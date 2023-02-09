ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Review: Reminding us of a classic rom-com we ‘Used to Know’

By JOCELYN NOVECK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lITR5_0kiAQTLO00
1 of 5

At least Julia Roberts was invited to the wedding.

I heard myself saying that out loud, rather indignantly, about halfway into “Somebody I Used to Know,” the new wedding-crashing rom-com directed by Dave Franco and starring real-life partner (and co-writer) Alison Brie, in which parallels to “My Best Friend’s Wedding” come early and often.

Roberts’ crafty Julianne, if you recall, hopped a plane to disrupt the wedding of the guy who got away years ago. But she was greeted with open arms at the airport, not only by the groom but by the blushing bride. Here, Brie’s Ally basically crashes her ex’s nuptial week — to the distress of the bride — creating a scenario which feels a lot meaner. Oh, she’s charming and all, but her mayhem is a lot more devious.

Of course, as these movies go, people end up as their better selves, eventually. But there’s a late, desperate move on Ally’s part in this often entertaining but also hectic and hit-or-miss story that’s so nasty, you just stop rooting for her — and wish Julianne would swoop in, 25 years later, and set her young doppelganger straight.

We first meet Ally, a Hollywood showrunner, as she’s wrapping up the third season of her reality TV show, “Dessert Island” (wherein top chefs compete to create desserts on an island, of course). Ally is great at getting people to admit private stuff on camera. But the show suddenly gets canceled.

Film Reviews

Review: Magic Mike bids farewell with a 'Last Dance'

Review: Con artists accumulate in the slinky 'Sharper'

Devastated, Ally goes home and cries with her cat, then consults her agent (an amusing Amy Sedaris), who suggests she stick with the dessert theme — maybe a show called “Dis-Hurt Locker,” involving Jeremy Renner and baklava? (Brie and Franco have lots of fun sending up reality TV. Which is much funnier than the cat on the plane with gastric distress.)

Speaking of that cat, Ally and her feline friend hop a plane to her hometown in Washington state, whereupon she walks in on her mom (Julie Haggerty, also amusing) having sex with her 3rd-grade teacher. Escaping to the local bar, she runs into her ex, Sean (a terrific Jay Ellis, both effortlessly charming and vulnerable).

They decide to get a quick bite, which leads to a full night of drinking, square-dancing, eating huge pretzels, guzzling melted cheese, puking from alcohol — you know, all those things you do when you run into your ex. At sunup, Ally suggests the two go home and get even more reacquainted, an offer Sean politely turns down.

Oops! Turns out, he neglected to mention he’s engaged! Ally doesn’t learn this until the next day when, popping by Sean’s family home and catching up with his lovely parents, the mother gives a toast to the soon-to-be newlyweds. Bride-to-be Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons) is ostensibly everything Ally is not, at least now — a free and rather innocent spirit, a punk rock musician, and young, very young.

Anyway, it’s too late, Ally! That’s what old friend Benny (Danny Pudi, in the sort-of Rupert Everett role) tells her, and it’s what anyone would tell her. But, like Roberts’ Julianne, Ally decides it’s not too late to nab the groom out of the jaws of matrimony.

The parallels keep coming — remember that karaoke scene, where Cameron Diaz’s tone-deaf (literally) bride is forced by Julianne to sing, but ends up charming the whole room? Here it’s Ally who is baited by the bride (understandably suspicious of Ally’s motives) into performing before a crowd, with similarly unexpected results.

Cassidy’s suspicions are clear. “You’re not going to pull some Julia Roberts ‘Best Friend’s Wedding’ type (stuff), are you?’ she asks. Why, no, Ally replies. But obviously she is. Soon, Ally’s taken on the role of wedding videographer.

It’s an edgier, much updated plot, in which Brie and Franco try to tie in themes of female empowerment and work-life balance along with serious difficulties each partner had to overcome earlier in their lives. There are also elements of bisexuality and public nudism. It’s a kitchen-sink approach.

Not everything works. Especially perplexing is a half-baked subplot involving one set of parents, and this is where the story lost me, making Ally seem not only selfish but actually rather cruel, and not as smart as we thought. We end up feeling sorry for virtually everyone else.

Ally will redeem herself in other ways, as did Julianne. But the messiness of the plot makes us nostalgic for the source inspiration. As we wind our way to a hectic conclusion, can you blame us for simply wanting to see Roberts put down her enormous 1997 flip phone (how DID that thing ever fit into an evening bag?) and dance with her dashing bestie, George, at the wedding? Check it out on YouTube. Some things don’t get old.

“Somebody I Used to Know,” an Amazon Studios release, has been rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America “for sexual content, graphic nudity, language throughout and brief drug use.“ Running time: 106 minutes. Two stars out of four.

MPAA definition of R: Restricted. Under 17 requires parent or adult guardian.

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

The 5 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this February

It’s February, Polygon readers. The weather is fickle, but your movie choices are not. As we’ve been doing each month, we’ve picked out five great thrillers that are perfect for your February viewing and are available on Netflix. We’ve got a mix of cold-weather hits, movies with stars doing other big things, underseen 2022 gems, and more for you to dive into.
Looper

Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime

NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
BGR.com

4 new Netflix TV shows with perfect 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has kicked off 2023 with the release of a strong slate of international titles — non-English TV shows that American audiences wouldn’t necessarily recognize, but which have nonetheless performed well and garnered praise from critics and viewers. Some of them even seemed to come out of nowhere and briefly ascend the streaming giant’s US Top 10 ranking.
Wide Open Country

Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring

Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Looper

Who Is American Pickers' Mike Wolfe's Girlfriend Leticia Cline?

"American Pickers" is currently back in full swing over on History, and with it comes another year of Mike Wolfe's shenanigans, both on-screen and on social media. If you've been following the reality star over the past couple of years on Instagram, then you've probably noticed that a certain someone keeps popping up in his stories and in his feed. Well, we're here to tell you everything about her.
KENTUCKY STATE
HollywoodLife

Dakota Johnson Jokes That Armie Hammer Would Have Eaten Her If She Had Taken Role With Him

Dakota Johnson, 33, threw shade at Armie Hammer, 36, in her speech on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival. Dakota was presenting an award to Italian director Luca Guadagnino, 51, when she mentioned his coming-of-age 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Armie and Timothee Chalamet. The actress joked that she was almost cast in the film as the peach that Timothee’s character performs a sexual act on, which Armie’s character later discovers.
ComicBook

Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
679M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy