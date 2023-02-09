Read full article on original website
Ice Hockey Top 20, Feb. 13: Time to crown 17 champions
The first of two finals weeks is upon us.
How we’d seed the 2023 boys HS hockey state tournament
Boys Ice Hockey: Christian Brothers Academy vs Don Bosco — The state tournament brackets will be unveiled tomorrow. Things will work a bit differently this season, though.
Who stole the show? Top 100 weekly statewide boys basketball stat leaders, Feb. 5-Feb. 11
Check out the lists below to see the weekly stat leaders from Sunday, Feb. 5, through Saturday, Feb. 11, in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
Girls Ice Hockey, Top 5: The Librera Cup is within reach
Girls Ice Hockey: Oak Knoll and Trinity Hall battle to 1-1 tie on December 14, 2022 We're now deep into the Librera and Cohen Cup playoffs.
Boys Ice Hockey: Randolph among winners - Mennen Cup - Semifinal round
Jase Zangara finished with two goals and two assists for top-seeded Randolph, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated fourth-seeded Morristown-Beard 5-2 in the semifinals of the Mennen Cup at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Jacob Campbell also tallied two goals and one assist for Randolph (13-2-4). Julian...
2023 NJSIAA boys basketball state tournament brackets
The 2022 NJSIAA state tournament brackets were seeded on Monday, Feb. 13, and in a few weeks, there will be 20 sectional champions crowned around New Jersey. The playoffs are scheduled to start on Monday, Feb. 20, beginning with Group 1 and Group 3 games. Then, Group 2 and Group 4 games kick off on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The non-public playoffs start on Wednesday, Feb. 22. State tournament play comes to an end on Saturday, March 4.
Sgambellone stuns state champ, leads SJR to all-time shocking upset over Delbarton
Mateo Sgambellone will remember Sunday’s win for the rest of his life. The thousands of fans who piled into Rutgers’ Jersey Mike’s Arena on Super Bowl Sunday for the seven NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state wrestling finals will probably have a spot in the back of their head for the memory as well.
Girls Basketball: Previewing the GMC Tournament semifinals
The Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament is down to the semifinal round. There weren’t that many surprises throughout the tournament, as all four of the top seeds have advanced to the final four. St. Thomas Aquinas, South Brunswick and Colonia all advanced to this point last year, while Monroe is in the semifinals for the first time since the 2019-2020 season.
Girls Bowling: Undefeated teams with states on the horizon
Listed by conference, check out the remaining unbeaten teams statewide based on matches reported to NJSchoolsports.com though Sunday, Feb. 12. If your record is wrong, please make match adjustments. In total there are 13 teams without a loss so far. Ties do not count as losses, of course.
South Jersey Times girls basketball notebook: Battle-tested OLMA weathers the storm
A team’s record doesn’t always tell the whole story. At face value, Our Lady of Mercy Academy appears to be treading water a little above the .500 mark, but a closer look at the Villagers’ record reveals a team that’s having a much better season than its record says.
Times boys hoops notes, Week 8: state-ranked MCT final still on the cards
After two very interesting Mercer County Tournament quarterfinal games and two that were not, the scene shifts to the CURE Insurance Arena Tuesday afternoon and evening for the semifinal round. While neither top-seeded–and NJ.com No. 8–Trenton, nor second-seeded–and NJ.com No. 15 Ewing–have won a title in the last decade, they...
Boys basketball: South River earns historic berth to GMCT semis; St. Joe’s and Vikings advance
Lazaro Rodriguez scored a team-high 20 points to lead third-seeded South River to an 80-58 win over sixth-seeded North Brunswick in the quarterfinals of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament, at Middlesex Community College in Edison. South River (23-2) will face seventh-seeded South Brunswick in the semifinals on Wednesday. With the...
South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: Sophomores think Pitman can contend now
Thanks to a talented class of sophomores who are tight on and off the court, the Pitman boys basketball team should be in contention for a sectional championship in 2024 and 2025. If not sooner.
Boys basketball: No. 8 Trenton, No. 15 Ewing win in Mercer County Tournament 1st round
Kenny Rankin netted 31 points to lead second-seeded and No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 Ewing in the first round of the Mercer County Tournament, in Ewing. Ewing (20-3) will face either third-seeded Norte Dame or seventh-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro South in the semifinals on Tuesday. Darnelle Forrest added on...
Boys basketball recap: Galasso’s 17 points direct Cherokee past Pennsauken Tech
Louis Galasso netted 17 points as the Cherokee High boys’ basketball team toppled Pennsauken Tech Saturday in Marlton, 48-24. Keishon Sellers added nine points as the Chiefs improved to 15-9. Cairo Murray had seven points to lead the Tornadoes (9-15). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Boys Basketball: 2023 NJIC final preview - St. Mary (Ruth.) vs. Elmwood Park
BOYS BASKETBALL: St. Mary's (Ruth.) vs Rutherford on January 13, 2023 — NJIC FINAL.
Boys basketball: Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals - Recaps
Jamir McNeil scored 19 points to propel 13th-seeded Middle Township to a 47-45 overtime victory over fifth-seeded Millville in the quarterfinal round of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament in Millville. Anthony Trombetta paced Middle Township with 10 points, while Bubba McNeil added nine. Middle Township (16-10) jumped out to an early...
Girls Basketball: Scrivanich’s 24 guides Paramus past Ramsey in Bergen County Invite
Vanessa Scrivanich scored a game high 24 points to lead Paramus to a 46-37 victory over Ramsey in the Bergen County Invitational, in Fair Lawn. The 24 points is a season high for Scrivanich, who is second on Paramus (13-9) in scoring. The Spartans led by just one point entering...
Girls Fencing District 5 & 6 tournament: Montgomery sweeps, Bernards victorious
The action in District 5 kicked off the morning session at Montgomery on Sunday.
What Eagles’ rookies Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean learned in 13-month run from National Championship to Super Bowl
PHOENIX – To say that Eagles rookie defenders Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis have a tight bond would fail to capture the true extent of their connection. They leaned on each other for three seasons at Georgia, where they played key roles on an all-time great college defense. And as they get ready to take the field together Sunday in Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs, their shared experience goes beyond having the same college championship ring or being drafted by the same NFL team in the same draft.
