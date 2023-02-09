Read full article on original website
Costco set to expand gas station at Henderson location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More gas pumps are coming to a Costco location in Henderson. The expansion of the gas station was announced in notices that were attached to the pumps at the location on St. Rose. FOX5 saw the announcement posted on Feb. 12. According to Costco’s notice,...
Major Problems Hit Gas Stations in Vegas
If you have noticed much longer lines at gas stations in Las Vegas, don’t worry you are not the only one. A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix gas stations. but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected.
Check out this Las Vegas floral shop for all Valentine's Day needs
The Miss Daisy Flower shop will be open on Valentine's Day for any last minute needs. They are located near Desert Inn and Valley View Boulevard.
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip had quite a memorable time playing slots after they hit a massive jackpot. According to IGT, the unidentified winner was playing the “Wheel of Fortune” Triple Gold Gold Spin Slot when they won a $3,257,830 progressive jackpot.
Forecast Outlook-2/12/23
A low that slid down the coast of California over the weekend is moving inland overnight. The system could produce some overnight wind gusts and showers with some light drizzle possibly making into Clark County. Monday will be quiet for most of the day with mostly sunny conditions. By the...
Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas
A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas. A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Las...
Las Vegas Grand Prix expected to grow Formula 1 popularity in America
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will make its debut in November. Racing through the Las Vegas Strip, it will be an experience like the city has never seen before. “Las Vegas is the sports capital of the world, the entertainment capital of the...
Lombardo: Operator says pipeline that supplies Southern Nevada repaired, normal flow of fuel has resumed
The Southern California pipeline that supplies two storage tanks in Southern Nevada with gasoline and diesel fuel has been repaired and has resumed normal operations, Gov. Joe Lombardo said Saturday. Lombardo: Operator says pipeline that supplies Southern …. The Southern California pipeline that supplies two storage tanks in Southern Nevada...
Las Vegas, Las Vegas Strip About to Solve a Big Problem
You can buy marijuana in Las Vegas, but there's no place tourists can actually smoke it. That's about to change.
Summerlin skyline adds new office building to bring work closer to home
The Summerlin skyline has a new 10-story office building standing tall as the grand opening for 1700 Pavillion took place Thursday.
Zip Korean BBQ Looks to Be Opening at The Boulevard Mall
It would be the barbecue brand’s fourth location, and its first in Vegas
Biggest Big Game Bash returns to Downtown Las Vegas
Need plans for the Big Game? The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is returning with its annual Biggest Big Game Bash watch party Sunday.
Fuel pipeline to Las Vegas from SoCal operating again
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -3 P.M. UPDATE: Kinder Morgan reports fuel has resumed flowing in a pipeline from Southern California to Las Vegas and to Phoenix, Gov. Joe Lombardo reported Saturday afternoon. The state of emergency Lombardo implemented Friday night after fuel delivery was disrupted will remain in effect until...
Update: Person found dead in home after fire identified
One person is dead after a house fire in the south Las Vegas valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
Pipeline shutdown triggers panic buying, long lines in parts of Las Vegas valley amid state of emergency declaration
There was confusion at the pumps Friday night as some gas stations across the Las Vegas valley saw long lines. However, others were completely empty.
1 person dead after house fire in south Las Vegas valley
One person is dead after a house fire in the south Las Vegas valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department. 1 person dead after house fire in south Las Vegas …. One person is dead after a house fire in the south Las Vegas valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
U2 Super Bowl Ad Confirms ‘Achtung Baby’ Las Vegas Residency Plan At The MSG Sphere
A Super Bowl commercial confirmed today what has long been suspected: U2 will take up residency in the brand-new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas for an immersive show that mines the band’s catalog. U2 has been in a retrospective mood of late. Lead singer Bono has been making the rounds to promote his memoir, Surrender. On Friday, the band will release its long-awaited Songs Of Surrender ― a collection of 40 songs from across the band’s catalog, re-recorded and reimagined. And now, the band has confirmed the Vegas residency that will be focused on one of its most iconic albums. Dubbed “U2:UV Achtung Baby...
North Las Vegas missing man, 62, found
Danny Conn, 62, went missing from an area near North Decatur Boulevard and West Cheyenne Avenue at about 9 a.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department said on Twitter early Sunday morning.
Las Vegas family favorite Farm Basket hatches a second spot
It’s all about the Clucketos. Friendly neighborhood drive-thru Farm Basket has been serving the addictive, rolled-and-fried chicken tacos since 1973 at its throwback eatery at 6148 W. Charleston Blvd., along with chicken and turkey sandwiches, fried chicken meals and the super-sweet, country-style orange rolls. One of the oldest restaurants...
2 pharmacies robbed minutes apart in Las Vegas, Henderson
Henderson police investigated a reported robbery at a CVS pharmacy just minutes before another robbery at a CVS in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. It happened in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive at about 7:20 p.m., according to police.
