Reports: Clips get Eric Gordon, ship John Wall in 3-team swap

The Los Angeles Clippers shipped out John Wall and Luke Kennard in exchange for fellow guard Eric Gordon as part of a three-team trade, ESPN and The Athletic reported Thursday.

Wall goes to the Rockets while Kennard goes to the Memphis Grizzlies, per the reports.

The Rockets also get guard Danny Green, while the Clippers received three second-round draft picks from the Grizzlies, per the reports.

The Rockets plan to waive Wall.

Houston also gets the rights to swap the Milwaukee Bucks’ pick with Clippers this year, ESPN reported. As of Thursday, that’s worth a trade up of 10 spots in the 2023 draft.

Gordon, 34, returns to Los Angeles after being selected No. 7 overall in the 2008 draft and playing his first three seasons with the Clippers. He’s averaging 13.1 points per game in 47 starts for the Rockets this season. He was in his seventh season in Houston.

Kennard, 26, is averaging 7.8 points per game for the Clippers in 35 games (11 starts). The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is shooting 44.7 percent from behind the 3-point line this season. He was in his third season with the Clippers after being selected No. 12 overall in the 2017 draft by Detroit.

Wall, 32, a former No. 1 overall pick, is averaging 11.4 points per game in 34 games (three starts) in his first season in Los Angeles. He sat out all of 2021-22 and played in 40 games for Houston in 2020-21, though it doesn’t appear he’ll don a Rockets uniform again.

Green, 35, just returned to action after recovering from an ACL injury. Green tore multiple ligaments in his knee during the Eastern Conference semifinals, when Green played for the Philadelphia 76ers. He’s averaging 3.0 points in 14.3 minutes per game in three games back.

Green won NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs (2014), Toronto Raptors (2019) and Los Angeles Lakers (2020).

–Field Level Media

