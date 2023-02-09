Read full article on original website
Player to Watch Robby Fabbri- The Red Wings look to pick up another two points with the help of Robby Fabbri
The Detroit Red Wings will play a matinee game against the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena this afternoon, with puck drop set for 12:00 PM, and #14 Robby Fabbri will be the Player to watch. This is the Red Wings' first matchup against the Canucks this season; the Red Wings swept the Canucks last season, winning the first matchup in Detroit 3-1 and the second one in Vancouver 1-0.
NHL
Tarasenko scores in Rangers debut, helps defeat Kraken
NEW YORK -- Vladimir Tarasenko scored in his New York Rangers debut, a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Tarasenko, acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, gave New York a 1-0 lead on his second shift at 2:49 of the first period off a feed from Artemi Panarin.
NHL
Tarasenko makes impact quickly in Rangers debut after trade from Blues
NEW YORK -- Vladimir Tarasenko didn't need much time to make an impact in his New York Rangers debut. The forward scored on his first shot at 2:49 of the first period in a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden on Friday, one day after he was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Avalanche 5, Panthers 3
SUNRISE, Fla. -The Florida Panthers saw their winning streak snapped at three games with a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. At 26-23-6, Florida still sits just three points out of a playoff spot. "We've been playing really well lately," Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov...
NHL
Recap: Panarin's Four-Goal Night Snaps Canes' Win and Point Streaks
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' second "half" schedule opened on a sour note Saturday, losing to the New York Rangers by a score of 6-2. The Story. Combining the excitement of the Canes playing their first home game in 12 days with a sold-out crowd at PNC Arena, the energy and intensity of tonight's contest provided a big-game feel from the opening puck drop.
NHL
The Backcheck: The Anthony Cirelli game
The Tampa Bay Lightning opened a four-game road trip on Saturday afternoon with a big, 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center to sweep the season series. The Bolts entered this trip knowing they have to be better on the road, where Tampa Bay had a 12-12-0 record entering Saturday's contest. Behind a strong performance from Andrei Vasilevskiy and a three-point afternoon from Anthony Cirelli, the Lightning opened the trip with two points and did so in dramatic fashion.
Jonatan Berggren: Detroit Red Wings’ Rising Star to Watch Against Canucks
The Detroit Red Wings will start a five-game road trip by traveling to Vancouver to take on the Canucks with puck drop set for 10:00 PM. The Red Wings picked up the win against Vancouver on Saturday for their second straight win and their third straight win over the Canucks outscoring them 9-3.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Kraken
Playing the final game of a four-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-10) are home on Sunday afternoon to take on Dave Hakstol's Seattle Kraken (29-18-5). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Third Period Push Not Enough to Pass Jets
Head coach Luke Richardson credits Jarred Tinordi's momentum change in the third period to help Chicago get on the board. The Blackhawks looked to earn their second straight win to finish off their back-to-back game nights but suffered their second loss this week to the Winnipeg Jets with a 4-1 final.
NHL
Bruins to take siblings on upcoming road trip
BOSTON -- Kayla McAvoy knows she might get a little grief from her colleagues when she returns to New York after heading out on the road with the Boston Bruins. Kayla, defenseman Charlie McAvoy's older sister, is an intern with the New York Rangers in their strength and conditioning department while she attends Queens College in New York City as a graduate student studying exercise science.
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: 30 to go
Dave Mishkin with three thoughts as the Bolts begin the stretch run. The Lightning have now played 52 games. Thirty remain. Here are three thoughts as they prepare to enter the regular season's home stretch. The Lightning have maintained playoff pace. The Lightning have accumulated at least 12 points in...
NHL
Thompson out week to week with lower-body injury for Golden Knights
Logan Thompson is out week to week with a lower-body injury the Vegas Golden Knights goalie sustained in a 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Thompson allowed one goal on 24 shots before leaving at 1:19 of the third period after stretching out to make a save. "I...
NHL
Golden Knights pull away from Ducks with 5 goals in 3rd
LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights scored five goals in the third period of a 7-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday. "The puck just went in (the third period)," Golden Knights forward William Carrier said. "We had a couple of good looks there. Even the power play hit the post and stuff. Couple of guys were due to score. We just came off the jump with the energy in the building. We wanted to make sure we came out and played well. Since the beginning of the year, it's been on and off here at home (15-13-0)."
NHL
How Stars' scoring has shifted throughout the season
As scoring has decreased, the defense has improved significantly, and Dallas is still atop the Western Conference with a 30-14-10 record. The Stars' path has been a winding one this season, and yet they believe it has consistently been heading in the right direction. Tasked with helping create more scoring...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flames
The Buffalo Sabres return to action today for an afternoon tilt against the Calgary Flames. Faceoff is at 12:30 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG starting at noon. Tickets are on sale now. The team will also celebrate Sabretooth's birthday today. Billy Buffalo, Moose, Buster...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Maple Leafs
The Blue Jackets dropped a 3-0 decision to the Maple Leafs on Friday night in Nationwide Arena, but this is one of the rare chances in the NHL where you can get revenge a night later. It's a home-and-home, back-to-back, as the teams flew to Canada after the game last night and will meet again in Toronto tonight.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Panthers
BLUES The St. Louis Blues traded blows with Arizona on Saturday before coming away with a 6-5 overtime win in their first game back from the All-Star break. It was a night of big returns - Ryan O'Reilly scored in his first game back from injury, Sammy Blais scored in his first game back in St. Louis after last week's trade, Robert Thomas added a goal after missing the previous two games and Pavel Buchnevich added three assists after missing the previous four games.
NHL
Video Review: CBJ @ TOR - 5:46 of the Third Period
Explanation: Video review confirmed that Kent Johnson's stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Toronto net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."
NHL
Tarasenko's message to St. Louis
Former Blue shared a message for St. Louis on Instagram. Vladimir Tarasenko, who was traded to the New York Rangers on Thursday, shared a message to the fans in St. Louis on Sunday. Here's what he had to say on his personal Instagram account:. (To my) St. Louis Blues family,
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Tarasenko, Blais, Perunovich & More
The St. Louis Blues are back in action after the All-Star Break. They have just under three weeks before the trade deadline with many moves to come. They’ve solidified themselves as sellers with the trade of Vladimir Tarasenko. The Blues’ schedule this month is difficult. They have eight games...
