ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

STEVE ROBERTS: Allowing Trump back on social media platforms is the right call

Twitter and Facebook acted correctly in restoring Donald Trump’s right to use their platforms. He has not done so yet, mainly because he has contractual obligations to employ Truth Social, the third-rate outlet he created after his exile. But both Twitter and Facebook have been critical weapons in his political arsenal, and they should be available to him again as he seeks another term in the White House.

Comments / 0

Community Policy