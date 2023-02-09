Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
James Harden has spoken out about why he left the Nets, and potentially taken a subtle shot at Kyrie Irving in the process.
Lakers' Rob Pelinka Discusses Buyout Market Outlook After NBA Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers aren't going to sign anyone on the buyout market just for the sake of making a roster move. General manager Rob Pelinka told reporters on Saturday the Lakers will look to add players if they fill a specific need, but they aren't locked into signing anyone who might become available.
Patrick Beverley Waived by Magic After Trade from Lakers at NBA Deadline
The Orlando Magic announced Sunday that they have waived guard Patrick Beverley, who will become a free agent after clearing waivers. The 34-year-old started in 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, averaging 6.4 points on 40.2 percent shooting, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.9 minutes per game.
Heat Rumors: Serge Ibaka, Miami Have Mutual Interest After Forward Waived by Pacers
Serge Ibaka may be in a Miami Heat uniform the next time he takes the court in an NBA game. The Indiana Pacers acquired the big man as part of the multi-team trade that sent Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks but proceeded to waive him after the deal. That opens the door for Ibaka to potentially join a contender, and the Heat could be the team.
WNBA Free Agency 2023: Brionna Jones Signs Sun Contract After Jonquel Jones Trade
The Connecticut Sun announced Monday they re-signed reigning Sixth Player of the Year Brionna Jones. "We are so excited to have Breezy back," head coach Stephanie White said. "She's a proven winner that has worked tirelessly to become one of the best players in our league. She impacts our team on the floor and in the locker room. She is a tremendous ambassador for our community. I can't wait to work with her this summer."
Gary Payton II's Agent Denies Toradol Report for Injury Amid Failed Warriors Trade
Gary Payton II's agent denied a report the veteran guard took Toradol shots to deal with a core muscle injury. Aaron Goodwin told Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes his client "never took Toradol shots to be available for games during his time in Portland." Ahead of the trade deadline, the Golden...
Lakers Fans Psyched After Debut of Trade Additions vs. Warriors Without LeBron James
The new-look Los Angeles Lakers, which were without LeBron James because of a foot injury, made a statement on Saturday night with a 109-103 win over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. L.A made a splash at Thursday's trade deadline, acquiring D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley in...
Mavericks Rumors: LaMarcus Aldridge to Work Out for DAL; Spent Last Season With Nets
LaMarcus Aldridge was out of the Brooklyn Nets' rotation by the end of the 2021-22 campaign, but he may return to the NBA with two months remaining in the 2022-23 season. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Aldridge will work out for the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. There was a time...
NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Offered Nets 4 1st-Round Picks in Mikal Bridges Trade Talks
After previously being rumored to have made a significant offer for Kevin Durant, the Memphis Grizzlies also tried to make a pitch to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com, the Grizzlies offered the Nets four first-round draft picks for the 26-year-old wing. Scotto did note...
Kyrie Irving Says Contract Questions Put 'Unwanted Distractions' on Mavericks
Kyrie Irving will face a decision this offseason as to whether stay with the Dallas Mavericks long-term or sign with another team in free agency. However, he's apparently tired of answering questions about the situation. Per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News, Irving requested that reporters stop asking him...
MLB Rumors: Extra-Inning 'Ghost' Runner Permanent for All Regular-Season Games
Rob Manfred's most controversial rule change—the extra-inning runner rule—is here to stay. MLB's Joint Competition Committee unanimously voted to adopt the rule moving forward, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. MLB adopted the rule, which sees a runner placed on second base at the beginning of every extra...
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Drew Trade Interest from 'Multiple Teams' at Deadline
Multiple teams were interested in acquiring Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Williams, 24, is set to be a restricted free agent after the season and was reportedly valued by some teams because they would have been able to retain his Bird rights.
WNBA Rumors: Moriah Jefferson to Sign Contract with Mercury to Join Brittney Griner
Veteran point guard Moriah Jefferson has agreed to a deal with the Phoenix Mercury, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. Jefferson is coming off a bounce-back 2022 WNBA season. In 31 appearances with the Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx, she averaged 10.4 points and 4.7 assists and shot a career-high 47.4 percent from beyond the arc.
76ers Rumors: Dewayne Dedmon to Sign Contract; Was Waived by Spurs After Heat Trade
The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly reached a contract agreement with center Dewayne Dedmon. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the two sides came to a deal for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Dedmon spent the last two-plus seasons with the Miami Heat before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs last...
Knicks Rumors: Bones Hyland Targeted at Trade Deadline; Cam Reddish Dangled in Talks
The New York Knicks targeted Bones Hyland prior to his trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Scotto reported the Knicks discussed a deal that included Cam Reddish, who was shipped out to the Portland Trail Blazers instead. Hyland fell out of favor in the Mile...
Hornets Rumors: Miles Bridges, PJ Washington Contracts to Be Prioritized in Offseason
The Charlotte Hornets are planning to prioritize new contracts for P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges during the offseason, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Washington will become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, while Bridges remains a restricted free agent having not appeared in a game this season.
76ers Rumors: Jalen McDaniels Expected to Draw FA Interest From Jazz, Pacers, Spurs
Just a few days after becoming a Philadelphia 76er, Jalen McDaniels has quickly become a free-agent target for multiple teams, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. McDaniels, who was traded to Philadelphia from Charlotte in a four-team deal that included the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers, is reportedly expected to receive interest from the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.
ACC: Referees Made Incorrect Foul Call in Controversial Duke vs. UVA Ending
A refereeing error may have cost Duke a victory against Virginia on Saturday. Kyle Filipowski was fouled by Ryan Dunn on a shot attempt when time expired in regulation, but officials determined after replay the clock was at 0.0 seconds when the foul occurred and didn't give Duke two free-throw attempts.
NBA Free Agency 2023: Rockets, Spurs to Lead Teams in Cap Space After Trade Deadline
Everything is bigger in Texas, including salary cap space for the 2023-24 NBA season. The Houston Rockets are currently slated to have an NBA-high $61 million in cap space this summer, according to Danny Leroux of The Athletic. The San Antonio Spurs are also expected to be flush with between $40-48 million in space, putting them second on the list.
