Game of the week: Norskies wrap up regular season against Waunakee in boys’ hoops

By By Peter Lindblad
DeForest Times-Tribune
DeForest Times-Tribune
 4 days ago

With three Badger East Conference games left in the regular season, Waunakee is inching towards at least a share of the league championship. Can DeForest stop the rival Warriors?

Sitting in the driver's seat, Waunakee (10-0 in the Badger East) has a chance to take total control of the title chase on Friday when they travel to Stoughton to take on the second-place Vikings (7-3 in the Badger East). The game was supposed to be played on Thursday, but it was postponed due to inclement weather.

Nobody is hotter in the Badger East than Waunakee. The Warriors have won 13 of their last 14 games, including a 67-55 win at Watertown on Tuesday.

By the time they hit the road to DeForest for the regular-season finale on Friday, Feb. 17, the conference title could already be decided. Still, anytime the Warriors and Norskies lace them up, it’s going to be a battle.

Waunakee’s run of success has been fueled by offensive efficiency and balance and a stout defense, as it seems like every night, somebody else is leading the Warriors in scoring.

In a recent victory over Milton, it was the guards’ turn, as Jake Bova scored a career-high 20 points and Shea DuCharme finished with 19. Against the Goslings, Devin Johnson stepped up, with 18 points, as Bova added 16.

And then there’s 6’7” Keaton Frisch, who is second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.6 points per game. He’s also hauling in a team-high 7.3 rebounds per contest. The outside shooting of Eli Selk and Kaden MacKenzie has also made a difference.

According to Dana MacKenzie, head coach for Waunakee, the team’s commitment to sharing the ball and moving the ball on offense has been a key factor in the Warriors’ rise. He’d still like to see them cut down on the turnovers, though.

With rugged, athletic players on the wing, the perimeter and inside, Waunakee is tough to beat. It’s hard to find a weakness.

As for DeForest (11-6 overall, 7-3 in the Badger East), the Norskies have scuffled a bit since starting the season 8-0. They snapped a four-game losing skid at home on Friday in a 79-62 win over Monona Grove. With four conference games remaining, the Norskies could still catch Waunakee and pass the Warriors, if Waunakee struggles down the stretch.

Like Frisch, Jackson Accuardi is a 6’7” player who’s as comfortable outside as he is inside. Against the Silver Eagles, he shot 9-of-12 from the field, going 3-for-6 from 3-point range on his way to a 22-point night. Accuardi also finished with 12 rebounds.

The Norskies also have a solid backcourt, with guards like Brody Hartig, an honorable mention All-Badger East performer last season who had 19 points against Monona Grove. He teams with 6’1” Alex Van Ooyen to form a tough and talented guard tandem.

Anthony Glenn, a 6’4” forward, has been coming on as of late, while others like Carter Morrison, James Hodge, Tate Engeseth and Tucker Grundahl contribute in a variety of ways.

When the two teams tangled earlier this season, Waunakee held on for a 58-55 victory at home, staving off a furious late run by DeForest. Frisch was unstoppable, as he finished with 25 points. Hartig and Van Ooyen combined for 27 points in the DeForest loss.

Stoughton recently downed the Norskies 68-56, as the Vikings have won three straight games. They host Waunakee on Friday at 5:30 p.m., setting the stage for the Norskies to face Stoughton in girls’ basketball later that night at 7:15 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

