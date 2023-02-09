ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson-Davis shines once again in Indiana's 62-61 win vs. Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A wonderfully electric tangle between No. 18 Indiana and a surging Michigan team fighting the NCAA tournament bubble was whittled down to the final possession: eight seconds remaining, the Wolverines trailing by a point in search of their biggest win of the season. But whichever...
Eagles face first 'real' challenge vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs | THE HERD

The Philadelphia Eagles had a historic, Cinderella season as they are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Philly's year and hot streak has even put the Chiefs as an underdog at a neutral site in Arizona. However, Colin Cowherd is not convinced on Philly and Jalen Hurts, especially with his ongoing shoulder injury. Colin digs into the opponents they faced, including the NFC North and AFC South, then shares his concerns for the Eagles and Hurts.
Chiefs QB Chad Henne announces retirement following Super Bowl win

Chad Henne ended his NFL playing career in style. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won the second Super Bowl title of his 15-year playing career on Sunday. Hours after the game ended, Henne took to Instagram to share that he was retiring from football amid all the celebration. "Calling it...
How Chiefs SBLV loss to Bucs prepared them for Eagles in SBLVII | THE HERD

First Things First co-host Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to look back at the Kansas City Chiefs loss in Super Bowl LV, where they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs. He then explains why the adversity helped shape his team's mentality and Andy Reid's game plan for Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. Nick also compares the differences between both Chiefs squads in each Super Bowl.
Will Patrick Mahomes surpass Tom Brady as the GOAT QB? | UNDISPUTED

At the age of 27, Patrick Mahomes has now won two regular season and two Super Bowl MVPs. This was Mahomes' third Super Bowl appearance and has hosted the AFC championship every year he's been a starter. Shannon Sharpe decides on whether Mahomes will surpass Tom Brady as the GOAT quarterback or not.
Why Super Bowl LVII matters for Patrick Mahomes' legacy | THE HERD

We are now just under 24 hours away from Super Bowl LVII! Patrick Mahomes will be in his third Super Bowl in his five seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs starting QB. He also snagged his second regular season MVP. He will face a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense, led by Daris Slay, Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham. While many fans believe Mahomes' legacy is close to or already set, Colin Cowherd argues that it may not be the case if the QB falls to 1-2. Watch as he breaks down why Super Bowl LVII matters for Mahomes.
Jalen Hurts leaves no doubt about his ascent despite Eagles' defeat

GLENDALE, Ariz. — "You win or you learn." That was Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ mantra after losing Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs by a 38-35 margin. Hurts might not have as much to learn, however, as you’d expect for a 24-year-old quarterback who just played in his first Super Bowl.
Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP in Chiefs' comeback over Eagles

Patrick Mahomes and his ailing right ankle are headed for a Super Bowl victory parade. After aggravating the sprained ankle he suffered three weeks ago Sunday, the All-Pro quarterback led the Kansas City Chiefs to a thrilling 38-35 come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to hoist his second Lombardi Trophy and earn Super Bowl MVP honors.
San Antonio faces Cleveland, looks to break road losing streak

San Antonio Spurs (14-43, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits Cleveland looking to end its 14-game road slide. The Cavaliers are 24-6 in home games. Cleveland averages 111.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.
Wu Yibing 1st Chinese player in ATP final at Dallas Open

DALLAS (AP) — Wu Yibing became the first Chinese player to reach an ATP Tour final, rallying for a three-set victory over top-seeded American Taylor Fritz in the Dallas Open on Saturday night. Wu will play John Isner, who also won after dropping the first set and advanced to...
Derek Carr won't accept Saints trade, Raiders will release QB

NFL Network reported on Sunday that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has informed the team that he won't accept a trade to the New Orleans Saints or any other NFL team. Las Vegas is expected to release Carr. Carr, whose contract incudes a no-trade clause, met twice with the...
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney makes most of his Super Bowl touches

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kadarius Toney's struggles with injuries and inconsistency prompted the New York Giants to give up on him midway through his second NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs gave him a second chance and the talented receiver proved he's no first-round bust. A small part of...
