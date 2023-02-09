The treatment of Toqui Terchun, the president of the Calverton Civic Association, at the end of the 2 p.m. Town Board meeting on Feb. 7 was despicable. There were very few folks there, very few comments that the Town Board had had to endure, and yet they would not let her return to the podium for one additional moment because she had already spoken once for five minutes.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO