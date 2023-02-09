Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDEF
Homicide investigation in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night. They said at least two people were shot, and one was killed. It happened at 2400 Glass Street around 11:30 p.m., police said. The location of the incident was a parking lot near Sandy’s Liquor Store and Sandy’s Mini Mart.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests from Feb. 10-12
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Feb. 10-12. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
Two-year-old accidentally shoots older brother
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A two-year-old boy shot his 13-year-old brother on Saturday, Chattanooga Police said. Police say this was an accidental shooting. They were told the two-year-old found the gun in his home on the 500 block of Arlington Avenue. It happened around 9 p.m. on February 11.
WTVC
One dead, another hurt after apparent gun battle in East Chattanooga Sunday night
A heated altercation left one person dead and another injured late Sunday night. This is according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Sunday night around 11:30 p.m., CPD responded to a shots fired call on the 2400 block of Glass Street. Police say officers were advised two groups were fighting when...
WTVC
Emergency crews close part of East Brainerd Road after crash, multiple victims
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a critical accident near the 9300 block of East Brainerd Road on Sunday. According to a social media post from the department, multiple victims have been transported to the hospital after a crash. This is a developing...
mymix1041.com
Teen taken to hospital after 2-year-old accidentally shoots brother in Chattanooga
Chattanooga police say a child was taken to the hospital Saturday night after an accidental shooting. The accidental shooting was called in just before 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Arlington Ave. On the scene, police located a 13-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police were advised...
WTVC
Chattanooga police offer 'transparency' with release of video showing de-escalation in use
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they're offering transparency with the release of body camera footage showing what they call proper use of de-escalation policy in an incident that could have proven to be scary for the mother and minor involved. A man who was the apparent target of...
mymix1041.com
UPDATE: Cleveland police release new information on double homicide
From Local 3 News: UPDATE- In Criminal Court on Friday, Judge Andrew M. Freiberg sentenced Alfonvo Johnson to 90 years prison for the 2019 murders of Jacklyn Markcloud and James Ledford, according to a post by District Attorney General, Tenth Judicial District. The case was expertly investigated by Lt. Cody...
WDEF
Vehicle stuck on bank, occupants trapped
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Fire Department said on Friday a person was trapped in a car. The car was stuck on the bank of a parking lot. CFD said this happened at the 5000 block of Austin Road. The fire department used a winch on the truck...
REPORT: Rome Woman found passed out at Rockmart gas station charged with DUI, had pills when booked at jail
REPORT: Rome Woman found passed out at Rockmart gas station charged with DUI, had pills when booked at jail
WATE
Man charged in burning second Madisonville building
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is being held with no bond after officers say he set fire to an old Walmart building in Madisonville on Thursday. Christopher James Fordham is facing charges of arson and vandalism. Bravo Patrol Shift Officers, along with Madisonville Fire and Rescue, responded to...
WSMV
Missing Tullahoma boy found
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: The Tullahoma Police Department reports Caleb Sanders has been found. ORIGINAL STORY: The Tullahoma Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old boy. Caleb Sanders left his home in Tullahoma at about 5 p.m. Friday night and began...
thunder1320.com
McMinnville Man Arrested for Road Rage Incident
A man has been arrested for a road rage incident that took place in McMinnville on Saturday. Benjamin Anaya, 18, was taken into custody after brandishing a pistol during a dangerous confrontation on the road. According to Lieutenant Paul Springer of the McMinnville Police Department, Anaya was traveling at a...
WDEF
Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
WTVC
Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Chatsworth Saturday
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — The Chatsworth Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night. Officials say it happened on Highway 76 West, near the Tractor Supply Store. When crews arrived, they found one vehicle had come to rest off an embankment. According to John Parker, the Deputy Chief of...
WTVCFOX
'Gas-like smell' forces evacuations at Nolan Elementary in Chattanooga Friday morning
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Students at Nolan Elementary on Signal Mountain had an unexpected recess Friday morning, while crews investigated a reported "gas-like smell." This happened just as classes were convening for the day, at about 9 a.m. Out of an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated and...
The Historic Wright Hotel in Chatsworth, Georgia
Located on East Market Street in the center of this beautiful small Appalachian town of Chatsworth, the historic Wright Hotel has seen more history than ever can be imagined. The Wright Hotel was built in 1909 by Thomas Monroe Wright, a farmer living in the southern part of the county to provide a home for his family and to provide a spa for visitors coming to Chatsworth in the Summer months to drink the mineral waters.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Feb. 14
The following people are scheduled to appear before Judge Tracy Cox in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kimberly Brogdon – DUI/Petition to Revoke. Jared Broome – Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Possession Meth/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Fentanyl/Alias Cap. Amber...
WTVC
TBI: Sequatchie County officer shoots inmate attempting to escape from Erlanger in Bledsoe
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A Sequatchie County corrections officer shot a non-compliant inmate who escaped from the Bledsoe County Erlanger while seeking treatment Friday, the TBI says. The TBI says the inmate was transported to the hospital from the Sequatchie County Jail for medical reasons. After being treated,...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Ryan Edwards Arrested for Violating Order of Protection – Additional Charges
On Thursday, Ryan Edwards was served with an Order of Protection by HCSO personnel ordering him to immediately vacate a residence where his wife, Mackenzie Edwards was currently living. This morning, at approximately 11:00 am, Mackenzie Edwards came to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office East Annex to report that her...
