hollywood efforts packing a sizeable roster of recognizable stars, but Your Place or Mine has bucked the trend to deliver the streaming service’s latest slab of instantaneously successful mediocrity.
A bullet-riddled action thriller turns back the clock to become one of Netflix’s biggest hits
The humble crime thriller has proven itself 100 times over to be one of the streaming circuit’s most popular forms of filmmaking, with Netflix in particular specializing in either dropping in-house smash hits, or repurposing forgotten gems and introducing them to a brand new audience. Thunivu falls into the former camp, and it looks like subscribers can’t get enough.
Latest Marvel News: ‘The Incredible Hulk’ director overestimates his importance as ‘Love and Thunder’ critics shut down the Taika Cut
There’s only one movie in Marvel Cinematic Universe history that can be pinpointed as the launchpad towards The Avengers, and somebody should probably tell The Incredible Hulk‘s Louis Leterrier that it isn’t his. Elsewhere, the mere mention of a Thor: Love and Thunder extended edition gets shut...
