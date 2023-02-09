ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Homicide investigation in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night. They said at least two people were shot, and one was killed. It happened at 2400 Glass Street around 11:30 p.m., police said. The location of the incident was a parking lot near Sandy’s Liquor Store and Sandy’s Mini Mart.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests from Feb. 10-12

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Feb. 10-12. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Two-year-old accidentally shoots older brother

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A two-year-old boy shot his 13-year-old brother on Saturday, Chattanooga Police said. Police say this was an accidental shooting. They were told the two-year-old found the gun in his home on the 500 block of Arlington Avenue. It happened around 9 p.m. on February 11.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

UPDATE: Cleveland police release new information on double homicide

From Local 3 News: UPDATE- In Criminal Court on Friday, Judge Andrew M. Freiberg sentenced Alfonvo Johnson to 90 years prison for the 2019 murders of Jacklyn Markcloud and James Ledford, according to a post by District Attorney General, Tenth Judicial District. The case was expertly investigated by Lt. Cody...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Vehicle stuck on bank, occupants trapped

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Fire Department said on Friday a person was trapped in a car. The car was stuck on the bank of a parking lot. CFD said this happened at the 5000 block of Austin Road. The fire department used a winch on the truck...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Man charged in burning second Madisonville building

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is being held with no bond after officers say he set fire to an old Walmart building in Madisonville on Thursday. Christopher James Fordham is facing charges of arson and vandalism. Bravo Patrol Shift Officers, along with Madisonville Fire and Rescue, responded to...
MADISONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing Tullahoma boy found

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: The Tullahoma Police Department reports Caleb Sanders has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: The Tullahoma Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old boy. Caleb Sanders left his home in Tullahoma at about 5 p.m. Friday night and began...
TULLAHOMA, TN
thunder1320.com

McMinnville Man Arrested for Road Rage Incident

A man has been arrested for a road rage incident that took place in McMinnville on Saturday. Benjamin Anaya, 18, was taken into custody after brandishing a pistol during a dangerous confrontation on the road. According to Lieutenant Paul Springer of the McMinnville Police Department, Anaya was traveling at a...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Chatsworth Saturday

CHATSWORTH, Ga. — The Chatsworth Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night. Officials say it happened on Highway 76 West, near the Tractor Supply Store. When crews arrived, they found one vehicle had come to rest off an embankment. According to John Parker, the Deputy Chief of...
CHATSWORTH, GA
Photography Adventures By Gracie L

The Historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth, Georgia

Located on East Market Street in the center of this beautiful small Appalachian town of Chatsworth, the historic Wright Hotel has seen more history than ever can be imagined. The Wright Hotel was built in 1909 by Thomas Monroe Wright, a farmer living in the southern part of the county to provide a home for his family and to provide a spa for visitors coming to Chatsworth in the Summer months to drink the mineral waters.
CHATSWORTH, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Feb. 14

The following people are scheduled to appear before Judge Tracy Cox in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kimberly Brogdon – DUI/Petition to Revoke. Jared Broome – Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Possession Meth/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Fentanyl/Alias Cap. Amber...
EAST RIDGE, TN

