50 Cent Blasts Grammys for Writing ‘Speaking Non-English’ on Screen During Bad Bunny Performance
50 Cent is calling out the Grammy Awards for "speaking non-English" appearing on the screen when Bad Bunny was performing instead of actual translated subtitles. On Thursday (Feb. 9), 50 Cent shared two posts on Instagram blasting the Grammys for the blunder. In both posts, Fif shared screenshots of Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny performing and giving his acceptance speech at the recent 2023 Grammy Awards. Both photos show "speaking non-English" and "singing non-English" as closed captions.
Eminem’s Voice on David Guetta’s New Song Uses Deepfake A.I., Sparks Debate – Listen
Producer-DJ David Guetta has produced a new song using an A.I. deepfake version of Eminem's voice and the track has sparked debate online. On Feb 3, the Grammy-winning French producer shared video of a recent DJ set where he debuted a new track he concocted with the use of A.I. deepfake technology to make Eminem's vocals.
Rihanna’s Super Shopping Spree: Win $1,000 to Fenty Beauty or Savage x Fenty
Rihanna– sixty million albums sold… Over two hundred million downloads…halftime performer…business woman…Oscar nominee… What hasn’t RiRi done?. Well, she probably hasn’t sent you shopping…yet!. It’s Rihanna's super shopping spree….with $1,000 to spend at Fenty Beauty or Savage X Fenty for the...
Funkmaster Flex Drops The Mix Tape, Volume II: 60 Minutes of Funk
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 11, 1997: Legendary Hot 97 radio personality Funkmaster Flex aka Funk Flex took the mixtape game to a new level by making mixtapes a commercial item featuring freestyles and unreleased songs. In 1995, the veteran DJ released The Mix Tape Volume 1 (60 Minutes of Funk), and on this day in 1997, he followed up with the sequel, The Mix Tape, Volume II, on Loud Records.
Digable Planets Drop Their Debut Album Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space) – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 9, 1993: Digable Planets were among a new wave of rap artists integrating jazz and hip-hop into their repertoire. Thirty years ago, on this day, in 1993, the New York-based rap trio released a visionary amalgam of jazz and hip-hop with their classic debut album, Reachin' (A New Refutation of Time and Space).
Lil Uzi Vert Slips, Falls Into Swimming Pool Fully Clothed – Watch
Lil Uzi Vert recently took an unexpected nighttime dip after falling into Nav's swimming pool fully clothed. On Wednesday (Feb 8), rapper-producer Nav shared video on his Instagram page that shows surveillance footage from his home studio. In the clip, he and Lil Uzi Vert are walking past the backyard pool when Uzi diverts their path and walks directly toward the pool. Inexplicably, they try to jump over the water to a center barrier in the pool but it doesn't work out as planned. The "Just Wanna Rock" rapper slips and falls butt first into the pool.
Jack Harlow Super Bowl Commercial – Watch Doritos Ad
Jack Harlow falls in love with a triangle in his new Super Bowl commercial for Doritos. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), Frito-Lay premiered their commercial for Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ flavor chips, starring Jack Harlow, which will air during Super Bowl 57 on Sunday (Feb. 12). The 60-second spot also features cameos from hip-hop icon Missy Elliott and rock icon Elton John.
Cardi B and Offset Deny J Prince’s Claims That He Helped Them With Gang Threats in Los Angeles
The Offset and J Prince feud continues to intensify on social media. Now, Cardi B is chiming in after the Rap-A-Lot CEO claimed he helped her when she was getting threatened by gangs in Los Angeles. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), J Prince added fuel to the fire with a new...
Lil Wayne Wears MSCHF Big Red Boots in Viral Photo
Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to wear those insanely popular MSCHF Big Red Boots. On Saturday (Feb. 11), Lil Wayne was photographed rocking those infamous big red boots on his music video set with NLE Choppa. In one viral photo, Tunechi is dressed in a long white shirt, striped yellow-and-black baggy shorts and on his feet are the MSCHF's Big Red Boots that are everywhere it seems.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
De La Soul’s Trugoy The Dove Dead at 54 – Report
The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of Trugoy The Dove, one-third of the iconic hip-hop group De La Soul. According to a report published by CNN, Trugoy The Dove, born David Jude Jolicoeur, died on Sunday (Feb. 12) at the age of 54 years old. While Trugoy's cause of...
Here Are 50 of the Worst Lyrics From Rappers
Despite the ever-increasing number of successful rappers out there, it's key to remember one thing: rapping is hard. Some of the best artists currently and in past eras have their fair share of lyrics that don't quite hit the mark despite their seemingly endless well of talent. It happens to every rap artist—none of them are safe from stepping into the booth and delivering a stinker. There's plenty of examples throughout hip-hop over the nearly 50 years it's existed, but no worries, XXL did the work of tracking down the bad lyrics for everyone. Take a look through some of the worst bars out there.
Blueface Blasts Chrisean Rock After She Takes Photo With Rick Ross
Despite being broken up, relationship drama continues to play out between Blueface and Chrisean Rock. Most recently, Blue blasted Chrisean after she took a photo with Rick Ross at the Super Bowl. On Sunday (Feb. 12), Chrisean Rock was with Rubi Rose rubbing shoulders at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale,...
