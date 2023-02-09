ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Patrick Beverley Waived by Magic After Trade from Lakers at NBA Deadline

The Orlando Magic announced Sunday that they have waived guard Patrick Beverley, who will become a free agent after clearing waivers. The 34-year-old started in 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, averaging 6.4 points on 40.2 percent shooting, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.9 minutes per game.
76ers Rumors: Dewayne Dedmon to Sign Contract; Was Waived by Spurs After Heat Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly reached a contract agreement with center Dewayne Dedmon. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the two sides came to a deal for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Dedmon spent the last two-plus seasons with the Miami Heat before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs last...
Report: Gary Payton II-to-Warriors Trade Completed Despite Physical Concerns

The four-team trade that sent Gary Payton II from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Golden State Warriors has been completed, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski previously reported there was "optimism" the deal would get done. James Wiseman is set to head from the Warriors to the Detroit Pistons,...
ACC: Referees Made Incorrect Foul Call in Controversial Duke vs. UVA Ending

A refereeing error may have cost Duke a victory against Virginia on Saturday. Kyle Filipowski was fouled by Ryan Dunn on a shot attempt when time expired in regulation, but officials determined after replay the clock was at 0.0 seconds when the foul occurred and didn't give Duke two free-throw attempts.
