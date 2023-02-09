ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Rockford 15-year-old faces murder charge in 7th Avenue shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 15-year-old boy is in police custody Monday after a 54-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday in Rockford. The boy faces first-degree murder after a man was found dead inside of a vehicle on the 1300 block of 7th Avenue in Rockford. Neighbors told police...
ROCKFORD, IL
seehafernews.com

Janesville Police Looking For Suspects In Weekend Shooting

Police in Janesville are looking for suspects after a weekend shooting. It happened on the city’s west side Saturday night. No one was hurt, police say they found several shell casings and a car that was hit. Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen something, or captured something...
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

54-year-old man shot to death in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 54-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday on Rockford’s southeast side. Police say the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue, where the victim was found dead in his vehicle. Witnesses told police that they saw the victim...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Man found guilty for 2021 fentanyl death

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A man has been found guilty of Drug Induced Homicide and Delivery of a Controlled Substance after two years. Rashaun Octavius Jefferson was found guilty on Thursday, January 19 of this year. This comes a few years after an adult male, David Young, was rushed to...
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Man found dead in vehicle following shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead following a shooting on Rockford’s southeast side, that officials say happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday. Police say an investigation was underway in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, the man struck by gunfire was found dead in his vehicle. Details are limited, but Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says, investigators are working on identifying a vehicle which could potentially be linked to the suspect.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man found dead in car after shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was found dead in a car after a reported shooting in Rockford. Officers announced the investigation in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue at 11:46 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department an adult man had reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries. The department said that the man was found dead […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Rockford man dead after crash in northern DeKalb County

A Rockford man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in northern DeKalb County Friday afternoon. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 57-year-old Greg S. Knapp, of Rockford. The sheriff's office says that a nineteen-year-old Rochelle man had crossed the center line on Glidden Road at River Lane in Kingston Township and hit Knapp's vehicle head-on. A third vehicle had swerved to avoid the crash and sustained minor damage.
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Found Wandering Around Following Accident, Arrested for DUI and Other Charges

Just after 2:00 am on Thursday, Ogle County Deputies responded to a property damage accident that had occurred near the intersection of IL Rte. 2 and Ashelford Dr. Prior to Deputies arrival, a Byron Police Officer had located the driver walking in the area. After investigation, Deputies placed 57-year-old Timmy Horner of Garden Prairie, IL, under arrest for Driving While under the Influence of Alcohol.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Killer off the streets

40-year-old Gabriel Castro of Aurora is in custody today, and facing multiple charges following an investigation by Kendall County Sheriff’s Office detectives. Back on December 7, 2022, deputies were dispatched for an unresponsive female in the 1000 Block of Route 30 in Aurora. She was pronounced dead at the...
AURORA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man dies after three-car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man died after being involved in a crash in DeKalb on Friday. Officers responded to Glidden Road at River Lane around 4:44 p.m. for a three-car collision, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. One car was found to have crossed the center line of the roadway, hitting another […]
ROCKFORD, IL

