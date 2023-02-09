ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline

At the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers made just one significant transaction. They sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal that also included the arrival of Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. We believe the move probably had a net benefit for the squad. Still, the fact that no new backup big men were added to the roster has many fans quite unsatisfied with the team’s deadline efforts as a whole. Here we look at the biggest mistake that the Sixers may have committed at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Blazers’ potential punishment for Gary Payton II-Warriors trade disaster, revealed

The Portland Trail Blazers could end up being punished for their Gary Payton II trade with the Golden State Warriors. For those who missed it, the four-team trade that sent Payton back to the Warriors is now in jeopardy after the veteran guard failed his physical with a core muscle injury. The Dubs have until Sunday to decide whether they will push through with the deal or not, though things are getting a bit messy right now.
Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards

Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green

Draymond Green is liking what he’s seeing from the Los Angeles Lakers and their frenetic NBA trade deadline moves — at least from a perspective of a basketball fan. The Golden State Warriors veteran believes that LeBron James and Co. got a lot better with the addition of a handful of new faces to their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kareem reveals harsh reality he learned after watching Giannis turn into an MVP

The game of basketball has changed in today’s day and age. ‘Positionless’ basketball has become the norm in that players are becoming more versatile with a higher emphasis on the three-point shot and players not being pigeonholed into one position or another. Players are able to play multiple positions do different things on the court rather than just strictly doing what their position says they should. One good example of that is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is aptly nicknamed ‘The Greek Freak’ due to his all-around skill-set. Another former Bucks superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has watched the growth and development of Antetokounmpo and he now believes that he was essentially overcoached growing up.
Lakers’ Anthony Davis, Draymond Green visibly jawing at each other, LeBron James reacts

The Los Angeles Lakers took care of business on Saturday night as they took down the defending champs Golden State Warriors on their own home floor, 109-103. The marquee matchup had no shortage of intense moments, and one of them involved a verbal tussle between Anthony Davis and Draymond Green. Davis and Green went face-to-face […] The post Lakers’ Anthony Davis, Draymond Green visibly jawing at each other, LeBron James reacts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bones Hyland fires savage shot at Jamal Murray after Nuggets trade

Bones Hyland clearly doesn’t have a lot of love lost for the Denver Nuggets after they traded him to the Los Angeles Clippers for a minimal return on Thursday ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. He took a parting shot at Jamal Murray in yet another roast of his former team on Monday. Hyland posted […] The post Bones Hyland fires savage shot at Jamal Murray after Nuggets trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ 4-word message to Travis Kelce after Chiefs win Super Bowl 57

LeBron James has always been complimentary of Travis Kelce, and so the Los Angeles Lakers star didn’t hide his delight after Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs bagged Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. James called Kelce his “brother” as he congratulated the veteran tight end for another Super Bowl victory. It is the […] The post LeBron James’ 4-word message to Travis Kelce after Chiefs win Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers star Damian Lillard sends concerning Josh Hart warning to Knicks after trade

Josh Hart is playing in his first game as the newest member of the New York Knicks on Saturday following his NBA trade deadline move from the Portland Trail Blazers. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding this acquisition for the Knicks, but at this point, they might want to hear what Damian Lillard wants to […] The post Blazers star Damian Lillard sends concerning Josh Hart warning to Knicks after trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Frustration boiling over for Warriors after Lakers loss, admits Steve Kerr

There’s still a chance the Golden State Warriors end up battling for playoff or play-in positioning with the Los Angeles Lakers in the last week of the regular season. Should that peak drama comes to pass, the defending champions will rue missing out on a golden opportunity to get a win against their new-look Southern […] The post Frustration boiling over for Warriors after Lakers loss, admits Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
