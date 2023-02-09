Read full article on original website
Officials investigate after $500 in copper wire stolen from Leonardville home
LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley County are on the hunt for the person responsible for the theft of $500 in copper wire from a Leonardville home. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just after 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, officials were called to the 200 block of N. Arizona St. with reports of a burglary.
Wilsey pair arrested after Council Grove drug investigation
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A drug investigation in Council Grove has landed two family members from Wilsey behind bars. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, officials conducted an investigation into illegal drug activity in the 500 block of N. Union St.
Riley County police investigates possible hit-and-run
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for information about a possible hit-and-run Saturday night that left one man in critical condition. Officers were called to the 4700 block of Skyway Drive around 9:30 p.m. after a 30-year-old man was found on the side of the road with injuries consistent with being […]
Pair arrested after good Samaritan assaulted in North Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Lawrence is behind bars after they allegedly assaulted a good samaritan attempting to donate food to those experiencing homelessness in Lawrence. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, officials were called to the city...
New scam targets registered offenders in Brown Co.
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A new scam circulating Brown Co. is targeting those on the Kansas Offender Registry with claims to need a DNA test. Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says he has been contacted by half a dozen registered offenders who report that they were called and told the Sheriff’s Office needs them to come for a DNA sample.
Ottawa man accused of distributing fentanyl remains behind bars
OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ottawa man has been arrested and remains behind bars after standing accused of distributing fentanyl in the area. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Feb. 13, that on Feb. 7, officials with the Franklin Co. Drug Enforcement Unit and the Northeast Kansas Drug Task Force completed an investigation into Carl T. Otto, 29, of Ottawa. He was then arrested.
Foam from ‘unintentionally activated’ fire alarm gathers Monday morning outside Topeka hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - What looked a bit like snow Monday morning on a street outside a Topeka hospital’s emergency department was actually foam from a fire-suppression system that had gathered along a curb, authorities said. Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a report of an automatic fire alarm...
Road signs damaged north of Admire; Lyon County deputies believe damage was intentional
Several road signs were recently damaged in north Lyon County, and deputies believe the signs were deliberately targeted. Undersheriff John Koelsch says at least six signs were hit by a vehicle in the area of Kansas Highway 99 and Road 370, about four miles north of Admire and 20 miles north of Emporia. Two KDOT stop signs and four county information signs, including some alerting residents to upcoming flood areas, were struck.
Topeka man accused of DUI following wrong-way crash to make first appearance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man accused of a DUI following a crash after driving the wrong way down Highway 24 in late November is set to make his first appearance in court. Shawnee County Court records indicate that Adam Campbell, of Topeka, is set to make his first...
Man wanted in Florida arrested following wrong way chase on I-70 in Kansas
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted on violent felony warrants out of Florida has been arrested after leading officials in Kansas on a chase down the wrong way of Interstate 70. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday, Feb. 9, officials attempted to make contact with...
High-speed pursuit of motorcycle begins near Lebo, ends with arrest after reported crash in Thorndale
There are still some details pending after a law enforcement pursuit of a motorcycle east of Emporia on Saturday afternoon. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Candice Breshears says a chase began on Interstate 35 at mile marker 146 southbound, between Lebo and the Lyon-Coffey county line, around 2 pm after the motorcycle was allegedly moving at speeds above 100 mph. The driver then left the Interstate east of Emporia and drove to Road 180 and Lakeshore on the north side of Thorndale, where he allegedly jumped off the motorcycle and fell — clarifying an earlier report that had the man trying to get away from law enforcement before the motorcycle fell on him.
Latest Lyon County Felony Friday suspect accused of aggravated battery
Lyon County Crime Stoppers has a new Felony Friday suspect. Crime Stoppers announced its interest in finding Dalton Hall late Friday. Hall, age 23, is wanted for an aggravated battery warrant. Photos are online at KVOE.com but no descriptive information has been announced. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers...
Rush-hour crash slows I-70 traffic Monday morning in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rush-hour crash slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries Monday morning on Interstate 70 in East Topeka, authorities said. The two-vehicle collision was reported just before 8 a.m. on westbound I-70, just west of the S.E. Carnahan Avenue-Deer Creek Trafficway exit. One person was...
Missouri man killed in Riley County crash
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 60-year-old Missouri man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on I-70 near Junction City. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Brian Butts, 60, of Bridgeton, Missouri, was travelling west on I-70 when, for an unknown reason, he crossed the center median and went through the eastbound lanes. The driver’s vehicle struck a concrete culvert and was launched into the air before landing overturned its front end.
Police chase through Topeka ends with 2 in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested on numerous charges following a police chase Friday morning. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that officers tried to pull over a vehicle for driving recklessly around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 near the intersection of Southwest 9th St. and Southwest Parkview St. […]
Leavenworth woman hospitalized after minivan hits tree, rolls
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth woman was sent to the hospital after the minivan she was driving hit a tree and rolled. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 73 and Hollingsworth Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Father, son arrested after meth lab catches fire in Pott. Co.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - On Tuesday, February 7th, 2023, the Pottawatomie County Dispatch received a 911 call around 12:43 pm reporting a structure fire in the 400 block of E. Plum Street, Louisville, Kansas. Upon arrival crews discovered a mobile home with smoke coming from the inside. A father and son...
Topeka man arrested for drugs after reports of known shoplifter at Home Depot
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after drugs were found on him when officials responded to reports of a known shoplifter at a local Home Depot. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to Home Depot at 5900 SW Huntoon St. with reports of a known shoplifter.
Topeka man arrested after 2 seperate fights lead to stolen vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after two separate fights led to a stolen vehicle in East Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 3600 block of SE 7th St. with reports of a domestic disturbance.
2 remain jailed after NE Kansas drug bust
BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges. Just before 11:30p.m. Feb. 4 the Brown County Sheriffs Office. executed a search warrant at 715 1/2 Oregon Street Apartment # 2 in. Hiawatha, according to Sheriff John Merchant. Deputies arrested 31-year-old Latisha Campbell of Fairview was...
