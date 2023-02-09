ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Patrick Beverley Waived by Magic After Trade from Lakers at NBA Deadline

The Orlando Magic announced Sunday that they have waived guard Patrick Beverley, who will become a free agent after clearing waivers. The 34-year-old started in 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, averaging 6.4 points on 40.2 percent shooting, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.9 minutes per game.
ORLANDO, FL
Bleacher Report

WNBA Free Agency 2023: Brionna Jones Signs Sun Contract After Jonquel Jones Trade

The Connecticut Sun announced Monday they re-signed reigning Sixth Player of the Year Brionna Jones. "We are so excited to have Breezy back," head coach Stephanie White said. "She's a proven winner that has worked tirelessly to become one of the best players in our league. She impacts our team on the floor and in the locker room. She is a tremendous ambassador for our community. I can't wait to work with her this summer."
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bleacher Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo Files for Multiple Trademarks Including 'Stay Fr34ky'

If you were looking to get a Giannis Antetokounmpo-branded wet suit, then you're in luck. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben reported the Milwaukee Bucks star filed for three trademarks that play off his Greek Freak moniker. A number of different items were covered in the filing as well:. Antetokounmpo has leaned...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

Rob Pelinka Says It's 'Unfair' to Blame Lakers' Past Struggles on Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka came to the defense of Russell Westbrook, who was a lightning rod for criticism during his time with the team. "It's really unfair to put the last year and a half about one player," Pelinka told reporters Saturday. "The whole roster has to come together and fit. Some things with sports sometimes that if things aren't working, you have to fix them."
Bleacher Report

Heat Rumors: Serge Ibaka, Miami Have Mutual Interest After Forward Waived by Pacers

Serge Ibaka may be in a Miami Heat uniform the next time he takes the court in an NBA game. The Indiana Pacers acquired the big man as part of the multi-team trade that sent Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks but proceeded to waive him after the deal. That opens the door for Ibaka to potentially join a contender, and the Heat could be the team.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy