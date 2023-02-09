Read full article on original website
Tim Allen Responds After Disney Officially Announces Toy Story 5 Will Go To Infinity And Beyond
After Disney announced Toy Story 5, Tim Allen responded to playing Buzz Lightyear again.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
Disney Has a Big Choice To Make
CEO Bob Iger has to make a decision about the company's future, and "everything’s on the table."
Upcoming releases Marvel 2023
The comics that were born in 1939 that have achieved so much success throughout the world already have their next release dates in movies and series for 2023 to 2025. The post-Thanos depression is over. Marvel has concluded Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has decided that it is time to step on the accelerator again. The Stan Lee factory thus inaugurates the multiverse saga and has announced all its series and movies for between 2022 and 2025. Dozens of superheroes and villains will thrill us again in the coming months with a final event:Avengers: Secret Wars, in November 2025, mentioned Daniel Arroyo from MeriStatio.
An emotional Katee Sackhoff reacts to 'Empire' magazine covers promoting 'The Mandalorian' season 3
Katee Sackhoff couldn't help but jump on Instagram to share her "overwhelmed" reaction to Empire magazine's feature covers promoting the third season of her show The Mandalorian. "Oh my God, it's so cool," the actress enthused. One cover captures her and Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin looking serious in their Mando armor. Sackhoff was raised a lifelong Star Wars fan — by a Star Wars fan dad, in fact — and told ABC Audio back in 2021 she would have played a rock for Lucasfilm if given the chance. An opportunity came in 2012, in the form of the voice role of Bo-Katan Kryze, a steely Mandalorian fighter, in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
Star Trek Reveals Enterprise To Be Decommissioned
The Enterprise-F finally will finally debut in the upcoming third and final season of Star Trek: Picard only to, apparently, be decommissioned by Starfleet. The trailer for Star Trek: Picard that Paramount released during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed the USS Enterprise-F, the successor to the Enterprise-E that ...
Vin Diesel Names The 1 Marvel Star He Wants In Final 'Fast and Furious' Movie
This isn’t the first time that Diesel has showed his former "Avengers: Endgame" co-star love.
John Cena Undergoes Drastic Transformation for New Movie Role
John Cena, 45, is nearly unrecognizable for his latest movie role!. The star was photographed on set in Melbourne with almost clown-like makeup, including a powder-white face, black drawn-on eyebrows, and red lips. His costume consisted of a baggy shirt, loose vest, and dark pants. DaillyMail.com reports his wife Shay...
Alleged Dragon Video Claims Footage is From China
It's probably CGI but everybody wants it to be real.
Fantastic Four Director Matt Shakman Breaks Silence on MCU Casting Rumors (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios is getting ready to begin their fifth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is already getting some great reactions and will probably go down as the best in the Paul Rudd-led franchise. The film serves as the introduction to ...
wegotthiscovered.com
Supergirl star understandably freaks out over ‘The Flash’ trailer
It’s been a long and controversial road, but The Flash will finally speed into theaters this summer. The long-awaited solo outing for Ezra Miller’s DCU hero looks set to take Barry Allen across the multiverse, with the Super Bowl trailer revealing that his screwing with the fabric of space and time has resulted in an alternative Earth with no metahumans on it.
Star Wars Reveals the Fate of the Clone Troopers and the Rise of the Stormtroopers
Star Wars fans have known that the Clone Army commissioned to fight during the Clone Wars would one day go away, replaced by the Stormtroopers that served the Galactic Empire during the era of the Rebellion. Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been foreshadowing this transition, from Tarkin griping about the cost of such soldiers ...
‘The Flash’ Trailer: All the Easter Eggs You Missed
This summer’s big DC movie is called The Flash, but really it seems to be based on Flashpoint, a hugely important DC comic which saw the Flash travel back in time to save his mom and then accidentally change the entire DC Universe in the process. The changes included some familiar Justice League characters being wiped out of existence and others being radically changed — like Batman, who turned out to be Thomas Wayne instead of Bruce Wayne, because in this altered timeline, the mugger had killed Bruce instead of his parents.
Collider
'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5: Release Window, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far
Who Is in the Cast of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5?. Who Is the Crew Behind Star Trek Discovery Season 5?. Is There a Trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5?. Great news Trekkies, not only is Star Trek: Picard coming out with a new season in February, but it won’t be long until there’s a new season of Star Trek: Discovery as well. The adventures of Captain Burham and the rest of the crew in the 32nd Century will be continuing when Season 5 of Discovery lands on Paramount+ later this year.
Star Trek: Picard Reveals Classic Character Was Original Titan Captain
The USS Titan's history in the Star Trek universe goes back further than fans knew. Star Trek is ramping up to Thursday's Star Trek: Picard Season 3 premiere. It began with a featurette looking back at the legacy of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Then, Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden sat down with Wil Wheaton ...
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Super Bowl Kickoff Trailer Teaser Released
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts got a teaser trailer to kick off the march toward that massive Super Bowl spot. Anticipation has continued to build as the beloved franchise takes a look back to the past for the next installment. Optimus Prime is being voiced by the legend Peter Cullen. A bunch of fan-favorites are ...
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ reactions say Kang makes Thanos look like anything but an Avengers-level threat
Early reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are out, and Jonathan Majors‘ performance as Kang The Conqueror is being hailed as a tour de force. Critics and fans flocked to social media to unpack how Kang has transcended Thanos as the ultimate MCU villain. AtabeyTV tweeted that Majors’ rendition of Kang is above and beyond what they anticipated.
Barney Set to Relaunch With New TV Show
Children of the ’90s grew up adoring (or avoiding) Barney, the big purple dinosaur who became a cultural icon of the era. Now a new generation of kids will get to love (or be terrified by) him. Mattel announced today plans to “relaunch” Barney with “a brand-new animated series,...
Polygon
Spider-Man Noir is coming to TV... in live action
Spider-Man Noir — or Spider-Man, as he’s known in the noir-tinged universe he hails from — is making his way down the rain-slicked streets of 1930s New York to a new home on Amazon dot com. According to Variety, the character — a version of which appeared...
Alien Reveals The Creation of the First Xenomorph-Android Hybrid
The Alien franchise's core themes have always been creation and evolution - and the nightmarish ways they can go wrong. In every Alien movie there have been two main ways that humans have faced the terorror of creation: the nightmarish Xenomorph aliens, which can evolve to mimic the traits of any lifeform they infect, and ...
ScreenCrush
