Newark, NJ

NJ.com

New Jersey's 12 best Haitian restaurants serving authentic griot, oxtail and more

Among the smattering of islands in the Caribbean, Haitian culture stands alone and proud. The country was the first independent Black republic in the world, and despite its economic struggles — and the reeling remnants of a catastrophic earthquake in 2010 — Haiti remains known for its breathtaking views and delectable cuisine. Haitian food is closest to creole, with African and French influences reflected in the spices and cooking techniques.
NEW JERSEY STATE
thesource.com

Raekwon Set to Open Cannabis Lounge in Newark

Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon has a new business in Newark, New Jersey. Located at 799-805 Broad Street, Raekwon has opened a cannabis lounge. The lounge is called Hashstoria, a mashup of hashish and Astoria. The dispensary where the cannabis comes from is in Astoria, a city in Oregon. Hashtoria already has three locations, making the four floors of the Newark location its fourth.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Inside N.J's first Black woman-owned legal weed store

EDITOR’S NOTE: Interested in the business and networking side of cannabis? NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting the state’s first major business conference of 2023 on March 8. Tickets are limited. When Suzan Nickelson opened the doors of Holistic Solutions in Waterford during Black History Month, she ran into...
WATERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City wants the rest of New Jersey to #SeeJC in new campaign

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop plans on reminding people to come #seeJC, “the most livable place in NJ.”. Last week the mayor shared the new statewide marketing campaign to draw people from across the Garden State to check out the “800 new places to eat, drink and shop” in a city that has warned a reputation as a “foodie” paradise.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Keep kids' recreation programs fee free in this N.J. town | Letters

Belleville Township Manager Anthony Iacono and the township council are proposing to impose a “participation” fee for children to play sports in our recreation department. Belleville taxpayers currently provide totally free recreation activities for our youth. This should continue. Belleville’s 2022 municipal budget was almost $64 million, and the recreation department was only $709,900 of that, a tiny 0.0111% of the budget.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Beware the 'Distract and Grab' scam hitting NJ stores

One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
FLORIDA STATE
pix11.com

Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher

The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim's family. Arrest made in death of New Jersey teacher. The estranged husband...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Best Dish in New Jersey Under $10 Looks Amazing

Yum! This is going to be a delicious article and yes it's going to make us all hungry! and save some money too! I have not had one of these in quite some time, but after reading about it, I think I need to head up and grab one of these or maybe you know a local shop to grab this economical dish.
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead

A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, officials said Thursday. Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead. A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Proposed Atlantic City casino smoking ban spurs heated debate from packed crowd at hearing

Beverly Perna-Quinn fought back tears as she spoke before a panel of state lawmakers Monday in Trenton. A day earlier, she noted, her sister died from lung cancer brought on by smoking cigarettes. But instead of planning the funeral, Perna-Quinn traveled to the New Jersey Statehouse to testify the first-ever public hearing on a long-stalled proposed law that would completely ban smoking in Atlantic City casinos.
TRENTON, NJ
Ash Jurberg

This New Jersey rock star is giving away millions

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in New Jersey, and the good he is doing for the community.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

