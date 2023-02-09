2 men injured in shooting at Uptown Minneapolis restaurant, police say

2 men injured in Uptown restaurant shooting 01:25

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say two men were wounded in a shooting at an Uptown restaurant Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about noon at the Breakfast Klub, located on Lagoon Avenue between Fremont and Girard avenues.

Witnesses say several people were in the restaurant eating when a man walked and started shooting, hitting two people.

Minneapolis police say the victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were both transported to HCMC for treatment.

The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

The Breakfast Klub is a brand-new restaurant that opened earlier this month. WCCO spoke with the executive chef, who says he's frustrated that new businesses, especially a black-owned business like his, are having so much difficulty finding success in Uptown.

The violence prevention activist group We Push For Peace happens to have an office above the restaurant. Founder Trahern Pollard says he never thought he would have to worry about gun violence during the weekday brunch hour.

"I know the chef in there, I know the owners, really good young brothers, and the food is tremendous. And for them to have to deal with that, man, it's just sad because at the end of the day, what will wind up happening is they'll get blamed for that. And how do you blame them for them providing a service to the public and somebody comes in and does that?" Pollard said,

The restaurant says it will be closed until further notice.