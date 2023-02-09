The Connecticut Sun announced Monday they re-signed reigning Sixth Player of the Year Brionna Jones. "We are so excited to have Breezy back," head coach Stephanie White said. "She's a proven winner that has worked tirelessly to become one of the best players in our league. She impacts our team on the floor and in the locker room. She is a tremendous ambassador for our community. I can't wait to work with her this summer."

