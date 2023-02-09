ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Patrick Beverley Waived by Magic After Trade from Lakers at NBA Deadline

The Orlando Magic announced Sunday that they have waived guard Patrick Beverley, who will become a free agent after clearing waivers. The 34-year-old started in 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, averaging 6.4 points on 40.2 percent shooting, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.9 minutes per game.
ORLANDO, FL
Bleacher Report

Heat Rumors: Serge Ibaka, Miami Have Mutual Interest After Forward Waived by Pacers

Serge Ibaka may be in a Miami Heat uniform the next time he takes the court in an NBA game. The Indiana Pacers acquired the big man as part of the multi-team trade that sent Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks but proceeded to waive him after the deal. That opens the door for Ibaka to potentially join a contender, and the Heat could be the team.
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

WNBA Free Agency 2023: Brionna Jones Signs Sun Contract After Jonquel Jones Trade

The Connecticut Sun announced Monday they re-signed reigning Sixth Player of the Year Brionna Jones. "We are so excited to have Breezy back," head coach Stephanie White said. "She's a proven winner that has worked tirelessly to become one of the best players in our league. She impacts our team on the floor and in the locker room. She is a tremendous ambassador for our community. I can't wait to work with her this summer."
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Says Contract Questions Put 'Unwanted Distractions' on Mavericks

Kyrie Irving will face a decision this offseason as to whether stay with the Dallas Mavericks long-term or sign with another team in free agency. However, he's apparently tired of answering questions about the situation. Per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News, Irving requested that reporters stop asking him...
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Extra-Inning 'Ghost' Runner Permanent for All Regular-Season Games

Rob Manfred's most controversial rule change—the extra-inning runner rule—is here to stay. MLB's Joint Competition Committee unanimously voted to adopt the rule moving forward, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. MLB adopted the rule, which sees a runner placed on second base at the beginning of every extra...
Bleacher Report

WNBA Rumors: Moriah Jefferson to Sign Contract with Mercury to Join Brittney Griner

Veteran point guard Moriah Jefferson has agreed to a deal with the Phoenix Mercury, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. Jefferson is coming off a bounce-back 2022 WNBA season. In 31 appearances with the Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx, she averaged 10.4 points and 4.7 assists and shot a career-high 47.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Bleacher Report

76ers Rumors: Dewayne Dedmon to Sign Contract; Was Waived by Spurs After Heat Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly reached a contract agreement with center Dewayne Dedmon. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the two sides came to a deal for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Dedmon spent the last two-plus seasons with the Miami Heat before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs last...
Bleacher Report

76ers Rumors: Jalen McDaniels Expected to Draw FA Interest From Jazz, Pacers, Spurs

Just a few days after becoming a Philadelphia 76er, Jalen McDaniels has quickly become a free-agent target for multiple teams, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. McDaniels, who was traded to Philadelphia from Charlotte in a four-team deal that included the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers, is reportedly expected to receive interest from the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

ACC: Referees Made Incorrect Foul Call in Controversial Duke vs. UVA Ending

A refereeing error may have cost Duke a victory against Virginia on Saturday. Kyle Filipowski was fouled by Ryan Dunn on a shot attempt when time expired in regulation, but officials determined after replay the clock was at 0.0 seconds when the foul occurred and didn't give Duke two free-throw attempts.
DURHAM, NC
Bleacher Report

NBA Free Agency 2023: Rockets, Spurs to Lead Teams in Cap Space After Trade Deadline

Everything is bigger in Texas, including salary cap space for the 2023-24 NBA season. The Houston Rockets are currently slated to have an NBA-high $61 million in cap space this summer, according to Danny Leroux of The Athletic. The San Antonio Spurs are also expected to be flush with between $40-48 million in space, putting them second on the list.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy