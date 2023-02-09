Read full article on original website
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a teen suspect tried to take an officer’s weapon during an arrest on Saturday morning. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 1900 block of Riverside Blvd for a report of several people inside with guns. This was at 6:10 p.m., police said. Right before officers arrived […]
Police: Rockford woman slammed car into another woman after fight
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Danielle Eskilson, 23, after she allegedly hit another woman with her car after a fight. According to police, officers were called to the 2800 block of 11th Street around 1:55 a.m. on Sunday morning for a woman hit by a vehicle. Witnesses said a fight took place […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said that 54-year-old Miguel Perez was canvassing neighborhoods with his family for the Jehovah’s Witnesses when he was shot dead Saturday morning. According to police, Perez was waiting in his car while his family members were going door to door in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue around 11:46 […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 15-year-old boy is in police custody Monday after a 54-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday in Rockford. The boy faces first-degree murder after a man was found dead inside of a vehicle on the 1300 block of 7th Avenue in Rockford. Neighbors told police...
15-year-old charged with murder of Jehovah’s Witness in Rockford, still at large
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old teen has been charged with killing a 54-year-old Jehovah’s Witness while the man waited for his family in a parked car over the weekend. The suspect is still at large, police said. According to police, Miguel Perez, 54, was waiting in his car while his family members were going […]
Janesville Police Looking For Suspects In Weekend Shooting
Police in Janesville are looking for suspects after a weekend shooting. It happened on the city’s west side Saturday night. No one was hurt, police say they found several shell casings and a car that was hit. Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen something, or captured something...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rashaun Octavius Jefferson, 29, has been found guilty of providing fentanyl to a man who later died of a drug overdose. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Loves Park Police were called to an apartment in the 6100 block of Park Ridge Road on November 16th, 2021, and found […]
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are investigating after a car was shot up Saturday night. Several people called in after hearing gunshots in the area of W. Memorial Drive and N. Grant Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police found several shell casings in the streets and a vehicle hit by gunfire on N. Grant. No […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 54-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday on Rockford’s southeast side. Police say the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue, where the victim was found dead in his vehicle. Witnesses told police that they saw the victim...
Man found guilty for 2021 fentanyl death
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A man has been found guilty of Drug Induced Homicide and Delivery of a Controlled Substance after two years. Rashaun Octavius Jefferson was found guilty on Thursday, January 19 of this year. This comes a few years after an adult male, David Young, was rushed to...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead following a shooting on Rockford’s southeast side, that officials say happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday. Police say an investigation was underway in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, the man struck by gunfire was found dead in his vehicle. Details are limited, but Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says, investigators are working on identifying a vehicle which could potentially be linked to the suspect.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was found dead in a car after a reported shooting in Rockford. Officers announced the investigation in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue at 11:46 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department an adult man had reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries. The department said that the man was found dead […]
Wisconsin bank robbery suspect found hiding in shelter bathroom, spit in officer’s face
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect in a southern Wisconsin bank robbery case was taken into custody after hiding in a local shelter’s bathroom and spitting in an officer’s face. According to the Madison Police Department, the apprehension happened on February 4 around 12:05 p.m. when a...
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police are investigating after they said a vehicle was struck by gunfire Saturday night. Officers were called to the area of W. Memorial Drive and N. Grant Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired.
Rockford man dead after crash in northern DeKalb County
A Rockford man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in northern DeKalb County Friday afternoon. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 57-year-old Greg S. Knapp, of Rockford. The sheriff's office says that a nineteen-year-old Rochelle man had crossed the center line on Glidden Road at River Lane in Kingston Township and hit Knapp's vehicle head-on. A third vehicle had swerved to avoid the crash and sustained minor damage.
Driver Found Wandering Around Following Accident, Arrested for DUI and Other Charges
Just after 2:00 am on Thursday, Ogle County Deputies responded to a property damage accident that had occurred near the intersection of IL Rte. 2 and Ashelford Dr. Prior to Deputies arrival, a Byron Police Officer had located the driver walking in the area. After investigation, Deputies placed 57-year-old Timmy Horner of Garden Prairie, IL, under arrest for Driving While under the Influence of Alcohol.
Man found guilty of 2021 murder at Rockford housing development
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Charles Beacham, 31, guilty of killing Jaz Conley Smith in June 2021. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. June 2nd in the 1500 block of Meadow Court in the Blackhawk Courts housing development. Prosecutors said Beacham had been at a party at the address. […]
Killer off the streets
40-year-old Gabriel Castro of Aurora is in custody today, and facing multiple charges following an investigation by Kendall County Sheriff’s Office detectives. Back on December 7, 2022, deputies were dispatched for an unresponsive female in the 1000 Block of Route 30 in Aurora. She was pronounced dead at the...
Rockford man dies after three-car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man died after being involved in a crash in DeKalb on Friday. Officers responded to Glidden Road at River Lane around 4:44 p.m. for a three-car collision, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. One car was found to have crossed the center line of the roadway, hitting another […]
Kane County crash: 5 teens seriously hurt after driver hits tree in unincorporated Hampshire
Five teens are fighting life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Kane County early Saturday morning.
