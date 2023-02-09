ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Utility player Culberson signs minor-league deal with Rays

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays signed veteran infielder/outfielder Charlie Culberson to a minor-league contract with an invitation to big-league spring training.

The team announced the move Thursday.

Culberson, who turns 34 in April, has hit .248 with 30 homers and 145 RBIs over portions of the past 10 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers.

He appeared in 68 games with Texas last season, batting .252 with two homers and 12 RBIs.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Yankees' Cortes to miss WBC with hamstring injury

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes will miss next month’s World Baseball Classic due to a strained right hamstring but hasn’t ruled out being ready for the start of the regular season. Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland replaced Cortes on the United States roster. “Came in on Wednesday and told the staff I was a little banged up,” Cortes said Monday at the Yankees’ minor league complex. “After long talks, obviously, the best interest was to stay out of it. The biggest goal right here is to get healthy and be ready for the start of fhe season. I think it’s something that’s definitely doable to start the season off healthy and in the rotation.” Cortes said the injury is low grade two strain and there is no timeframe. He will not pitch for at least a couple weeks.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

'Ghost runner' in extra innings made permanent by MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — Starting extra innings with a runner on second base during the regular season was made a permanent rules change by Major League Baseball on Monday after three seasons of use during the coronavirus pandemic. Known by some as the “Ghost Runner” and by others as the “Manfred Man” after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, the rule was unanimously adopted by the sport’s 11-person competition committee. Use of position players as pitchers also was tightened by the committee. They will be limited to extra innings, when a player’s team is losing by eight or more runs or is winning by 10 or more runs in the ninth inning. Last year, a position player could pitch only in extra innings or if his team was losing or winning by six or more runs. The joint competition committee, established in the lockout settlement last March, includes six management officials, four union representatives and one umpire.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
679M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy