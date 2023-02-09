Read full article on original website
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
The second richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilMillburn, NJ
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969Sara IrshadBrooklyn, NY
Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical ConditionAbdul GhaniJersey City, NJ
Missing Kindergarten Teacher Found Dead In Shallow Grave, 1 Arrested. Check The Entire Episode Here.Daily DigestKearny, NJ
New Jersey’s 12 best Haitian restaurants serving authentic griot, oxtail and more
Among the smattering of islands in the Caribbean, Haitian culture stands alone and proud. The country was the first independent Black republic in the world, and despite its economic struggles — and the reeling remnants of a catastrophic earthquake in 2010 — Haiti remains known for its breathtaking views and delectable cuisine. Haitian food is closest to creole, with African and French influences reflected in the spices and cooking techniques.
thesource.com
Raekwon Set to Open Cannabis Lounge in Newark
Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon has a new business in Newark, New Jersey. Located at 799-805 Broad Street, Raekwon has opened a cannabis lounge. The lounge is called Hashstoria, a mashup of hashish and Astoria. The dispensary where the cannabis comes from is in Astoria, a city in Oregon. Hashtoria already has three locations, making the four floors of the Newark location its fourth.
Inside N.J’s first Black woman-owned legal weed store
EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. When Suzan Nickelson opened the doors of Holistic Solutions in Waterford during Black History Month, she ran into...
Jersey City wants the rest of New Jersey to #SeeJC in new campaign
Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop plans on reminding people to come #seeJC, “the most livable place in NJ.”. Last week the mayor shared the new statewide marketing campaign to draw people from across the Garden State to check out the “800 new places to eat, drink and shop” in a city that has warned a reputation as a “foodie” paradise.
Keep kids’ recreation programs fee free in this N.J. town | Letters
Belleville Township Manager Anthony Iacono and the township council are proposing to impose a “participation” fee for children to play sports in our recreation department. Belleville taxpayers currently provide totally free recreation activities for our youth. This should continue. Belleville’s 2022 municipal budget was almost $64 million, and the recreation department was only $709,900 of that, a tiny 0.0111% of the budget.
Bring a hammer: 7 bargain-priced N.J homes waiting for ambitious buyers
It’s common for a would-be homebuyer to schedule a “walk-through” to inspect the inside of a house up for sale. There are some homes on the market where the phrase “walk through” can be taken literally: Structures that have no walls separating one room from another.
Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ scam hitting NJ stores
One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
Disgruntled patron rams popular N.J. Mexican restaurant with SUV, injuring 2, police say
Two restaurant workers were injured late Saturday night after three disgruntled patrons fought with them and then rammed an SUV into a popular Jersey City Mexican restaurant, police said. The incident was reported at 10:59 p.m. Saturday night at Taqueria Downtown at Grove and Grand Streets, said Kimberly Scalcione, a...
N.J. farmer growing flowers a little greener thanks to grant to convert to geothermal heat
A Brooklyn couple with no agricultural experience outside a few chickens and peas in the garden thought it would be fun to live on a farm. In 2019 they moved to East Windsor with their young daughter Rose and started Moonshot Farm on 9.5 acres. Now, the flower farm is...
Kill plan for $180M gas-fired power plant, Newark mayor and 20 lawmakers implore Murphy
Put a halt to a proposed $180M gas-fired power plant, which would be the fourth in New Jersey’s largest city. That was the message sent to Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday in a letter from Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and 20 Democratic state lawmakers, adding a growing furor that has surrounded the proposal for years.
fox29.com
No kids allowed: New Jersey Italian restaurant bans children under 10
NEW JERSEY - No kids allowed. Call the babysitter. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a restaurant located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is banning children under 10 from dining in their establishment. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying the new rule will go into effect March...
pix11.com
Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher
The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim's family. Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher. The estranged husband...
Best Dish in New Jersey Under $10 Looks Amazing
Yum! This is going to be a delicious article and yes it's going to make us all hungry! and save some money too! I have not had one of these in quite some time, but after reading about it, I think I need to head up and grab one of these or maybe you know a local shop to grab this economical dish.
pix11.com
Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead
A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, officials said Thursday. Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead. A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave...
Quinn XCII announces ‘The People’s Tour’ 2023: Dates, schedules, where to buy tickets
Quinn XCII is bringing the people what they want this summer. The pop hip-hop artist will embark on “The People’s Tour” from May 4 to June 17. On the second night of his tour, Quinn XCII will perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on May 6.
Proposed Atlantic City casino smoking ban spurs heated debate from packed crowd at hearing
Beverly Perna-Quinn fought back tears as she spoke before a panel of state lawmakers Monday in Trenton. A day earlier, she noted, her sister died from lung cancer brought on by smoking cigarettes. But instead of planning the funeral, Perna-Quinn traveled to the New Jersey Statehouse to testify the first-ever public hearing on a long-stalled proposed law that would completely ban smoking in Atlantic City casinos.
This New Jersey rock star is giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in New Jersey, and the good he is doing for the community.
Treasurer stole $29K from N.J. youth baseball league, authorities say
The treasurer of a youth baseball league in New Jersey stole about $29,000 over a nearly four-year period, authorities said. John M. Brault 42, of Green Brook is charged with third-degree theft, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Brault took the money from July 2018 to May 2022...
phillyvoice.com
South Jersey men scammed Atlantic City investors with fake deeds, prosecutor says
Two men in South Jersey pretended to be property owners in Atlantic City, using fake deeds to swindle investors from Philadelphia and New York City out of $580,000, state prosecutors said. Richard Toelk Jr., 54, of Atlantic City was the primary architect of the scheme. He was joined by his...
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
