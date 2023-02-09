Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Four Arrests In The Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by state troopers. At about 7:20 pm in Daviess County, 29-year-old Ram T Liam of Kentwood Michigan was arrested for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, failing to place a vehicle not in motion on the right side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports additional arrests over the weekend of February 10, 2023
Family wants new prosecutor after man who killed their son in Fayette released on bond
FAYETTE — Tears ran down Torrance Evans Sr.’s face, as he watched the freezing January rain pour down outside the Howard County Courthouse. “This isn’t justice,” he said, pausing to catch his breath, “for killing my son.” Moments before, a judge had allowed his son’s killer to get out on bond and leave town while […] The post Family wants new prosecutor after man who killed their son in Fayette released on bond appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com
U-Haul catches fire on Highway 36
No injuries were reported when the right front wheel of a U-Haul van caught fire early Saturday afternoon on Highway 36 near Chillicothe. A representative from the Chillicothe Fire Department reported the engine compartment and cab received heavy smoke damage. No damage was reported to the cargo bed, or to a car being towed.
northwestmoinfo.com
Authorities Seeking Information on Missing Bethany Woman
BETHANY, MO – Bethany authorities are looking for a woman who was last heard from on Wednesday. Thirty-year-old Allison Derwinis is listed as a missing person on the Missouri State Highway Patrol website. According to information from Missouri Missing and Unsolved a 911 call was received from Derwinis’ phone...
KMZU
Driver injured in Ray County rollover
RAY COUNTY, MO - A rollover accident Saturday morning injured the driver, from Excelsior Springs. Highway Patrol says serious injuries were incurred by Donald Vassmer, 38, whose car reportedly ran off 88th west of Route O, after failure to negotiate a curve, and overturned. He was not listed as wearing...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff 02/10/2023 – Incident Reports, MOST Wanted, Arrests and MORE Public Information
January 21 LCSO received information about suspicious people in a vehicle in the 11000 block of LIV 233. Both occupants did not have a valid driver’s license and were waiting on a 3rd person to arrive. Both people were given a ride to their residence. January 21 a Dawn...
bethanyclipper.com
Stores begin selling recreational marijuana
Bethany, MO: With border states such as Iowa and Kansas failing to approve recreation marijuana, local authorities are waiting to see for what repercussions may be in store for Missouri with a potential influx of customers from Iowa. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
kchi.com
Truck Fire Saturday
A report of a truck fire near US 36 and Mitchell Road summoned Chillicothe firefighters Saturday afternoon. The call came in at about 1:30 pm and the fire crew arrived in three minutes to find the front right wheel burning. The fire was put out. Heavy smoke damage was reported in the engine compartment and in the cab. There was no damage to the cargo area or a car that was towed. 200 gallons of water was used to put out the fire. They were on the scene for less than 30 minutes.
kmmo.com
WARSAW MAN INJURED AFTER BEING HIT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Warsaw man was seriously injured after being hit in Pettis County on Saturday, February 11, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the injury was caused when a vehicle driven by 82-year-old John Yardley struck a pedestrian identified as 26-year-old Devin Miller. Miller was reportedly walking on the right side of the roadway.
ktvo.com
Multiple people injured in Sullivan County head-on crash; 1 driver arrested
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, two miles east of Milan, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by Madison S. Brewer,...
kttn.com
Man seriously injured in ATV crash in Chillicothe
The Chillicothe Police Department reports a man sustained injuries when the four-wheeler he drove hit a parked car in the area of 400 Williams Street on Friday evening, February 10th. The driver was later cited. Emergency medical services took the man to an unspecified location for treatment of what were...
kchi.com
Two Booked For Livingston County
Two arrests and booking for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday in Indiana, Marion County authorities arrested 30-year-old Devin Dominique Massey of Chillicothe on charges of alleged Resisting arrest and Failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He is held awaiting extradition. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.
Pettis County clerk sues county commission, IT department head over recordings
The Pettis County clerk and two employees have sued the Pettis County Commission and the head of the county’s IT department after claiming they were recorded illegally. The post Pettis County clerk sues county commission, IT department head over recordings appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
DWI trial date set for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism
A jury trial is scheduled for Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism for a DWI case in Randolph County last year. Chism is charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest for an incident last October in Moberly. Officers were called to a fast-food restaurant to investigate someone hitting their drive-thru barrier. When officers arrived, they allegedly found Chism asleep in his truck in the parking lot. Arresting officers said Chism had an open alcoholic beverage in his truck, smelled of alcohol, was slurring his speech, and had vomit on his shirt. When asked to exit the vehicle, Chism allegedly refused and had to be pulled from his truck. He also refused to submit to a blood or alcohol test.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Independence, MO
Independence, Missouri, is the setting for several iconic American figures, from the city's pioneers to former president Harry S. Truman. While the 33rd president's birthplace and library are essential to the community of Independence, there is much more to the town than its most famous son. Independence is ideally located...
kchi.com
Weekend Police Report
The weekend report for the Chillicothe Police Department includes numerous calls for service. Some of the calls include well being checks, checking of parks, and assisting residents. Saturday. 12:18 PM Officers took a report of a stolen gun in the 10 block of 10th Street. Investigation continues. 01:01 PM Officers...
Man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize after buying ticket at Blue Springs Walmart
The ticket had been purchased at Walmart Neighborhood Market in Blue Springs and had matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Jan. 13.
kchi.com
MEC Girls Wrestling Results
MEC Team Results MEC Girls COY – Phillip Limb – Cameron HS. 1st Place – Brooklynn Stevens of Lafayette (St. Joseph) 2nd Place – Jaidynn Swope of Lafayette (St. Joseph) 3rd Place – Mylee Pfleiderer of Lafayette (St. Joseph) 130. 1st Place – Belleza Mendoza...
kttn.com
Grundy County Sheriff’s Department adds new suspect to “Most Wanted” list
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has added to its Most Wanted list February 10th with Friday’s Fugitive. Thirty-seven-year-old Bradley Steven Wilson of Spickard has two active Grundy County warrants. One is for alleged failure to abide by an order on an original charge of felony stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft with a $25,000 cash-only bond. The other is for an alleged misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult with a $2,500 cash-only bond.
