Bleacher Report

Patrick Beverley Waived by Magic After Trade from Lakers at NBA Deadline

The Orlando Magic announced Sunday that they have waived guard Patrick Beverley, who will become a free agent after clearing waivers. The 34-year-old started in 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, averaging 6.4 points on 40.2 percent shooting, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.9 minutes per game.
Bleacher Report

Heat Rumors: Serge Ibaka, Miami Have Mutual Interest After Forward Waived by Pacers

Serge Ibaka may be in a Miami Heat uniform the next time he takes the court in an NBA game. The Indiana Pacers acquired the big man as part of the multi-team trade that sent Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks but proceeded to waive him after the deal. That opens the door for Ibaka to potentially join a contender, and the Heat could be the team.
Bleacher Report

WNBA Free Agency 2023: Brionna Jones Signs Sun Contract After Jonquel Jones Trade

The Connecticut Sun announced Monday they re-signed reigning Sixth Player of the Year Brionna Jones. "We are so excited to have Breezy back," head coach Stephanie White said. "She's a proven winner that has worked tirelessly to become one of the best players in our league. She impacts our team on the floor and in the locker room. She is a tremendous ambassador for our community. I can't wait to work with her this summer."
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Jets Inquired on Aaron Rodgers' Trade Status amid Packers Future Rumors

The New York Jets have looked into the availability of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported the Packers would be "open" to dealing Rodgers if the quarterback wants to leave. Other teams have already reportedly inquired about the veteran's availability.
Bleacher Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo Files for Multiple Trademarks Including 'Stay Fr34ky'

If you were looking to get a Giannis Antetokounmpo-branded wet suit, then you're in luck. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben reported the Milwaukee Bucks star filed for three trademarks that play off his Greek Freak moniker. A number of different items were covered in the filing as well:. Antetokounmpo has leaned...
Bleacher Report

WNBA Rumors: Moriah Jefferson to Sign Contract with Mercury to Join Brittney Griner

Veteran point guard Moriah Jefferson has agreed to a deal with the Phoenix Mercury, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. Jefferson is coming off a bounce-back 2022 WNBA season. In 31 appearances with the Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx, she averaged 10.4 points and 4.7 assists and shot a career-high 47.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Bleacher Report

Rob Pelinka Says It's 'Unfair' to Blame Lakers' Past Struggles on Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka came to the defense of Russell Westbrook, who was a lightning rod for criticism during his time with the team. "It's really unfair to put the last year and a half about one player," Pelinka told reporters Saturday. "The whole roster has to come together and fit. Some things with sports sometimes that if things aren't working, you have to fix them."
Bleacher Report

Russell Westbrook Rumors: Heat Have Discussed PG Internally Amid Jazz Buyout Buzz

The Miami Heat have held "internal discussions" about signing Russell Westbrook if he's bought out by the Utah Jazz, according to the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Saturday that Westbrook "expects to take time heading into the All-Star break to decide on his next steps this season." A buyout is possible, or he could remain in Utah for the remainder of the year.
