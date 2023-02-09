Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Softball: Buckeyes split weekend at Black & Gold ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Indiana visits No. 13 Ohio State in Big Ten rematchThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State falls flat 62-41 to Michigan State, losing streak extends to season-long 6 gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
FOX Sports
Jackson-Davis shines once again in Indiana's 62-61 win vs. Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A wonderfully electric tangle between No. 18 Indiana and a surging Michigan team fighting the NCAA tournament bubble was whittled down to the final possession: eight seconds remaining, the Wolverines trailing by a point in search of their biggest win of the season. But whichever...
FOX Sports
Eagles face first 'real' challenge vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs | THE HERD
The Philadelphia Eagles had a historic, Cinderella season as they are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Philly's year and hot streak has even put the Chiefs as an underdog at a neutral site in Arizona. However, Colin Cowherd is not convinced on Philly and Jalen Hurts, especially with his ongoing shoulder injury. Colin digs into the opponents they faced, including the NFC North and AFC South, then shares his concerns for the Eagles and Hurts.
Tony Dungy Sends Clear Message On Controversial Super Bowl LVII Penalty
The football community is debating one critical call from last night's Super Bowl. With less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted a deep, third-down pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. It fell incomplete, which set Kansas City up for what many ...
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
FOX Sports
Is Andy Reid officially an NFL all-time head coach? | THE HERD
Andy Reid earned his second Super Bowl win in four appearances as a head coach (two with the Kansas City Chiefs, two with the Philadelphia Eagles). Colin Cowherd decides where he belongs among the NFL's all-time head coaches.
FOX Sports
Chiefs QB Chad Henne announces retirement following Super Bowl win
Chad Henne ended his NFL playing career in style. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won the second Super Bowl title of his 15-year playing career on Sunday. Hours after the game ended, Henne took to Instagram to share that he was retiring from football amid all the celebration. "Calling it...
FOX Sports
How Chiefs SBLV loss to Bucs prepared them for Eagles in SBLVII | THE HERD
First Things First co-host Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to look back at the Kansas City Chiefs loss in Super Bowl LV, where they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs. He then explains why the adversity helped shape his team's mentality and Andy Reid's game plan for Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. Nick also compares the differences between both Chiefs squads in each Super Bowl.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs & Eagles Go To The Super Bowl — The Movie
Watch the action-packed, romantic-comedy, adventure movie of the year. The Kansas City Chiefs & The Philadelphia Eagles Go To The Super Bowl.
FOX Sports
Will Patrick Mahomes surpass Tom Brady as the GOAT QB? | UNDISPUTED
At the age of 27, Patrick Mahomes has now won two regular season and two Super Bowl MVPs. This was Mahomes' third Super Bowl appearance and has hosted the AFC championship every year he's been a starter. Shannon Sharpe decides on whether Mahomes will surpass Tom Brady as the GOAT quarterback or not.
FOX Sports
Why Super Bowl LVII matters for Patrick Mahomes' legacy | THE HERD
We are now just under 24 hours away from Super Bowl LVII! Patrick Mahomes will be in his third Super Bowl in his five seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs starting QB. He also snagged his second regular season MVP. He will face a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense, led by Daris Slay, Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham. While many fans believe Mahomes' legacy is close to or already set, Colin Cowherd argues that it may not be the case if the QB falls to 1-2. Watch as he breaks down why Super Bowl LVII matters for Mahomes.
FOX Sports
Jets owner Woody Johnson says team will look for 'experienced QB' in offseason
Are the New York Jets a quarterback away from being contenders in the AFC?. According to team owner Woody Johnson, if the organization can add an experienced QB who can come in and play well next season, then it's "kind of an ideal situation" for the Jets. New York began...
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts leaves no doubt about his ascent despite Eagles' defeat
GLENDALE, Ariz. — "You win or you learn." That was Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ mantra after losing Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs by a 38-35 margin. Hurts might not have as much to learn, however, as you’d expect for a 24-year-old quarterback who just played in his first Super Bowl.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP in Chiefs' comeback over Eagles
Patrick Mahomes and his ailing right ankle are headed for a Super Bowl victory parade. After aggravating the sprained ankle he suffered three weeks ago Sunday, the All-Pro quarterback led the Kansas City Chiefs to a thrilling 38-35 come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to hoist his second Lombardi Trophy and earn Super Bowl MVP honors.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs players explain why they love Andy Reid
Ahead of the 'Andy Reid Bowl', Kansas City Chiefs players explain what makes Andy Reid one of the most beloved coaches in NFL history. It's not just what he does on the field, but the person behind the clipboard.
FOX Sports
San Antonio faces Cleveland, looks to break road losing streak
San Antonio Spurs (14-43, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits Cleveland looking to end its 14-game road slide. The Cavaliers are 24-6 in home games. Cleveland averages 111.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.
FOX Sports
Wu Yibing 1st Chinese player in ATP final at Dallas Open
DALLAS (AP) — Wu Yibing became the first Chinese player to reach an ATP Tour final, rallying for a three-set victory over top-seeded American Taylor Fritz in the Dallas Open on Saturday night. Wu will play John Isner, who also won after dropping the first set and advanced to...
FOX Sports
Alabama men's hoops No. 1 in AP Top 25 for first time in 20 years
Alabama is the new No. 1, rising to the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the first time in 20 years. Purdue’s loss to Northwestern last week caused a jumble at the top of the AP Top 25 and that helped the Crimson Tide.
FOX Sports
'That's why he's the MVP of the NFL' - Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl LVII performance
Fox Sports' Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen breakdown the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles. They break down Patrick Mahomes' MVP performance to lead the Chiefs to a second-half comeback win.
FOX Sports
Derek Carr won't accept Saints trade, Raiders will release QB
NFL Network reported on Sunday that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has informed the team that he won't accept a trade to the New Orleans Saints or any other NFL team. Las Vegas is expected to release Carr. Carr, whose contract incudes a no-trade clause, met twice with the...
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney makes most of his Super Bowl touches
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kadarius Toney's struggles with injuries and inconsistency prompted the New York Giants to give up on him midway through his second NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs gave him a second chance and the talented receiver proved he's no first-round bust. A small part of...
Comments / 0