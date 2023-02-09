Is ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ being review bombed? Popular claims are misleading ‘Harry Potter’ fans

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget ‘Hogwarts Legacy’, ‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ actually knows how to do proper LGBTQ+ representation
Hogwarts Legacy has clearly cast a spell on gaming audiences within its very early days, but a great debate and shroud of controversy still encompasses it. The sole trans character was revealed just as the game launched, and given a laughably bad name which never should’ve made it to publishing.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries
The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ fans shocked to discover a 9-year-old was behind some nightmarish body horror
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Last of Us episode five, “Endure and Survive.”. Before HBO’s The Last of Us successfully broke our hearts for a fifth week in a row, we were first treated to an intense and horrific action sequence with a fairly substantial body count, the likes of which we haven’t seen since the outbreak prologue way back in episode one.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ spoilers result in over 12,000 people being culled from Twitter’s rival
We know how much of a dumpster fire Twitter is, especially when it comes to spoilers. And unfortunately, Hogwarts Legacy fans couldn’t escape them in Mastodon, which led to a server shutting down, and 12,000 accounts urged to migrate. Mastodon user @nathan announced that Mastodon.lol will be shutting down...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ scandal proves we’re lucky Stan Lee’s attempt to get J.K. Rowling and ‘Harry Potter’ in the Marvel universe failed
Harry Potter mania is now upon us yet again following the release of Hogwarts Legacy last week, with the much-anticipated video game immediately rocketing up the Steam charts like a Seeker on his Firebolt. Nevertheless, the game’s arrival has likewise been met with an unceasing tide of backlash and controversy, stemming from both creator J.K. Rowling’s personal anti-trans views and the troubling and insensitive themes that are baked into the Wizarding World’s lore.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stew Peters called out Rihanna after suggesting that her belt buckle looked similar to a pentagram
Rihanna‘s monumental return to the music industry with the 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance following a years-long absence has now been overshadowed by a controversy surrounding the singer’s attire. The negative press stems from the belt Rihanna, who is currently expecting her second child with longtime boyfriend A$AP...
wegotthiscovered.com
Michael Keaton’s comeback being over before it begins hits harder after jaw-dropping ‘The Flash’ trailer
Fans have been waiting for what feels like forever to catch a proper glimpse of Michael Keaton’s returning Batman in The Flash, but now that the trailer has been released, it’s immediately become a bittersweet experience. Tim Burton’s Dark Knight was announced to be returning to the cape...
wegotthiscovered.com
An infamously appalling thriller dubbed one of the worst ever made greases the pole on Netflix
There’s often an air of knee-jerk hyperbole to a movie being named as one of the worst to have ever existed, but it’s hard to disagree with the label almost instantly being applied to the notoriously terrible psychological thriller I Know Who Killed Me. Unfairly, the majority of...
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer stirs up the ‘who dies?’ debate all over again
The new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer landed during last night’s Super Bowl, and as with previous trailers, it’s clear the movie will be a tearjerker. It’s looking almost certain that some of these beloved characters won’t make it to the credits, with snatches of scenes showing Star-Lord wailing in grief over what seems to be a hospital, characters solemnly carrying bodies, and visible chest wounds.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Smith pledges to clean up his act after witnessing an ominous sign from above
Having watched his first attempt at a post-slap comeback go up in smoke after Emancipation failed to catch on with critics or Apple TV subscribers, Will Smith has wisely retreated to the bosom of a bankable franchise in an effort to rehabilitate his reputation. Bad Boys for Life was both...
wegotthiscovered.com
A top tier creature feature that was almost completely buried keeps on crawling towards classic status
It goes without saying that the entire entertainment industry was ravaged beyond recognition by the onset of the pandemic, with so many top-tier movies being buried, lost, forgotten, or abandoned as a result. One of the biggest casualties – at least if we’re talking in terms of sheer quality – was director Michael Matthews’ Love and Monsters.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Flash’ trailer debuts with the Super Bowl and everyone can only talk about one thing: Ezra Miller
The Flash trailer has finally arrived, but as much as DC have put on a brave face with star Ezra Miller’s controversies, the first reactions are tied to Miller’s past actions. There’s a heck of a lot to like about the first look at The Flash. Some interesting...
wegotthiscovered.com
A dread-laden horror pits psychosis against the supernatural in streaming isolation
Atmosphere has always been one of the most important elements in horror, even if it’s slowly being forgotten about as the focus continues to shift towards jump scares, gore, and shocking twists. However, 2021’s Shepherd lathers on the dread so thickly that it becomes almost impenetrable, yielding an underrated gem as a result.
wegotthiscovered.com
The excitement wears off in suitably speedy fashion as ‘The Flash’ gets trashed for very familiar reasons
If there’s one thing comic book fans love to do when it comes to blockbuster live-action adaptations, it’s sharpen their knives immediately after the initial buzz wears off. The Flash may have won over more than a few doubters after debuting a showstopping first trailer, but the backlash is already underway.
wegotthiscovered.com
Megan Fox seemingly dumps Machine Gun Kelly in bathroom selfies, follows Eminem on social media
With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, America’s oddest couple may be dusting off their Tinder profiles after the latest social media drama. Just a week removed from Megan Fox gushing over Machine Gun Kelly at the Grammys, telling the world about MGK’s “beautiful face,” fans noticed that she had deleted all of his photos from her Instagram accounts. Celebrities or not, that’s generally a relationship red flag. After trashing the pictures, she took some bathroom selfies and posted them on Instagram with the caption, “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest A-list waste of space weaponizes star power to reach #1 in 65 nations
It’s more than a touch ironic and definitely worth mentioning that the majority of Netflix’s best and most popular original movies to have released so far this year haven’t been glossy Hollywood efforts packing a sizeable roster of recognizable stars, but Your Place or Mine has bucked the trend to deliver the streaming service’s latest slab of instantaneously successful mediocrity.
wegotthiscovered.com
A subversive superhero cult classic plagued by hypocritical controversy changes the game on streaming
People tend to pick and choose what they want to be offended by, and in the case of the superhero genre, MatthewVaughn’s Kick-Ass provided one of the most stark examples. The red-brand trailer for the subversive jet-black comedy crimefighter was greeted with gasps of shock and many pearls being clutched after the first glimpse of Chloe Grace-Moretz’s Hit-Girl revealed that she was using language you’d never associate with a 12 year-old kid.
wegotthiscovered.com
Rihanna owned the Super Bowl Halftime Show despite there being no Tom Holland under the ‘Umbrella’
Rihanna‘s Super Bowl performance was a magical rendition of some of her greatest hits, and while she sang a medley that fans everywhere loved, something was missing from that performance in the form of one Tom Holland. Why exactly were fans hoping that Holland would join Rihanna during the big game? Well, a particularly memorable episode of Lip Sync Battle is the answer.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Warrior Nun’ army left apoplectic with rage as a canceled Netflix series rises from the ashes elsewhere
One of the main reasons why campaigns to revive canceled Netflix shows need to be greeted with a certain set of expectations is down to the fact that other networks and streaming services rarely tend to pick up projects from the streaming service’s discard pile. In fact, it typically tends to work the other way around, but a recent development has left Warrior Nun fans fuming.
wegotthiscovered.com
Furious ‘Man of Steel’ supporters inevitably have major issues with ‘The Flash’ trailer
The chaotic first decade of the DCU had plenty of ups and downs, but the fact the movie that launched the entire franchise didn’t even come close to getting a sequel has to rank as one of the most bizarre, especially when you consider how popular Man of Steel continues to be among the fandom to this day.
Comments / 0