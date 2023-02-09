ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ being review bombed? Popular claims are misleading ‘Harry Potter’ fans

By Jonathan Wright
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries

The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Last of Us’ fans shocked to discover a 9-year-old was behind some nightmarish body horror

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode five, “Endure and Survive.”. Before HBO’s The Last of Us successfully broke our hearts for a fifth week in a row, we were first treated to an intense and horrific action sequence with a fairly substantial body count, the likes of which we haven’t seen since the outbreak prologue way back in episode one.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ scandal proves we’re lucky Stan Lee’s attempt to get J.K. Rowling and ‘Harry Potter’ in the Marvel universe failed

Harry Potter mania is now upon us yet again following the release of Hogwarts Legacy last week, with the much-anticipated video game immediately rocketing up the Steam charts like a Seeker on his Firebolt. Nevertheless, the game’s arrival has likewise been met with an unceasing tide of backlash and controversy, stemming from both creator J.K. Rowling’s personal anti-trans views and the troubling and insensitive themes that are baked into the Wizarding World’s lore.
wegotthiscovered.com

New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer stirs up the ‘who dies?’ debate all over again

The new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer landed during last night’s Super Bowl, and as with previous trailers, it’s clear the movie will be a tearjerker. It’s looking almost certain that some of these beloved characters won’t make it to the credits, with snatches of scenes showing Star-Lord wailing in grief over what seems to be a hospital, characters solemnly carrying bodies, and visible chest wounds.
wegotthiscovered.com

Will Smith pledges to clean up his act after witnessing an ominous sign from above

Having watched his first attempt at a post-slap comeback go up in smoke after Emancipation failed to catch on with critics or Apple TV subscribers, Will Smith has wisely retreated to the bosom of a bankable franchise in an effort to rehabilitate his reputation. Bad Boys for Life was both...
wegotthiscovered.com

A dread-laden horror pits psychosis against the supernatural in streaming isolation

Atmosphere has always been one of the most important elements in horror, even if it’s slowly being forgotten about as the focus continues to shift towards jump scares, gore, and shocking twists. However, 2021’s Shepherd lathers on the dread so thickly that it becomes almost impenetrable, yielding an underrated gem as a result.
wegotthiscovered.com

Megan Fox seemingly dumps Machine Gun Kelly in bathroom selfies, follows Eminem on social media

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, America’s oddest couple may be dusting off their Tinder profiles after the latest social media drama. Just a week removed from Megan Fox gushing over Machine Gun Kelly at the Grammys, telling the world about MGK’s “beautiful face,” fans noticed that she had deleted all of his photos from her Instagram accounts. Celebrities or not, that’s generally a relationship red flag. After trashing the pictures, she took some bathroom selfies and posted them on Instagram with the caption, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest A-list waste of space weaponizes star power to reach #1 in 65 nations

It’s more than a touch ironic and definitely worth mentioning that the majority of Netflix’s best and most popular original movies to have released so far this year haven’t been glossy Hollywood efforts packing a sizeable roster of recognizable stars, but Your Place or Mine has bucked the trend to deliver the streaming service’s latest slab of instantaneously successful mediocrity.
wegotthiscovered.com

A subversive superhero cult classic plagued by hypocritical controversy changes the game on streaming

People tend to pick and choose what they want to be offended by, and in the case of the superhero genre, MatthewVaughn’s Kick-Ass provided one of the most stark examples. The red-brand trailer for the subversive jet-black comedy crimefighter was greeted with gasps of shock and many pearls being clutched after the first glimpse of Chloe Grace-Moretz’s Hit-Girl revealed that she was using language you’d never associate with a 12 year-old kid.
wegotthiscovered.com

Rihanna owned the Super Bowl Halftime Show despite there being no Tom Holland under the ‘Umbrella’

Rihanna‘s Super Bowl performance was a magical rendition of some of her greatest hits, and while she sang a medley that fans everywhere loved, something was missing from that performance in the form of one Tom Holland. Why exactly were fans hoping that Holland would join Rihanna during the big game? Well, a particularly memorable episode of Lip Sync Battle is the answer.
wegotthiscovered.com

The ‘Warrior Nun’ army left apoplectic with rage as a canceled Netflix series rises from the ashes elsewhere

One of the main reasons why campaigns to revive canceled Netflix shows need to be greeted with a certain set of expectations is down to the fact that other networks and streaming services rarely tend to pick up projects from the streaming service’s discard pile. In fact, it typically tends to work the other way around, but a recent development has left Warrior Nun fans fuming.

