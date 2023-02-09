ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

ACC: Referees Made Incorrect Foul Call in Controversial Duke vs. UVA Ending

A refereeing error may have cost Duke a victory against Virginia on Saturday. Kyle Filipowski was fouled by Ryan Dunn on a shot attempt when time expired in regulation, but officials determined after replay the clock was at 0.0 seconds when the foul occurred and didn't give Duke two free-throw attempts.
DURHAM, NC
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Could Consider Trading QB for 'Windfall' of Draft Picks

The Baltimore Ravens might be willing to trade Lamar Jackson "for a windfall of draft picks," according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The report said the Ravens will use the franchise tag on Jackson if they're unable to strike a bargain on a long-term contract. That may not preclude Baltimore from moving on, though.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Rumors: Former Jets HC Rex Ryan a Candidate for Broncos DC Role Under Sean Payton

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan is reportedly on the radar for a return to coaching in the NFL. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Ryan has emerged as a "surprise candidate" to be the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator under head coach Sean Payton, and he has already interviewed for the position.
Peyton Manning Says Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Already Has Hall of Fame-Caliber Career

The high praise for Patrick Mahomes in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVII continued Friday, this time coming from Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. While out in Phoenix, Manning was asked by TMZ sports whether Mahomes had already done enough in his short career to eventually make it to Canton himself, to which the five-time NFL MVP gave a very to-the-point answer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Exec Expects NFL to Consider Prohibiting HC Hires Until After Super Bowl in 2024

The days of NFL organizations hiring head coaches during the playoffs may be numbered, according to a report Monday by The Athletic's Mike Sando. After Tony Dungy advocated for a rule to prevent teams from hiring coaches until after the Super Bowl three years ago, the league may finally be ready to get it done for the 2024 hiring cycle, according to one NFL executive.
NFL Rumors: Jets Inquired on Aaron Rodgers' Trade Status amid Packers Future Rumors

The New York Jets have looked into the availability of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported the Packers would be "open" to dealing Rodgers if the quarterback wants to leave. Other teams have already reportedly inquired about the veteran's availability.
GREEN BAY, WI
Refs Ripped by Twitter After 'Bulls--t' Penalty in Chiefs' Super Bowl Win vs. Eagles

Super Bowl LVII looked to be well on its way to being an instant classic, but it was marred in the waning moments by a questionable call from the referees. With the game tied at 35 with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team down the field against the Philadelphia Eagles hoping for a go-ahead score. Facing 3rd-and-8 from the Eagles' 15-yard line, Mahomes threw an incomplete pass in the direction of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
KANSAS CITY, MO

