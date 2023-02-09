ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ scandal proves we’re lucky Stan Lee’s attempt to get J.K. Rowling and ‘Harry Potter’ in the Marvel universe failed

Harry Potter mania is now upon us yet again following the release of Hogwarts Legacy last week, with the much-anticipated video game immediately rocketing up the Steam charts like a Seeker on his Firebolt. Nevertheless, the game’s arrival has likewise been met with an unceasing tide of backlash and controversy, stemming from both creator J.K. Rowling’s personal anti-trans views and the troubling and insensitive themes that are baked into the Wizarding World’s lore.
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ mod ditches wands for something with a lot more firepower

Hogwarts Legacy is now in the hands of millions of players around the world, each of whom is going on their own magical adventure through the Wizarding World. That’s despite the ongoing controversy over J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, the furor online over whether purchasing a copy makes you a bad person, and steamers being reduced to tears after the comments section turned against them.
Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries

The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.
‘The Flash’ fanatics weep tears of joy after Batman finally gets a blue suit

It’s perverse that the most hyped thing about The Flash‘s long-awaited solo movie is Batman. After all, since 1989 we’ve been inundated with big-screen variations on the Dark Knight, so it’s a little disappointing that Barry Allen’s moment in the spotlight will be so bat-focused.
The giant infected in ‘The Last of Us’ episode 5, explained

Since The Last of Us first debuted on HBO five weeks ago, we’ve slowly been getting to know the nuances and characteristics of the cordyceps virus and how it affects its human hosts. The most up-close-and-personal we got with cordyceps hosts was in episode two, aptly titled, “Infected.” It...
New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer stirs up the ‘who dies?’ debate all over again

The new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer landed during last night’s Super Bowl, and as with previous trailers, it’s clear the movie will be a tearjerker. It’s looking almost certain that some of these beloved characters won’t make it to the credits, with snatches of scenes showing Star-Lord wailing in grief over what seems to be a hospital, characters solemnly carrying bodies, and visible chest wounds.
A dread-laden horror pits psychosis against the supernatural in streaming isolation

Atmosphere has always been one of the most important elements in horror, even if it’s slowly being forgotten about as the focus continues to shift towards jump scares, gore, and shocking twists. However, 2021’s Shepherd lathers on the dread so thickly that it becomes almost impenetrable, yielding an underrated gem as a result.
Netflix’s newest A-list waste of space weaponizes star power to reach #1 in 65 nations

It’s more than a touch ironic and definitely worth mentioning that the majority of Netflix’s best and most popular original movies to have released so far this year haven’t been glossy Hollywood efforts packing a sizeable roster of recognizable stars, but Your Place or Mine has bucked the trend to deliver the streaming service’s latest slab of instantaneously successful mediocrity.
A bullet-riddled action thriller turns back the clock to become one of Netflix’s biggest hits

The humble crime thriller has proven itself 100 times over to be one of the streaming circuit’s most popular forms of filmmaking, with Netflix in particular specializing in either dropping in-house smash hits, or repurposing forgotten gems and introducing them to a brand new audience. Thunivu falls into the former camp, and it looks like subscribers can’t get enough.

