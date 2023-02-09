ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamesport, NY

Fred F. Sherman Jr., 80

Fred F. Sherman of Riverhead died on Feb. 1, 2023 at Medford Multicare Center. He was 80 years old. He was born on March 4, 1942 in Kingston to Frances (Muller) and Fred Sherman Sr. He received an associates degree. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1964 and received a medal for his service during the Cold War.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Raymond L. Smith, 88

Raymond L. Smith of Riverhead died on Feb. 10, 2023 at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was 88 years old. He was born on Nov. 12, 1934 in Cartersville, Virginia to Vernon (Johnson) and Willie Turner Smith. He owned a cleaning business. His family were members of the Unity Baptist Church.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Riverhead Police blotter Feb. 10-12, 2023

A total of 108 incidents were reported by Riverhead Town Police on Feb. 10, 2023, among them:. 1:39 a.m. Trespass report, Shell Gas, Riverhead. Officer reports incident documented. 3:37 a.m. Trespass report, Shell Gas, Riverhead. Offer reports trespass affidavit signed against subject and subject notified. 6:51 a.m. Locate missing person...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Town Board doesn’t want to hear from residents

The treatment of Toqui Terchun, the president of the Calverton Civic Association, at the end of the 2 p.m. Town Board meeting on Feb. 7 was despicable. There were very few folks there, very few comments that the Town Board had had to endure, and yet they would not let her return to the podium for one additional moment because she had already spoken once for five minutes.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Jutta Mariotti, 65

Jutta J. Mariotti of Wading River died on Feb. 8, 2023 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 65 years old. She was born on July 26, 1957 in Germany to Erik and Marianne (Krautter) Ixmeier. She attended St. Joseph’s College. She worked as a teacher at St. David’s School in Riverhead. Her hobbies included gardening and crocheting.
WADING RIVER, NY
Town board wrap-up: Downtown development, paintball at EPCAL, more

The proposed Suffolk Theater expansion and a new mixed-use building on McDermott Avenue both got preliminary site plan approval from the Town Board Tuesday. The nearly 60-foot tall addition to the rear of the Suffolk will consist of an expanded stage and backstage area, including a new green room, dressing rooms, restrooms, kitchenette, laundry room, showers, and mechanical rooms. The addition also includes approximately 2,970 square feet of first-floor retail space and 28 market-rate rental apartments on floors two through five — 20 studio units and eight one-bedroom units.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Lewis L. Dacus, 81

Lewis L. Dacus of Riverhead died on Feb. 2, 2023 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 81 years old. He was born on May 28, 1941 in Anderson County, South Carolina to Eugene and Corine (Ware) Dacus. He graduated from Glen Cove High School. He worked for the City...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Developers of proposed 165-unit apartment building on East Main Street pitch Riverhead IDA for assistance

The developers of a proposed 165-unit apartment building on East Main Street presented their plans to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency Monday evening. Representatives of Heatherwood Properties joined Robert Muchnick of Metro Group Properties and Alec Ornstein of Ornstein Development at the IDA meeting to make an initial pitch for financial assistance from the agency.
RIVERHEAD, NY
George F. Spath, 89

George F. Spath of Teaneck, New Jersey and Mattituck died on Feb. 1, 2023. He was 89 years old. He was born on April 6, 1933 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Marguerite (Baumann) and George Spath. He attended Teaneck Public schools. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in June of 1950 shortly before the Korean War. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant and recruit drill instructor. He served until his honorable discharge in June 1954.
MATTITUCK, NY
Real estate transfers: Feb. 3, 2023

Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead and selected hamlets in the Town of Southampton reported by The Real Estate Report Inc. on Feb. 3, 2023. 25 Fox Chaser PL LLC to JSK Fox Chaser LLC, 25 Fox Chaser Place, $1,300,000, on Dec. 21, 2022. Mary & Glenn...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Maria Katina Mrva, 78

Maria Katina Mrva of Southold died on Feb. 6, 2023 at home. She was 78 years old. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Feb. 10 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.
SOUTHOLD, NY
