Sixers’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline
At the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers made just one significant transaction. They sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal that also included the arrival of Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. We believe the move probably had a net benefit for the squad. Still, the fact that no new backup big men were added to the roster has many fans quite unsatisfied with the team’s deadline efforts as a whole. Here we look at the biggest mistake that the Sixers may have committed at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers Signing Recent Miami Heat Player
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers are signing recent Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon.
Zach Lowe: Memphis Grizzlies willing to trade everything to get Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets
Now that the NBA trade season has passed, there has been a bevy of new information coming out about what deals were on the table for certain players, what one team could’ve gotten from another team for a certain player, etc. According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Memphis Grizzlies were willing to trade every draft asset they had to get Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.
Former Heat center to sign with 76ers
Philadelphia wasn’t able to find a backup center before last week’s trade deadline, so it’s turning to Dedmon, who has filled that role for numerous teams throughout his 10-year NBA career. The 33-year-old has played for seven franchises, including an 11-game stint with the Sixers in 2013-14.
Broncos’ Sean Payton wants ex-Jets coach as defensive coordinator
FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reports “new Broncos head coach Sean Payton interviewed a surprise candidate this week to be his defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Rex Ryan.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETMASTER. Payton was introduced last week as the Broncos head coach, replacing the departed Nathaniel Hackett,...
4 backup big men Sixers should take a look at on the buyout market
The Philadelphia 76ers made their move at the deadline when they moved Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers in a four-team deal that netted them Jalen McDaniels from the Charlotte Hornets in a deal that also brought Philadelphia below the luxury tax line. The move gives the Sixers another...
Josh Hart had a perfect three-word response to entering the Knicks' locker room for the first time
Newly acquired New York Knicks forward/guard Josh Hart isn’t hiding his delightful enthusiasm for joining his new team. After the Portland Trail Blazers traded Hart to the Big Apple, it reunited Hart with his old Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson and sent him to a potential playoff contender in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.
Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks
The new-faced Brooklyn Nets head into Madison Square Garden with a nearly fully healthy roster. The Nets will be without only one player against the New York Knicks on Monday night. The team has ruled guard Seth Curry (left adductor strain) out vs. New York. The injury absence will mark...
Joel Embiid, Several Sixers Discuss Matisse Thybulle's Departure
Multiple Sixers bid farewell to their now-former teammate, Matisse Thybulle.
Randle, Knicks to host Dinwiddie and the Nets
Brooklyn Nets (33-23, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (31-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks host Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks are 21-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference...
Will Josh Hart make Knicks debut vs Jazz?
One of the first major moves of the NBA trade deadline came when Josh Hart was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New York Knicks. The move signaled a reunion with former Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson. After missing the first game since the trade deadline, Hart is now officially cleared to play for New York, per Tommy Beer. He is set to make his Knicks debut on Saturday against the Utah Jazz.
Eagles star wants ex-Giants teammate to get paid because Daniel Jones is a ‘franchise quarterback’
What are the New York Giants going to give Daniel Jones?. The Giants will bring back their quarterback, and general manager Joe Schoen need to make him a deal. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETMASTER. And his former teammate, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, is rooting for Jones:. “I...
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies welcome Luke Kennard with high hopes, praise after trade
Ja Morant let fly a 3-pointer just before halftime and held his follow-through just a bit longer as the ball went through the net. He walked back downcourt extra slowly while motioning to the crowd as the Memphis Grizzlies led by 11 at halftime Friday. Morant's usual flair had additional motivation. He wanted to send a message to new teammate Luke Kennard, who arrived in Memphis earlier that night after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers...
Super letdown: NFL fails Eagles, Chiefs and fans with ‘worst field I’ve ever played on’
GLENDALE, Ariz. – The NFL used a new type of grass for Super Bowl LVII that took years to research and develop. The playing surface was created and grown in conjunction with the United States Golf Association. It was supposed to be tougher than the Bermuda grass turf used in previous Super Bowls, allowing it to stand up to the punishment that comes with hosting (and rehearsing for) a massive halftime show, all while looking great.
Ex-Rutgers star Isiah Pacheco shines in Super Bowl debut as Chiefs beat Eagles
Isiah Pacheco’s first Super Bowl experience was a memorable one. The former Rutgers star ran for a team-high 76 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries as his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in a 38-35 instant classic at Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday.
Former Eagles All-Pro’s fate rests with jury
Former Philadelphia Eagles captain Chris Maragos made the most of his NFL career, going from undrafted free agent to All-Pro special teams player. He might have done even more as a player, too, if not for a career-ending knee injury in 2017. That injury is at the heart of a highly publicized lawsuit in which Read more... The post Former Eagles All-Pro’s fate rests with jury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What Eagles’ rookies Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean learned in 13-month run from National Championship to Super Bowl
PHOENIX – To say that Eagles rookie defenders Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis have a tight bond would fail to capture the true extent of their connection. They leaned on each other for three seasons at Georgia, where they played key roles on an all-time great college defense. And as they get ready to take the field together Sunday in Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs, their shared experience goes beyond having the same college championship ring or being drafted by the same NFL team in the same draft.
