ClutchPoints

Sixers’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline

At the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers made just one significant transaction. They sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal that also included the arrival of Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. We believe the move probably had a net benefit for the squad. Still, the fact that no new backup big men were added to the roster has many fans quite unsatisfied with the team’s deadline efforts as a whole. Here we look at the biggest mistake that the Sixers may have committed at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zach Lowe: Memphis Grizzlies willing to trade everything to get Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets

Now that the NBA trade season has passed, there has been a bevy of new information coming out about what deals were on the table for certain players, what one team could’ve gotten from another team for a certain player, etc. According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Memphis Grizzlies were willing to trade every draft asset they had to get Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.
MEMPHIS, TN
Hoops Rumors

Former Heat center to sign with 76ers

Philadelphia wasn’t able to find a backup center before last week’s trade deadline, so it’s turning to Dedmon, who has filled that role for numerous teams throughout his 10-year NBA career. The 33-year-old has played for seven franchises, including an 11-game stint with the Sixers in 2013-14.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Broncos’ Sean Payton wants ex-Jets coach as defensive coordinator

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reports “new Broncos head coach Sean Payton interviewed a surprise candidate this week to be his defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Rex Ryan.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETMASTER. Payton was introduced last week as the Broncos head coach, replacing the departed Nathaniel Hackett,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Yardbarker

Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

The new-faced Brooklyn Nets head into Madison Square Garden with a nearly fully healthy roster. The Nets will be without only one player against the New York Knicks on Monday night. The team has ruled guard Seth Curry (left adductor strain) out vs. New York. The injury absence will mark...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Randle, Knicks to host Dinwiddie and the Nets

Brooklyn Nets (33-23, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (31-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks host Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks are 21-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Will Josh Hart make Knicks debut vs Jazz?

One of the first major moves of the NBA trade deadline came when Josh Hart was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New York Knicks. The move signaled a reunion with former Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson. After missing the first game since the trade deadline, Hart is now officially cleared to play for New York, per Tommy Beer. He is set to make his Knicks debut on Saturday against the Utah Jazz.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies welcome Luke Kennard with high hopes, praise after trade

Ja Morant let fly a 3-pointer just before halftime and held his follow-through just a bit longer as the ball went through the net. He walked back downcourt extra slowly while motioning to the crowd as the Memphis Grizzlies led by 11 at halftime Friday. Morant's usual flair had additional motivation. He wanted to send a message to new teammate Luke Kennard, who arrived in Memphis earlier that night after being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers...
MEMPHIS, TN
NJ.com

Super letdown: NFL fails Eagles, Chiefs and fans with ‘worst field I’ve ever played on’

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The NFL used a new type of grass for Super Bowl LVII that took years to research and develop. The playing surface was created and grown in conjunction with the United States Golf Association. It was supposed to be tougher than the Bermuda grass turf used in previous Super Bowls, allowing it to stand up to the punishment that comes with hosting (and rehearsing for) a massive halftime show, all while looking great.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Former Eagles All-Pro’s fate rests with jury

Former Philadelphia Eagles captain Chris Maragos made the most of his NFL career, going from undrafted free agent to All-Pro special teams player. He might have done even more as a player, too, if not for a career-ending knee injury in 2017. That injury is at the heart of a highly publicized lawsuit in which Read more... The post Former Eagles All-Pro’s fate rests with jury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

What Eagles’ rookies Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean learned in 13-month run from National Championship to Super Bowl

PHOENIX – To say that Eagles rookie defenders Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis have a tight bond would fail to capture the true extent of their connection. They leaned on each other for three seasons at Georgia, where they played key roles on an all-time great college defense. And as they get ready to take the field together Sunday in Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs, their shared experience goes beyond having the same college championship ring or being drafted by the same NFL team in the same draft.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
