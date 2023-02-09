Man serving time for arranging kidnapping of his children sentenced for plotting murder of Monroe County Family Court judge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A police chase in Rochester ended with an assault suspect being taken into custody. On Sunday afternoon, a driver fled from a traffic stop on Avenue D. Officers later saw someone get out of the same car near North Street. After a search, Rochester Police Officers took a 31-year-old man into custody on an assault charge. The charge stems from an incident last Sunday when the suspect assaulted a woman, causing non-life-threatening injuries. She was treated at Strong Hospital.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO