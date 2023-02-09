Man serving time for arranging kidnapping of his children sentenced for plotting murder of Monroe County Family Court judge

Read full article on original website

Man connected to accused killer of Officer Mazurkiewicz in jail
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man connected to the man accused of killing Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz is in the Monroe County Jail tonight. The Monroe County District Attorney has confirmed that Raheim Robinson has been extradited from Boston to Monroe County. In September Robinson was indicted on the...

Deputies investigate gunpoint robbery at McDonald’s in Henrietta
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the McDonald’s on South Winton Road in Henrietta was robbed at gunpoint just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies say a dark colored car pulled up to the drive-thru like they were going to order food. Then, one of the drivers pulled out a gun and demanded the McDonald’s employee give them money from the register.

Assault suspect taken into custody after police chase
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A police chase in Rochester ended with an assault suspect being taken into custody. On Sunday afternoon, a driver fled from a traffic stop on Avenue D. Officers later saw someone get out of the same car near North Street. After a search, Rochester Police Officers took a 31-year-old man into custody on an assault charge. The charge stems from an incident last Sunday when the suspect assaulted a woman, causing non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated at Strong Hospital.

Woman in hospital after stabbing on Sullivan Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday afternoon Rochester Police Officers were dispatched to a home near the corner of Sullivan Street and North Clinton Avenue for the report of a person stabbed. Officers found a 31-year-old female City resident, suffering from a stab wound to the lower body. Officers performed life-saving measures, and applied a tourniquet to minimize the bleeding. The victim was taken to Strong Hospital where her injuries are currently described as non-life threatening.

RPD: Loaded gun found in student’s bag at Monroe High School
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a loaded gun was found in the bag of a 17-year-old student at Monroe High School on Alexander Street on Monday morning. Officers responded to the school just before 9 a.m. after getting a 911 call that a student brought a gun. According to RPD, the school’s security found a Taurus 9mm handgun loaded with 12 rounds during an entry screening.

RPD: Woman killed in hit-and-run on Clifford Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman was struck by a car and killed on Sunday night as she was walking on Clifford Avenue just west of Clinton Avenue. RPD says the driver left the scene. Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. and found a woman in her 50s lying in the street with major injuries to her upper body. An ambulance rushed her to Strong Hospital where she died a short time later.

Shoplifting suspect at Greece Ridge Macy’s threatened security and threw items
GREECE, N.Y. – The Greece Police Department needs your help identifying a shoplifting suspect after an incident Friday evening. Police say the it happened at 5:15 p.m. at the Macy’s in the mall at Greece Ridge. Officials tell us a man threatened security and threw items around while making threats. When he learned police were on the way, he left in a truck. Luckily, no one was injured.

Driver dies after hitting car, shed, and house while fleeing from police
WILLIAMSON, N.Y. – New York State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Williamson on Saturday afternoon. They said a car sped away after a traffic stop on Ridge Road, and hit a parked car, a shed, and then a home. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Owner of “People’s Choice Kitchen” held funeral for Hancock Street fire victim, Christine Cannon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The same day authorities revealed the man suspected of causing her death was arrested, a funeral was held for Christine Cannon on Saturday. After legally changing her name decades ago, her family lost touch with her and her body went unclaimed until she was finally identified. Her service was organized by local military veterans and “People’s Choice Kitchen” owner Van Stanley.

Arrest made in deadly Hancock Street fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An arrest has been made in the investigation of the deadly fire on Hancock Street that killed 78-year-old Christine Cannon. Cannon was trapped on the third floor as the house was engulfed in flames on Jan. 27. Police say the residents of an apartment in the...

McDonald’s on Mount Hope Avenue robbed through the drive-thru
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Mount Hope Avenue McDonald’s that happened around 10 p.m. Friday. Police say two men pulled into the drive-thru lane and walked up to the window. One of them sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray at the worker and stole the cash register. Both men then ran back to the car.

Long-lost family and community pay last respects to woman who died in Hancock Street fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been just over two weeks since that fatal fire on Hancock Street that took the life of 78-year-old Christine Cannon. On Saturday the Rochester community came together to pay their last respects to Cannon, who died alone in her apartment. Both long-lost family members...

State Police investigate fatal crash in Farmington
FARMINGTON, N.Y. – On Friday, the New York State Police responded to Shortsville Road, west of County Road 28, in the town of Farmington for a car into a tree. The car was fully engulfed in flames and the driver was trapped inside. Shortsville Fire Department put out the fire, but the driver died. State Police identified him as 35-year-old Cole Estey of Clifton Springs.

Fire on Ringle Street displaces two adults and two children
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department responded to 23 Ringle St. on Sunday evening for a report of a porch on fire in a single-family home. It took firefighters 25 minutes to get the fire under control. The home suffered significant fire and water damage to the front rooms, on all levels. The Red Cross is assisting two adults and two children that were displaced.

Body found on Dunbar Road Saturday evening
PARMA, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Dunbar Road Saturday evening for reports of a dead person. Officials say when they arrived, a dead person was found at the location. This investigation is currently ongoing and there is no danger to the public.

Hundreds of people attend free CPR and AED training sessions
GREECE, N.Y. – The Greece Central School District partnered with Highland Hospital to offer free CPR and AED training sessions on Saturday at Odyssey Academy in Greece. Interest in learning CPR has skyrocketed ever since Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field in January. Participants...

State lawmakers, advocates push to reduce the BAC limit from .08 to .05
ROCHESTER, N.Y. For the 10th year in a row, some state lawmakers and advocates are trying to reduce the drunk driving standard from .08 to .05. Every year the attempt has failed. But now advocates say there are some data that show it makes a difference and saves lives. The...

WATCH LIVE: Community members gather for late Rev. Florence’s funeral
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester community is gathering today to celebrate the life and legacy of our local civil rights icon, Rev. Franklin Florence. Following a public visitation period on Friday, a funeral is taking place today at 11 a.m. To watch LIVE, click here. The funeral is open...

Turkish Society raises money for earthquake victims with food fundraiser
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monday morning marks a full week since two powerful earthquakes hit both Turkey, and Syria killing over 25,000 people, and injuring thousands more. Since then, Rochester’s Turkish community has been busy raising money to help with earthquake relief. News10NBC has the details of this weekend’s...

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hochul will speak at 10:30 a.m. in Rochester about investments in the region
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul speak at 10:30 a.m. on Monday in Rochester to talk about investments for the Finger Lakes region. Once it starts, you can watch it live here. She will speak from Innovation Square on South Clinton Avenue about the investments included in the proposed...
