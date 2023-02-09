Read full article on original website
Suspect kills JeffCo Sheriff K9 near School of MinesHeather WillardGolden, CO
Man suspected of stabbing wife in Target parking lot arrested in KansasHeather WillardLawrence, KS
Americans can apply for a one-time rebate payment between $300 and $1,400 - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanDenver, CO
Ida Jones: The meanest woman in DenverRick ZandDenver, CO
Denver Welcomes Migrants as Organizations Provide Support for Settling InTom HandyDenver, CO
coloradosun.com
Former Colorado state representative’s mileage reimbursements were early indication of her falsified residency
Former state Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat who pleaded guilty Friday to criminal charges that she lied about her residence, collected the same amount of mileage reimbursement from the legislature after she reported moving substantially closer to the Capitol in November 2021 to run for reelection in a more politically favorable district.
tourcounsel.com
Westminster Mall | Shopping mall in Colorado
Westminster Mall was an enclosed shopping mall in Westminster, Colorado, a suburb of Denver, Colorado, United States. Opened in 1977, the mall featured one anchor store (Joslins). Former anchors were Dillard's, Montgomery Ward, Mervyn's, Sears, and Macy's. The mall also included a food court and formerly included a movie theater....
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
As Colorado becomes abortion haven, advocates target crisis pregnancy centers
Alternatives Pregnancy Center sits next to a King Soopers grocery store in Denver, tucked in a maze of hallways in a blocky office building. A bowl of candy greets visitors. A row of portraits of mothers and their children cover a wall in a corner office. Other than a room with an ultrasound machine and row of fetus figurines, the office is largely unremarkable.
Oversight board still concerned about death of Denver jail inmate
DENVER — A year after a 71-year-old inmate died in Denver's jail, the citizen oversight board still has questions and concerns. For a couple of minutes during an update in front of the Denver City Council Safety, Housing, Education & Homelessness Committee last week, the chair of Denver's Citizen Oversight Board said the February 2022 death of Leroy Taylor is one of their top concerns right now.
9 endangered ferrets released into the wild
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Nine new residents have taken up homes in northern Larimer County. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released the black-footed ferrets into the wilds at three locations last week. The ferrets were released Tuesday at Soapstone Prairie Natural Area...
Good feels on wheels
Next with Kyle Clark asks the same question every Friday: What's your good news? Today we asked the people participating in Denver Bike to Work Day.
Restaurant groups speak up against workers’ scheduling bill
Colorado restaurant groups are speaking up against a proposed bill that would tighten rules for worker schedules at large restaurants, retail businesses and some manufacturing facilities. House Bill 23-1118 would require businesses with more than 250 employees to release employee schedules two weeks in advance. Rep. Emily Sirota (D-Denver), the...
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
Winter Storm Watch for much of CO but Denver area is left out
A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...
As number of migrants arriving in Denver levels off, organizations continue to help
DENVER — When the city of Denver called on outside organizations to help the rapid influx of migrants arriving into the city, several responded to the call, including Centro Humanitario. "And most of [the migrants] said at that time, 'yes, we want to stay in the city,'" the organization's...
denverite.com
Mayoral candidate Mike Johnston’s crime plan: more cops, addiction services, and gun restrictions
Mayoral candidate and former state senator Mike Johnston’s public safety plan aims to separate people struggling with addiction and mental illness from the traditional criminal justice system, while also doubling down on traditional enforcement for things like car thefts and guns. “We know we can build the city that...
KDVR.com
Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police confirm
Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police …. Officer that fell from bridge dies, Fountain Police confirm. 12-year-old piano prodigy loves to play at hospital …. 12-year-old Jude Kofie was born with a hole in his heart. It was repaired at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children when he was 2-months-old, and now he's returned to play for patients and staff ahead of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness week.
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
weather5280.com
How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week
We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
Poudre Schools teacher gets big surprise Friday morning
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A special education teacher in the Poudre School District received a nice surprise Friday morning in Fort Collins. Jayme Harper received a $6,500 gift from Ent Credit Union while she was teaching her students about financial wellness, the fundamentals of credit and budgeting basics. Harper...
Latest Denver snowfall forecast, timeline as winter storm takes aim at Colorado
A strong storm system is approaching Colorado triggering a Winter Storm Watch. Denver could see up to 4 inches of snowfall in some parts of the metro with higher amounts expected south.
15 years of 'Blucifer' at Denver International Airport
DENVER — Happy Birthday, Blucifer!. For 15 years, travelers heading to and from Denver International Airport (DIA) have been greeted every day by a blue horse statue called Blue Mustang or Mustang. However, most people tend to affectionally refer to the statue as Blucifer mostly due to its piercing red eyes.
People living near Centennial Airport complain of increased traffic, noise
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Neighbors near the Centennial Airport swear something has changed. They say planes are flying lower – and louder – over their homes in Greenwood Village, Centennial and Englewood. Their concerns have led to an increase in noise complaints to the airport authorities, who suggested...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Cold and snow to return midweek
The mild temperatures and pleasant sunshine will be sticking around in Denver weather for a few more days. The Pinpoint Weather team is closely watching a storm system that will have us back to snow late Tuesday into Wednesday in Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast. Denver weather: Cold and snow to...
