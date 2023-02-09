Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riverhead skate park to be dedicated in memory of skater who changed its future through advocacy
Riverhead Town will dedicate the skate park at Stotzky Park in memory of a recently deceased skater who more than a decade ago changed the minds of Town Board members — and the future of the skate park — through the power of advocacy. Wesley Dean Ackley, who...
‘It’s right on point:” N.Y. Court of Appeals ruling in Southampton sand mine case will help Riverhead battle Calverton mine expansion, Thiele says
A decision by state’s highest court last week will directly affect the outcome of Riverhead Town’s lawsuit against the State DEC and a Calverton sand mine operator, Assembly Member Fred Thiele said in an interview Friday. The New York Court of Appeals upheld a May 2021 Appellate Division...
Fred F. Sherman Jr., 80
Fred F. Sherman of Riverhead died on Feb. 1, 2023 at Medford Multicare Center. He was 80 years old. He was born on March 4, 1942 in Kingston to Frances (Muller) and Fred Sherman Sr. He received an associates degree. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1964 and received a medal for his service during the Cold War.
Raymond L. Smith, 88
Raymond L. Smith of Riverhead died on Feb. 10, 2023 at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was 88 years old. He was born on Nov. 12, 1934 in Cartersville, Virginia to Vernon (Johnson) and Willie Turner Smith. He owned a cleaning business. His family were members of the Unity Baptist Church.
Makerspaces launched in all Riverhead schools, as educators aim to enhance early STEM learning
Jan. 24 was “crazy hair day” for students at Riley Avenue Elementary School. But for Tracy Martin’s third grade class, it was also their day that month to play in their library’s makerspace. This month’s theme was winter. Students took a seat at several stations in...
Riverhead Police blotter Feb. 10-12, 2023
A total of 108 incidents were reported by Riverhead Town Police on Feb. 10, 2023, among them:. 1:39 a.m. Trespass report, Shell Gas, Riverhead. Officer reports incident documented. 3:37 a.m. Trespass report, Shell Gas, Riverhead. Offer reports trespass affidavit signed against subject and subject notified. 6:51 a.m. Locate missing person...
Town Board doesn’t want to hear from residents
The treatment of Toqui Terchun, the president of the Calverton Civic Association, at the end of the 2 p.m. Town Board meeting on Feb. 7 was despicable. There were very few folks there, very few comments that the Town Board had had to endure, and yet they would not let her return to the podium for one additional moment because she had already spoken once for five minutes.
Jutta Mariotti, 65
Jutta J. Mariotti of Wading River died on Feb. 8, 2023 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 65 years old. She was born on July 26, 1957 in Germany to Erik and Marianne (Krautter) Ixmeier. She attended St. Joseph’s College. She worked as a teacher at St. David’s School in Riverhead. Her hobbies included gardening and crocheting.
Town board wrap-up: Downtown development, paintball at EPCAL, more
The proposed Suffolk Theater expansion and a new mixed-use building on McDermott Avenue both got preliminary site plan approval from the Town Board Tuesday. The nearly 60-foot tall addition to the rear of the Suffolk will consist of an expanded stage and backstage area, including a new green room, dressing rooms, restrooms, kitchenette, laundry room, showers, and mechanical rooms. The addition also includes approximately 2,970 square feet of first-floor retail space and 28 market-rate rental apartments on floors two through five — 20 studio units and eight one-bedroom units.
Lewis L. Dacus, 81
Lewis L. Dacus of Riverhead died on Feb. 2, 2023 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 81 years old. He was born on May 28, 1941 in Anderson County, South Carolina to Eugene and Corine (Ware) Dacus. He graduated from Glen Cove High School. He worked for the City...
Meet the grand marshals of the 2023 Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Patrick and Joann Waski
Jamesport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be led for the first time this year by two grand marshals, husband and wife Patrick and Joann Waski of Jamesport. Patrick Waski, a retired Riverhead Police detective, said he was surprised by the invite by the parade sponsor, East End Emerald Society.
Yes, Riverhead is a great place to visit. And it’s a great place to live.
This town has long struggled with a self-esteem problem. Local residents were dumping on Riverhead long before social media platforms provided a megaphone for their complaints. Spaces like Facebook and Twitter seem to attract people who are persistently negative and all too quick to judge others, often very loudly and sometimes crudely.
Developers of proposed 165-unit apartment building on East Main Street pitch Riverhead IDA for assistance
The developers of a proposed 165-unit apartment building on East Main Street presented their plans to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency Monday evening. Representatives of Heatherwood Properties joined Robert Muchnick of Metro Group Properties and Alec Ornstein of Ornstein Development at the IDA meeting to make an initial pitch for financial assistance from the agency.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against town and landlord on behalf of Second Street fire victims
The estates of two people who died in the 2021 Second Street house fire have filed a lawsuit against Riverhead Town and the property owner, alleging that both parties’ “negligence” and “recklessness” in maintaining the safety of the property contributed to the victims’ deaths.
Restaurant Depot gains approval of IDA benefits, hopes to open on Route 58 by year’s end
Restaurant Depot, which plans to open its fourth Long Island warehouse in Riverhead later this year, was granted financial assistance for the Route 58 development by the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency Monday. The Riverhead IDA board voted 4-0 to approve the benefits package, comprising sales and use tax exemptions not...
George F. Spath, 89
George F. Spath of Teaneck, New Jersey and Mattituck died on Feb. 1, 2023. He was 89 years old. He was born on April 6, 1933 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Marguerite (Baumann) and George Spath. He attended Teaneck Public schools. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in June of 1950 shortly before the Korean War. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant and recruit drill instructor. He served until his honorable discharge in June 1954.
Real estate transfers: Feb. 3, 2023
Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead and selected hamlets in the Town of Southampton reported by The Real Estate Report Inc. on Feb. 3, 2023. 25 Fox Chaser PL LLC to JSK Fox Chaser LLC, 25 Fox Chaser Place, $1,300,000, on Dec. 21, 2022. Mary & Glenn...
Maria Katina Mrva, 78
Maria Katina Mrva of Southold died on Feb. 6, 2023 at home. She was 78 years old. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Feb. 10 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.
Police seek thieves who swiped ‘Welcome to Flanders’ sign
Southampton Town Police are looking for the person or persons who stole the “Welcome to Flanders” sign located on the corner of Pleasure Drive and County Route 104 in Flanders. Police believe the sign was stolen during the overnight hours Thursday, Feb. 9 to Friday, Feb. 10, according...
Cops: Tobacco/vape compliance check in Riverhead produces two arrests
Riverhead Town Police report charging two Riverhead men in a tobacco/vape compliance check at 13 retail vendors in Riverhead yesterday. Police worked with Riverhead Community Awareness Program to conduct the compliance check, targeting the sale of tobacco and vape products to persons under the age of 21. Nikul Patel, 22,...
