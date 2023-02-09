PHOENIX – To say that Eagles rookie defenders Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis have a tight bond would fail to capture the true extent of their connection. They leaned on each other for three seasons at Georgia, where they played key roles on an all-time great college defense. And as they get ready to take the field together Sunday in Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs, their shared experience goes beyond having the same college championship ring or being drafted by the same NFL team in the same draft.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO