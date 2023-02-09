Located within Chugach State Park, Eklutna Lake is one of the largest man-made lakes in Alaska. The lake lies within the Municipality of Anchorage, close to the native village of Eklutna. While the lake’s origins date back thousands of years, it changed greatly due to the construction of the original Eklutna Dam in 1929. The Eklutna River feeds the lake, which itself stems from the nearby Eklutna Glacier. As a reservoir, Eklutna Lake is one of the most important sources of freshwater for the city of Anchorage. It also offers incredible recreational opportunities and stunning views.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO