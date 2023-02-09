Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Says LeBron James And D'Angelo Russell Are Already Drawing Up Plays With Him For The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers managed an impressive win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, with the result feeling like the team is turning a corner. Their new trade additions played a big part in the win with LeBron James out, D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt in particular made some big contributions.
Warriors Land Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram In Bold Trade Scenario
With the NBA’s trade deadline passed, teams can only hope they’re in the best place they could have put themselves in. Some teams made major changes. Others made more minor moves. For one reason or another, they felt like they were mostly set up already. Now, time will tell if they were right.
Watch: Savannah James Hilariously Refused To Do A Handshake With LeBron James
LeBron James kept trying to do a handshake with his wife Savannah James on the sidelines, but she was not willing to do it.
Yardbarker
Lakers Could Be The Key Reason Why Russell Westbrook Won't Join Clippers
Russell Westbrook was finally traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2023 trade deadline struck, ending his tumultuous tenure with the Purple and Gold and joining the Utah Jazz in the 3-team deal that landed D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarret Vanderbilt in LA. Meanwhile, Russ was expected...
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Jazz Made the Right Decision With Jordan Clarkson
Here's to hoping that the Utah Jazz keep Jordan Clarkson where he belongs in the lineup.
Lakers Rumors: Possible LA Free Agent Target Signs With Klutch Sports
This two-way wing would be a key addition for LA.
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Actress Nia Long is still upset with the Boston Celtics' decision to reveal her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka's improper affair with a team staffer, which resulted with the head coach's year-long suspension.
BREAKING: Former Clippers Guard Reportedly Going To Sign With The Nuggets
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Reggie Jackson will sign with the Denver Nuggets after clearing waivers.
Lakers News: Draymond Green Calls LeBron James NBA’s ‘Greatest Face’ Ever
The four-time All-Star has plenty of respect for his longtime NBA Finals foe.
Lakers: Mo Bamba Posts Hilarious Instagram Reaction To Trade
The 3-and-D big man will make his LA debut soon.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis gets honest about Lakers trading Russell Westbrook
After a disastrous two years with the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook was finally dealt to the Utah Jazz this past week in a three-team swap. Westbrook was a rough fit in L.A. from the jump. He clashed with fans. Argued with his teammates. Got coaches fired. It was bad from beginning to end.
CBS Sports
Paul George wants Clippers to sign Russell Westbrook if veteran point guard is bought out: 'We're all for it'
The Los Angeles Clippers made a number of moves at the trade deadline earlier this week, but adding a traditional point guard was not one of them. Their options for addressing the position over the rest of the season are limited to the buyout market, and there's one name at the top of the list -- at least for Paul George.
Danny Green's Reportedly Made a Decision About Where He'll Sign
Sunday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers were co-favorites to land one of the top options on the buyout market, Danny Green. After going from the Grizzlies to the Rockets at the trade deadline, he and Houston are finalizing a buyout of his ...
2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker
Following the NBA trade deadline, teams around the league are looking to add value to their roster with some players being bought out of their contracts. Here are all the latest updates in regards to who is signing where in the buyout market.
Chauncey Billups responds to allegations surrounding Gary Payton II
Chauncey Billups on Friday responded to some allegations surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers’ handling of Gary Payton II. The Golden State Warriors agreed to a trade with the Blazers on Thursday that would send Payton to Golden State for five second-round picks. The deal involved Detroit and Atlanta, as James Wiseman was being traded to... The post Chauncey Billups responds to allegations surrounding Gary Payton II appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former 8th Overall Pick Reportedly Getting Released
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Stanley Johnson is getting released by the San Antonio Spurs.
BREAKING: Magic, Terrence Ross Agree to Buyout; What's Next?
The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...
NBC Sports
Wizards players react to trade deadline
WASHINGTON -- Kyle Kuzma put it most succinctly, that the Wizards "didn't do much" on trade deadline day Thursday. Their deadline deal was made weeks earlier when they sent Rui Hachimura to the Lakers for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. What Thursday did is serve as a reminder that...
