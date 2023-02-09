Read full article on original website
Related
Tony Dungy Sends Clear Message On Controversial Super Bowl LVII Penalty
The football community is debating one critical call from last night's Super Bowl. With less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted a deep, third-down pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. It fell incomplete, which set Kansas City up for what many ...
Patrick Mahomes Had 4-Word Message For Jalen Hurts In Stadium Tunnel
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are undoubtedly two of the brightest stars in the NFL today. Mahomes, fresh off leading the Chiefs to their second title in four years, won his second NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in recent days. Hurts, in his postseason debut, commanded the Eagles' offense to ...
Bleacher Report
ACC: Referees Made Incorrect Foul Call in Controversial Duke vs. UVA Ending
A refereeing error may have cost Duke a victory against Virginia on Saturday. Kyle Filipowski was fouled by Ryan Dunn on a shot attempt when time expired in regulation, but officials determined after replay the clock was at 0.0 seconds when the foul occurred and didn't give Duke two free-throw attempts.
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Could Consider Trading QB for 'Windfall' of Draft Picks
The Baltimore Ravens might be willing to trade Lamar Jackson "for a windfall of draft picks," according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The report said the Ravens will use the franchise tag on Jackson if they're unable to strike a bargain on a long-term contract. That may not preclude Baltimore from moving on, though.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Former Jets HC Rex Ryan a Candidate for Broncos DC Role Under Sean Payton
Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan is reportedly on the radar for a return to coaching in the NFL. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Ryan has emerged as a "surprise candidate" to be the Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator under head coach Sean Payton, and he has already interviewed for the position.
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Bleacher Report
Derek Carr Trade Rumors: Saints Wanted QB to Take Pay Cut; Raiders Eyed 3rd-Rounder
The New Orleans Saints wanted Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to take a pay cut as part of the parameters for a hypothetical trade, and the Silver and Black wanted a third-round draft choice in return, per Vic Tafur, Larry Holder and Jeff Howe of The Athletic:. "New Orleans...
Bleacher Report
Chad Henne, Patrick Mahomes' Backup, Retires After Chiefs Win Super Bowl 57
Chad Henne is retiring, and he's doing it with a celebratory Bud Light. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback announced his retirement after Sunday's Super Bowl LVII win with a post on Instagram. Henne played 15 NFL seasons, with the final five coming as Patrick Mahomes' backup in Kansas City. A...
Bleacher Report
Peyton Manning Says Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Already Has Hall of Fame-Caliber Career
The high praise for Patrick Mahomes in the lead-up to Super Bowl LVII continued Friday, this time coming from Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. While out in Phoenix, Manning was asked by TMZ sports whether Mahomes had already done enough in his short career to eventually make it to Canton himself, to which the five-time NFL MVP gave a very to-the-point answer.
Bleacher Report
Derek Carr Rumors: Saints Remain Interested in Raiders QB After Failed Trade Talks
Derek Carr reportedly won't accept a trade to any NFL team and will be released by the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. But one of the teams interested in trading for him, the New Orleans Saints, is carrying over their interest into free agency.
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec Expects NFL to Consider Prohibiting HC Hires Until After Super Bowl in 2024
The days of NFL organizations hiring head coaches during the playoffs may be numbered, according to a report Monday by The Athletic's Mike Sando. After Tony Dungy advocated for a rule to prevent teams from hiring coaches until after the Super Bowl three years ago, the league may finally be ready to get it done for the 2024 hiring cycle, according to one NFL executive.
Bleacher Report
Carson Wentz Rumors: Commanders, QB Will 'Probably Part Ways' amid Sam Howell Buzz
Carson Wentz could be looking for a new home this offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday that the Washington Commanders "will probably part ways" with the veteran signal-caller after head coach Ron Rivera essentially committed to Sam Howell earlier this week. Rivera said of Howell earlier this week, per ProFootballTalk's...
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts Rumors: New Eagles Contract Likely to Be Worth at Least $50M per Year
The Philadelphia Eagles likely aren't going to wait around to lock up Jalen Hurts to a long-term extension after the Super Bowl, regardless of the result. And it isn't going to come cheap. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Birds could be looking at a deal worth more than...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs' Andy Reid Among Greatest Coaches After 2nd Super Bowl Title
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes believes Sunday's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII was a legacy-defining achievement for head coach Andy Reid. "Winning the second Super Bowl, which kind of cements him as the one of the greatest coaches of all time if he wasn't...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Jets Inquired on Aaron Rodgers' Trade Status amid Packers Future Rumors
The New York Jets have looked into the availability of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported the Packers would be "open" to dealing Rodgers if the quarterback wants to leave. Other teams have already reportedly inquired about the veteran's availability.
Bleacher Report
NFL Blasted by Twitter as Super Bowl Field for Chiefs-Eagles Deemed 'Absolute Trash'
During Sunday's Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs noticeably had to work through subpar field conditions. To make matters worse, the turf was further damaged by the Super Bowl Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, and it required a ton...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Aaron Rodgers to Jets Rumors More Convincing 'Than Ever' Ahead of Super Bowl 57
Aaron Rodgers could be swapping one green uniform for another this offseason as his future with the Green Bay Packers remains up in the air. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday that he's "more convinced than ever" that the New York Jets will "aggressively pursue" the veteran signal-caller this offseason. "The...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Kliff Kingsbury Discussed Joining Ravens' Staff; Not an 'Imminent Fit'
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke with Baltimore Ravens representatives Sunday about a job on the coaching staff, according to CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson. Anderson reported the discussions "did not produce an imminent fit on timing and other factors at this specific time." It's unclear what role...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Patrick Mahomes Has 'Absolutely Zero Limitations' from Injury for Super Bowl 57
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes could be close to full strength for Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Mahomes has "absolutely zero limitations" with what he can do in the offense coming off a high ankle sprain. Russini added the two-time...
Bleacher Report
Refs Ripped by Twitter After 'Bulls--t' Penalty in Chiefs' Super Bowl Win vs. Eagles
Super Bowl LVII looked to be well on its way to being an instant classic, but it was marred in the waning moments by a questionable call from the referees. With the game tied at 35 with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team down the field against the Philadelphia Eagles hoping for a go-ahead score. Facing 3rd-and-8 from the Eagles' 15-yard line, Mahomes threw an incomplete pass in the direction of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Comments / 0