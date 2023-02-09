ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Furnace, PA

State College

Behrens Running for Centre County Treasurer

A former state House candidate announced on Monday that he is running for a Centre County row office this year. Republican Justin Behrens said he will seek election as Centre County treasurer. “Serving the people of Centre County is something that I don’t take [lightly],” Behrens said in a statement....
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Cruises Past Rutgers 33-8

No. 1 Penn State wrestling (14-0, 7-0 Big Ten) continued to tear through the Big Ten schedule on Friday night, steamrolling No. 23 Rutgers (10-6, 2-5) 33-8 in front of a sold-out crowd at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. Wrestling their third consecutive road dual, the Nittany...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

