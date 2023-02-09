Read full article on original website
46-Year Old U.S. Shopping Mall Being Converted into an "Urban-Retail Village" With New Tenants and 380 Apartment UnitsJoel EisenbergBrea, CA
Are you getting guaranteed income via Los Angeles Economic Assistance Program? Check the status to receive $12,000Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" StarHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Sixers’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline
At the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers made just one significant transaction. They sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal that also included the arrival of Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. We believe the move probably had a net benefit for the squad. Still, the fact that no new backup big men were added to the roster has many fans quite unsatisfied with the team’s deadline efforts as a whole. Here we look at the biggest mistake that the Sixers may have committed at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Blazers’ potential punishment for Gary Payton II-Warriors trade disaster, revealed
The Portland Trail Blazers could end up being punished for their Gary Payton II trade with the Golden State Warriors. For those who missed it, the four-team trade that sent Payton back to the Warriors is now in jeopardy after the veteran guard failed his physical with a core muscle injury. The Dubs have until Sunday to decide whether they will push through with the deal or not, though things are getting a bit messy right now.
sportszion.com
Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards
Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
Kyrie Irving’s future with Mavs gets eye-opening update
The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving just over a week ago now in order to give Luka Doncic a legitimate co-star that he’s long needed. And while Kyrie does become a free agent this summer, there appears to be a good chance he signs an extension with the Mavs.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green
Draymond Green is liking what he’s seeing from the Los Angeles Lakers and their frenetic NBA trade deadline moves — at least from a perspective of a basketball fan. The Golden State Warriors veteran believes that LeBron James and Co. got a lot better with the addition of a handful of new faces to their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kareem reveals harsh reality he learned after watching Giannis turn into an MVP
The game of basketball has changed in today’s day and age. ‘Positionless’ basketball has become the norm in that players are becoming more versatile with a higher emphasis on the three-point shot and players not being pigeonholed into one position or another. Players are able to play multiple positions do different things on the court rather than just strictly doing what their position says they should. One good example of that is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is aptly nicknamed ‘The Greek Freak’ due to his all-around skill-set. Another former Bucks superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has watched the growth and development of Antetokounmpo and he now believes that he was essentially overcoached growing up.
‘RHOM’: Larsa Pippen Said Scottie Pippen Would ‘Punish’ Her When They Were Getting Divorced
Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen's divorce has been marked by disagreements between the two spouses, with Larsa saying that Scottie would 'punish' her during their divorce.
Lakers’ Anthony Davis, Draymond Green visibly jawing at each other, LeBron James reacts
The Los Angeles Lakers took care of business on Saturday night as they took down the defending champs Golden State Warriors on their own home floor, 109-103. The marquee matchup had no shortage of intense moments, and one of them involved a verbal tussle between Anthony Davis and Draymond Green. Davis and Green went face-to-face […] The post Lakers’ Anthony Davis, Draymond Green visibly jawing at each other, LeBron James reacts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mikal Bridges is all-in on ‘dope’ nickname after Nets debut
Brooklyn Nets fans have had one of the most intense roller coaster seasons in recent memory. In the wake of the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trades, they have a new budding star to cheer on and the perfect nickname for him. Mikal Bridges came over from the Phoenix Suns...
Danny Green's Reportedly Made a Decision About Where He'll Sign
Sunday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers were co-favorites to land one of the top options on the buyout market, Danny Green. After going from the Grizzlies to the Rockets at the trade deadline, he and Houston are finalizing a buyout of his ...
Bones Hyland fires savage shot at Jamal Murray after Nuggets trade
Bones Hyland clearly doesn’t have a lot of love lost for the Denver Nuggets after they traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers for a minimal return on Thursday ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. He took a parting shot at Jamal Murray in yet another roast of his former team on Monday. Hyland posted […] The post Bones Hyland fires savage shot at Jamal Murray after Nuggets trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers News: Former LA Big Man Joins International Club
A new step for the longtime journeyman.
LeBron James’ 4-word message to Travis Kelce after Chiefs win Super Bowl 57
LeBron James has always been complimentary of Travis Kelce, and so the Los Angeles Lakers star didn’t hide his delight after Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs bagged Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. James called Kelce his “brother” as he congratulated the veteran tight end for another Super Bowl victory. It is the […] The post LeBron James’ 4-word message to Travis Kelce after Chiefs win Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
Warriors news: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green name-dropped by arena workers for reason fans will love
Stephen Curry is without a doubt the greatest shooter of all time. Beyond his awe-inspiring skills on the basketball court, however, the Golden State Warriors superstar is also a real-life MVP. Just as the arena workers around the NBA. League insider Shaun Powell of NBA.com recently dropped some random information...
Ja Morant Unbothered By West Adding Mavs' Kyrie Irving, Suns' Kevin Durant
The Western Conference added Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving and Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant before the trade deadline. Is Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies still "fine in the West?"
Blazers star Damian Lillard sends concerning Josh Hart warning to Knicks after trade
Josh Hart is playing in his first game as the newest member of the New York Knicks on Saturday following his NBA trade deadline move from the Portland Trail Blazers. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding this acquisition for the Knicks, but at this point, they might want to hear what Damian Lillard wants to […] The post Blazers star Damian Lillard sends concerning Josh Hart warning to Knicks after trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Frustration boiling over for Warriors after Lakers loss, admits Steve Kerr
There’s still a chance the Golden State Warriors end up battling for playoff or play-in positioning with the Los Angeles Lakers in the last week of the regular season. Should that peak drama comes to pass, the defending champions will rue missing out on a golden opportunity to get a win against their new-look Southern […] The post Frustration boiling over for Warriors after Lakers loss, admits Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
