Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Costco set to expand gas station at Henderson location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More gas pumps are coming to a Costco location in Henderson. The expansion of the gas station was announced in notices that were attached to the pumps at the location on St. Rose. FOX5 saw the announcement posted on Feb. 12. According to Costco’s notice,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Major Problems Hit Gas Stations in Vegas

If you have noticed much longer lines at gas stations in Las Vegas, don’t worry you are not the only one. A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix gas stations. but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip had quite a memorable time playing slots after they hit a massive jackpot. According to IGT, the unidentified winner was playing the “Wheel of Fortune” Triple Gold Gold Spin Slot when they won a $3,257,830 progressive jackpot.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-2/12/23

A low that slid down the coast of California over the weekend is moving inland overnight. The system could produce some overnight wind gusts and showers with some light drizzle possibly making into Clark County. Monday will be quiet for most of the day with mostly sunny conditions. By the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas

A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas. A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fuel pipeline to Las Vegas from SoCal operating again

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -3 P.M. UPDATE: Kinder Morgan reports fuel has resumed flowing in a pipeline from Southern California to Las Vegas and to Phoenix, Gov. Joe Lombardo reported Saturday afternoon. The state of emergency Lombardo implemented Friday night after fuel delivery was disrupted will remain in effect until...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

1 person dead after house fire in south Las Vegas valley

One person is dead after a house fire in the south Las Vegas valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department. 1 person dead after house fire in south Las Vegas …. One person is dead after a house fire in the south Las Vegas valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

U2 Super Bowl Ad Confirms ‘Achtung Baby’ Las Vegas Residency Plan At The MSG Sphere

A Super Bowl commercial confirmed today what has long been suspected: U2 will take up residency in the brand-new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas for an immersive show that mines the band’s catalog. U2 has been in a retrospective mood of late. Lead singer Bono has been making the rounds to promote his memoir, Surrender. On Friday, the band will release its long-awaited Songs Of Surrender ― a collection of 40 songs from across the band’s catalog, re-recorded and reimagined. And now, the band has confirmed the Vegas residency that will be focused on one of its most iconic albums. Dubbed “U2:UV Achtung Baby...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas family favorite Farm Basket hatches a second spot

It’s all about the Clucketos. Friendly neighborhood drive-thru Farm Basket has been serving the addictive, rolled-and-fried chicken tacos since 1973 at its throwback eatery at 6148 W. Charleston Blvd., along with chicken and turkey sandwiches, fried chicken meals and the super-sweet, country-style orange rolls. One of the oldest restaurants...
LAS VEGAS, NV

