Saint Petersburg, FL

Utility player Culberson signs minor-league deal with Rays

San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

The Tampa Bay Rays signed veteran infielder/outfielder Charlie Culberson to a minor-league contract with an invitation to big-league spring training.

The team announced the move Thursday.

Culberson, who turns 34 in April, has hit .248 with 30 homers and 145 RBIs over portions of the past 10 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers.

He appeared in 68 games with Texas last season, batting .252 with two homers and 12 RBIs.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

