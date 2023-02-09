Magic Trade Longhorns Ex Mo Bamba to Lakers, LeBron James

Former Texas Longhorns big man Mo Bamba is headed to the Western Conference to suit up with the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James.

Mo Bamba is headed to Hollywood.

According to The Athletic's Sham Charania , the Los Angeles Lakers are trading for the former Texas Longhorns' big man in hopes of making a push in the Western Conference standings. The Orlando Magic are expected to receive Patrick Beverly and a second-round draft pick compensation in return.

The Lakers added three second-round picks Thursday night when they traded center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets.

Los Angeles has reportedly been in the market for a big to attack in the paint and protect the rim since the offseason. Prior to the start of the regular season, the Lakers were linked to Indiana Pacers and former Texas center Myles Turner, along with shooting guard Buddy Hield.

Bamba, 24, will now join a frontcourt featuring Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt, both of whom were acquired earlier this month. The hope is the trio can provide size and versatility when it comes to defense and scoring. Los Angeles also added Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell and Utah Jazz Malik Beasley in a deal centered around Russell Westbrook.

Selected sixth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, Bamba was averaging 7.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.1 assists per game in 40 contests before the deadline. Before the start of the regular season, Bamba signed a two-year, $21 million contract to return to Orlando after averaging 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game in 71 contests last season.

A native of Harlem, N.Y., Bamba spent one season on the Forty Acres, averaging 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per contest in 30 games. The Longhorns finished 19-15 under third-year coach Shaka Smart and were eliminated in an overtime loss of the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Nevada.

